Read full article on original website
Related
Do You Know Who Owns More of Texas Than Anyone Else?
You probably have passed by a huge parcel of land that just goes on as far as the eye can see and wondered who owns it. It's a question that many of us ask. According to a recent report, only a handful of people own most of the land in Texas and around the country.
YouTuber Ranks Top 10 Worst Cities in Texas. Is Midland/Odessa On the List?
The video below only ranks cities and towns in areas of south and east Texas, so Midland/Odessa and nothing near here are featured in this video. But here is the list of "cities," as they call them, that are the worst to live in but only a handful could be called cities, otherwise they are mostly small towns.
These 5 Items are Banned from Landfills in the State of Texas
When I am cleaning out the garage or getting rid of things around the house for the most part I don’t even think about items, I just start throwing things away that I don’t need anymore. And for the most part that is fine but recently I wanted to check on what items cannot just be put into my garbage container to be collected. In the state of Texas there are 5 items that are banned from being thrown away in landfills.
Does Texas Have An Age Limit On Trick Or Treating?
We are getting closer to Halloween which means final touches on costumes, decorations are going up, and candy is flying off shelves. This weekend different churches and organizations will host trunk or treats and you may even see a Halloween party or two this weekend. And then, Monday arrives. Halloween...
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in the World: Texas Has 12 Top Places
Chicken-fried steak is one of my favorite foods. In Central Texas, it's usually pretty easy to find, but not everyone understands how to make this dish properly. You wouldn't think it would be that difficult to make battered and fried steak, but you would be wrong!. According to Taste Atlas,...
City in Texas Ranked Among Best Halloween Cities in the US
Bet you can’t guess which Texas city was ranked among the best for Halloween in the country. To be honest with you, I’ve never really given much thought as to what makes for a great Halloween city. I’ve never been really big on dressing up and going to costume parties and stuff like that. For me, Halloween is about my kids stockpiling a bunch of candy, which my wife and I will raid from time to time.
Ageless Wonder: Central Texas Dentist Still Working At 90 And Not Stopping
Going to the Dentist is terrifying sometimes isn't it? Just the thought of someone sticking tools in your mouth is kind of unnerving. And if you don't brush regularly, you will hear some choice words from the person taking care of your teeth. But most of the items mentioned previously...
The Stats Show We Ate and Played Big at the State Fair of Texas This Year
Fair season has come and gone in East Texas and across the state. As usual, we had a great time at whichever fair we attended. The State Fair of Texas wrapped up this past weekend at Dallas' Fair Park. With the latest stats released by the fair, they prove that we ate and played big this year at the State Fair of Texas.
How Many Animated TV Shows Are Set in Texas? Here’s 5 You’ve Seen
So far. Because as I found out, recently more & more shows are either being filmed, made, or set in Texas. Most of the shows are live action but as we'll find out, turns out Texas is no stranger to animation either. Perhaps you remember this Nickeloden show called. The...
Here are The Top 13 Best Texas & Red Dirt Halloween Costumes
As we gear up for Halloween '22, all of us here at Radio Texas, LIVE! realize that settling on a costume can be tough. So we thought why not look back to Halloweens past for some inspiration. Halloween '21 is dead and gone, but her spooky pictures will live on...
Bleach, Please – Texas Included in Pine-Sol Recall
It's time to check under your cabinet or in the cleaning supplies closet, because Texas is included in the nationwide recall of certain Pine-Sol products. The Clorox company has recalled some varieties of specially scented products over concerns that they could contain a potentially dangerous bacteria called Pseudomonas aeruginosa. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, people with a weakened immune system or or who use external medical devices could be at serious risk of infection that could require medical treatment. They report that the bacteria could enter the body if it's inhaled, or thorough the eyes or a break in the skin.
Texas Schools Are More Concerned With Your Daughter’s Clothes Than Her Education
Hopefully, someday, ultra-strict school dress codes will become a thing of the past in Texas. I'm not saying everyone should be going to school in a swimsuit, but targeting girls for wearing clothing that shows off her shoulders, or a little bit of skin above her knees seems pretty damn ridiculous in 2022.
Is It Illegal to Let Your Child Get a Tattoo in Texas?
Parents like to think they have the ultimate say when it comes to decisions about their children. However, there is something that has to be regulated for the safety of the child. LACK OF COMMON SENSE = BAD DECISIONS. It's common knowledge that a young child should not get a...
Which Movie Theaters Have The Yellowstone Season Premiere In Texas?
Yellowstone is one of the most-watched TV shows in America. I was a little late to the party, but I just started season 4 on Peacock. I can understand that people really want to see the season premiere, and the two-hour event that will eventually come to the Paramount Network on November 13th.
According to Texas Parks and Wildlife This is Not Allowed in State Parks
Texas is a big beautiful state, everyone knows that, which is why so many people like to recreate outside. Texas Parks and Wildlife does a great job of showing people how to have fun outdoors but there is one thing specifically they are asking all residents and visitors to stop doing from not on. The one thing that is being requested is for people to stop stacking rocks as they adventure outside.
The Only Confirmed Case of Halloween Candy Poisoning Happened in Texas
Every year since my parents were children, there's been warnings on the news (and now spread across social media) about poisoned, drugged, or otherwise contaminated Halloween treats being passed out to Trick-or-Treaters. And every single year it has never happened. Except once, but even that is a little misleading. We will get to that case, but why are we constantly bombarded with warnings about something that never happens? According to verifythis.com:
This Years Hot Dry Weather Has Affected the Deer Hunting in Texas
Being that this year has been an unusually long, hotter, and drier year as compared to previous years. Although I'm not a "wildlife biologist" I do know that it puts a real strain on the survivability of our wildlife mainly our West Texas deer populations. That goes for the carnivores that prey on deer.
Don’t Have A Fishing License? You Don’t Need One At Some Texas Lakes
All I have ever known is that you need a fishing license to fish in the great state of Texas but that is actually not true for all bodies of water. While Texas hosts a free fishing day every year to get new fishermen to get out and try fishing anywhere in the state without a license. Our great state also does something else as well!
What In The Name Of ‘Furry Beasties’ Was Caught On A Trail Cam?
I'll be the first to admit that I love the mystery of the North American Bigfoot, is it an animal, some kind of left-over primal humanoid, or maybe some evolution of a great ape? If you really want to step outside of the belief zone, could it be an interdimensional being, or is it simply the ultimate hide-and-seek champion of all time? Now, with your mind firmly planted in the Bigfoot zone, what the heck is this thing caught on a trail cam in Louisiana?
I’ll Take 5! Can You Buy A Powerball Ticket In Texas With A Debit Card?
The Powerball is making a lot of noise again! When doesn't the Powerball make some noise? Well, here we go again with another HUGE jackpot on the line. So, I was asked to pick up some Powerball tickets on the way home today. But, I realized I don't have cash on me. Wait do I need cash to buy a Powerball ticket or tickets? I've got a debit card. Will they take that?
LoneStar 92
Midland, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
888K+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://lonestar92.com
Comments / 0