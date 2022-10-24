Read full article on original website
Related
foxillinois.com
Man shot outside Third Base Sports Bar, sheriff says
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man is hospitalized after a reported shooting outside a Springfield sports bar. The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office was called around 2:45 a.m. Thursday to the Third Base Sports Bar, 2900 Lowell Avenue, for possible shots fired outside the bar. The suspects reportedly fled before...
25newsnow.com
Police: 2 more juveniles arrested in connection with Monday night vehicular hijacking
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say two more juveniles have been arrested in connection with a vehicular hijacking Monday night. Police spokesperson Amy Dotson says two girls - a 17-year-old and 15-year-old - were arrested Wednesday at around 6:21 p.m. - both were arrested for aggravated vehicular hijacking while the 17-year-old was also arrested for motor vehicle theft conspiracy.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington police make drug arrest, officer sent to hospital after exposure
Bloomington police make drug arrest, officer sent to hospital after exposure. Bloomington police make drug arrest, officer sent …. Bloomington police make drug arrest, officer sent to hospital after exposure. Shelbey Roberts recognized as one of ’40 Leaders …. Shelbey Roberts recognized as one of ’40 Leaders Under Forty’...
Central Illinois Proud
2 more juveniles arrested for vehicular hijacking
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department announced that they had arrested more Juveniles for an Oct. 24 vehicular hijacking. According to a Peoria police press release, a 17-year-old was arrested for aggravated vehicular hijacking and motor vehicle theft conspiracy, and a 15-year-old was arrested for aggravated vehicular hijacking.
Man charged with arson after car burns in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 27-year-old man is charged with arson after University of Illinois Police said he lit a car on fire last week in Campustown. Devonte Moore is charged with a single count of arson. UIPD officials said Moore was identified as the person who witnesses saw last Thursday lighting a pool of […]
Central Illinois Proud
‘Not guilty’ plea entered for man charged in West Peoria double homicide
‘Not guilty’ plea entered for man charged in West Peoria double homicide. ‘Not guilty’ plea entered for man charged in West …. ‘Not guilty’ plea entered for man charged in West Peoria double homicide. Shelbey Roberts recognized as one of ’40 Leaders …. Shelbey Roberts recognized...
25newsnow.com
Bloomington Police Officer administered narcan after being exposed to suspected fentanyl
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Chief says one of his officers is well, after being exposed to suspected fentanyl. It began around 1:20 AM Wednesday morning, when officers saw 35-year-old Brian Dobson driving a vehicle. It was later determined he possessed a revoked Illinois drivers license. He was later contacted at a business on South Main Street and arrested.
Post Register
Fast-food employee arrested for throwing drink at drive-thru customer, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Authorities in Illinois have identified a fast-food employee accused of throwing a drink at a customer. Police said Tyeisha Pack, 19, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery. The Springfield Police Department said Pack allegedly got into a verbal altercation with a customer in a...
Springfield man arrested, charged after drug raid
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man is facing several drug charges after he was arrested on Thursday during the execution of a search warrant. Officials with the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office said an ongoing investigation determined that 27-year-old Joshua Tolbert was selling fentanyl. Deputies obtained a search warrant for Tolbert’s home at 1017 South […]
Man hurt in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 31-year-old man was hurt in a shooting Thursday morning in Springfield. Officials said Sheriff’s deputies were among personnel from several local law enforcement agencies that responded to a shots-fired call at 2:45 a.m. Deputies arrived at the reported location, 3rd Base Sports […]
1470 WMBD
Police investigate two non-fatal shootings Monday
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police investigated two non-fatal shootings Monday night, both of which involved juveniles. In one, Peoria Police say a 12-year-old was arrested Tuesday morning for Motor Vehicle Theft. The vehicle — which had not yet been stolen Monday night, was found around 5:16 A.M. Tuesday following...
WAND TV
Second teen pleads guilty in case of Lyft driver shooting
URBANA, Ill. — Jaheim Dyer, 17, of Champaign has pleaded guilty to obstructing justice in the January shooting of Lyft driver Kristian Philpotts according to the News-Gazette. On January 12, 2022, vet student Kristian Philpotts was shot while driving for Lyft. Earlier this month, 17-year-old Na’Shown Fenderson admitted to...
25newsnow.com
Family mourns grandfather, now Peoria’s 22nd homicide victim
PEORIA (25 News Now) - He was working as a welder to turn his life around. Instead, he joins a growing list of names lost to violence in Peoria this year. His family is searching for answers as police investigate. Christopher Harness Sr., 46, was shot and killed Monday night...
Central Illinois Proud
12-year-old arrested for stolen vehicle after shots fired Monday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 12-year-old has been taken into custody after shots were fired and a vehicle stolen on Monday evening. According to a Peoria Police Department (PPD) press release, officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert of 7 rounds fired in the area of Sheridan and MacQueen on Monday evening. They located a gunshot victim bleeding from the head. The injury was a graze wound and not considered life theatening.
25newsnow.com
2 displaced after early morning Peoria house fire
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 2 people have been displaced after an early Thursday house fire in Peoria. A release from the Peoria Fire Department says a small fire was found in the basement of a home in the 400 block of South Madison Park Terrace. at around 1:57 a,m.
Coroner: Man dead in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is dead following a car crash in Springfield Wednesday morning. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the crash happened at 2nd Street and Madison Street. One of the people involved was taken from the scene to Springfield Memorial Hospital but died from his injuries just before noon. Allmon said […]
One person sent to the hospital after shooting in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– Decatur police are investigating a shooting. It happened just before six p.m. on Wellington Way between North Portage Place and North Woodford Street.Police say one person was hurt. They were taken to the hospital.
1470 WMBD
Man jailed for 2020 Peoria homicide now faces new assault, battery charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man who was in jail on murder charges now faces charges for allegedly assaulting Peoria County corrections employees. A Peoria County grand jury this week filed counts of Aggravated Battery and Aggravated Assault against Ditarius Jordan, 31. Jordan allegedly threw urine at one corrections...
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner identifies Peoria’s latest homicide victim
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified Peoria’s latest homicide victim Tuesday. According to a press release, 46-year-old Christopher Terrell Harness Sr. of Peoria suffered gunshot wounds to the upper body and died instantly. Police initially responded to a shot spotter near Saratoga and...
25newsnow.com
Police: 12-year-old arrested in connection with stolen vehicle Monday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 12-year-old was taken into custody and arrested for motor vehicle theft after a ShotSpotter Alert and a report of a not-yet-reported stolen vehicle. Peoria Police spokesperson Amy Dotson also says one person was found in the area of Sheridan and MacQueen on Monday at around 7:12 p.m. bleeding from the head - which was later determined to be from a graze wound and considered non-life-threatening.
Comments / 0