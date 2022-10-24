ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Saturday's $454 Million Jackpot?

The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Monday (October 17) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $454 million drawing Saturday (October 15) night. The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $480 million ($242.2 million cash value) for Monday night's drawing. Results from Saturday's Powerball game are listed...
Powerball drawing grows to $625 million for Monday drawing

The Mississippi Lottery says tonight’s Powerball drawing has grown to an estimated $625 million. The estimated money worth for the drawing is $299.8 million. This would be the 35th drawing within the present jackpot run and the second time the jackpot has surpassed a half-billion {dollars} this 12 months. Additionally, that is the 8th highest Powerball jackpot.
