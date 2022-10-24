Read full article on original website
Related
Powerball jackpot increases to $610 million, one Texas ticket won $1 million
While nobody won the $580 million Powerball jackpot Saturday night, someone in Texas did win $1 million, lottery officials said. That winning ticket sold in Texas matched all five white balls to win $1 million. Saturday night’s winning numbers are 19, 25, 48, 55, 60 and red Powerball 18.
Powerball Tickets Can Be Purchased Online, but Only in Select States
There was a point in time when consumers could only purchase lottery tickets in person, whether it was from a local gas station or grocery store. But as the internet has evolved, it has paved a way for people in select states to buy their Powerball tickets online, or a Mega Millions ticket if that’s the game you prefer to play.
Old woman finds $5000 winning scratch off lottery ticket on floor of gas station, takes her windfall to Vegas
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. All in all, I’d say my grandfather was a very lucky man.
A North Carolina woman won more than $500,000 after buying a $1 lottery ticket minutes before the drawing closed
Stephanie Israel made a sudden decision and purchased the lottery ticket online. Now she's adding thousands to her bank account.
How much money will you get after taxes if you win the Powerball jackpot?
The Powerball lottery jackpot rose to $700 million Tuesday, an amount of money most of us have trouble even imagining. While the thought of mansions, yachts and private airplanes are surely tempting, with the taxes a lottery winner has to pay, the amount you end up with may not cover the lifestyle you imagine.
Wife making Walmart run comes home with winning South Carolina lottery ticket instead
She picked up her husband at home and made a beeline to cash the prize, lottery officials said.
Man Dodged Call From Unknown Number Unaware He Won $100K From Lottery
A lottery official told Newsweek that winners have 10 business days to claim their winnings before a new drawing is held.
Powerball jackpot winning numbers for Monday’s drawing revealed
The Powerball jackpot-winning numbers for Monday’s drawing for an estimated $625 million have been revealed. The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing were 18, 23, 35, 45, 54 and the red Powerball was 16, according to lottery officials. The Power Play was 4. The jackpot, which has a cash...
I won $1million from the lottery – my ticket-buying strategy paid off
A LOTTERY ticket from August has just scored a lucky winner $1million dollars. The anonymous winner bought the Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket back on August 31 and didn't check it until last week. The Lexington man stocks up on tickets and checks them once he has a decent amount, reports...
iheart.com
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Saturday's $454 Million Jackpot?
The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Monday (October 17) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $454 million drawing Saturday (October 15) night. The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $480 million ($242.2 million cash value) for Monday night's drawing. Results from Saturday's Powerball game are listed...
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?
On October 14, the Megamillions Lottery draw made two ticket holders very wealthy indeed. The jackpot was around half a billion dollars ($494 million to be precise). The prize will be split between two tickets that matched the winning numbers, and one of those tickets was bought in a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers, Florida.
CBS News
Powerball's largest jackpot this year — $700 million — is up for grabs tonight
It has been exactly 12 weeks since a Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania won the last grand prize. The jackpot grew quite a bit in the meantime, and, after 35 consecutive rounds without a grand prize winner, stood at an estimated $700 million for Wednesday night's drawing. The winning numbers...
The Powerball Lottery Jackpot Is Over $600M & Here's How To Play For The Giant Prize
The U.S. Powerball jackpot has officially grown to an estimated $610 million prize ahead of Monday’s draw, and someone’s going to set a record when they win it. Lottery officials say the October 24 draw will be the eighth-largest prize in Powerball history -- if someone ends up winning it.
daystech.org
Powerball drawing grows to $625 million for Monday drawing
The Mississippi Lottery says tonight’s Powerball drawing has grown to an estimated $625 million. The estimated money worth for the drawing is $299.8 million. This would be the 35th drawing within the present jackpot run and the second time the jackpot has surpassed a half-billion {dollars} this 12 months. Additionally, that is the 8th highest Powerball jackpot.
Minnesota Lottery: Powerball Soars to Its 2nd Highest Jackpot Ever
The Powerball jackpot has climbed to its second highest total ever, and the fifth highest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. No one matched all six numbers in Wednesday's Powerball drawing, increasing the jackpot to at least $800 million for Saturday tonight's drawing. Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $64 million dollars.
LoneStar 92
Midland, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
888K+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://lonestar92.com
Comments / 0