Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
Related
Yardbarker
Bruce Brown Fires Back At LeBron James After The King Started Trash-Talking Him: “Your Game Plan Ain’t Working, Sir.”
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their fourth defeat of the young 2022-23 NBA season, marking the second time in LeBron James' career that he starts a season with an 0-4 record. The Purple and Gold once again crumbled in the second half of a game, opening the door for the Nuggets, who didn't miss their chance and got the 110-99 win.
Yardbarker
Canucks acquire Jack Studnicka from Bruins for Michael DePietro, Jonathan Myrenberg
Studnicka has the most NHL experience of the group, but he’s played only one game this season, with no points in that match. The 2017 second-round pick has played 38 games so far in his NHL career, with one goal, six assists and seven points in four seasons with the Bruins. He’s been quite productive in the AHL, however, with 34 goals, 62 assists and 96 points in 117 games over the course of five seasons.
Islanders rout Hurricanes, stay perfect on PK
Josh Bailey scored a go-ahead goal in his 1,000th NHL game as the New York Islanders beat the host Carolina
Yardbarker
Michael Rasmussen to have hearing with NHL’s Department of Player Safety
Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen will have a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety on Friday. Rasmussen received a two-minute minor for high-sticking Boston’s David Krejci on Thursday, with the Czech forward forced to miss the rest of the game. Rasmussen initially hit Krejci along the boards before turning around and catching Krejci up high with his stick on the follow-through.
Yardbarker
L.A. Getting Creative To Bring Back Two Or Three ‘Difference-Makers’ In Russell Westbrook Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers’ decision to bring back Russell Westbrook for 2022-23 has evidently backfired as L.A. remains winless after the first three games of the season. The Lakers reportedly spent the entire summer trying to trade Westbrook, engaging in negotiations with multiple teams. However, they never found a deal that would satisfy them, mainly because most of the options involved putting L.A.’s precious 2027 and 2029 first-round picks on the table. With the preseason approaching, the Lakers decided to start the new campaign with the roster they had, planning to return to the negotiating table if better deals emerge.
Yardbarker
Astros' Trey Mancini reveals why he's looking forward to playing in Philadelphia
Houston Astros outfielder and DH Trey Mancini just wants his life to be normal again. That means getting booed on the road. Fortunately for him, the Astros are playing the right team from the right city in the World Series for that to happen. Mancini has been one of the...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Destroy LeBron James After He Went 8-21 And Had 8 Turnovers Against The Nuggets: "It's Like LeBron Has Taken Westbrook's Place"
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers' horrible start to the season managed to get worse as the team fell to a 110-99 loss at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. The Lakers were without Russell Westbrook, which made people expect a better performance from the team. However, they were not going to be the ones to deliver it against a team like Denver.
Yardbarker
Lakers Proposing Multi-Team Trade Offers
General manager Rob Pelinka could be looking for smaller moves around the margins as well, per Brian Windhorst of ESPN. “There might be a stopgap move here or there, a small deal that might not wreck next year’s cap space or a trade of those valued firsts for marginal improvement,” Windhorst wrote. “It’s not that Pelinka hasn’t searched for the big one now.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Is Currently Leading The NBA In Turnovers Per Game: "Not Surprising At All. He’s The All-Time Leader In Turnovers In NBA History After All."
Whether you love him or hate him, there's one thing that you cannot deny about LeBron James. It's the fact that we may never see a player like him ever again in the NBA. James is arguably one of the most complete players in the history of the league. The...
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers reportedly still working hard to complete blockbuster deal
The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly been trying for months to make major moves to improve the team, however, their pursuits have come up short, no matter how many teams they try and involve in a deal. Despite having several perennial All-Star talents on their roster, the Lakers had a...
Yardbarker
The Trail Blazers Got Bad News About Their Superstar
The Portland Trail Blazers have put many NBA speculators to shame in the early days of the season. That is because the team got off to a wonderful start, claiming a 4-0 record, which has now dropped to a very admirable 4-1 record. They are currently tied for first in...
Yardbarker
Zach Lowe Reveals Why The Lakers Must Trade Russell Westbrook: "I'm Wondering If They Need To Just Not Have Him Around"
The Los Angeles Lakers and Russell Westbrook's time together looks to be headed toward an inevitable end. The player doesn't fit the team system and the team can't seem to figure out any more ways to get the player to fit in. Westbrook has had a truly awful start to the season as the Lakers sit 0-3 with Westbrook under fire for his performances.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Speculate After LeBron James Posts Message On Instagram: "Another Message To Pelinka And The Lakers."
After an 0-4 start to the season, the alarm bells are ringing for LeBron James and the Lakers. Through the first week and a half of the season, they have looked abysmal on both ends of the court, especially with Russell Westbrook on the floor. And while James is doing...
Yardbarker
Young Guardians Ace Is Ready To Try Out A New Career
The World Series is just a day away. This year, we’ll have the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros squaring off in the 118th World Series. While there are obviously only two teams remaining, players of teams who have already been eliminated are taking on some freelance work. Cleveland...
Comments / 0