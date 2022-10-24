The Los Angeles Lakers’ decision to bring back Russell Westbrook for 2022-23 has evidently backfired as L.A. remains winless after the first three games of the season. The Lakers reportedly spent the entire summer trying to trade Westbrook, engaging in negotiations with multiple teams. However, they never found a deal that would satisfy them, mainly because most of the options involved putting L.A.’s precious 2027 and 2029 first-round picks on the table. With the preseason approaching, the Lakers decided to start the new campaign with the roster they had, planning to return to the negotiating table if better deals emerge.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO