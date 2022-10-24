ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canucks acquire Jack Studnicka from Bruins for Michael DePietro, Jonathan Myrenberg

Studnicka has the most NHL experience of the group, but he’s played only one game this season, with no points in that match. The 2017 second-round pick has played 38 games so far in his NHL career, with one goal, six assists and seven points in four seasons with the Bruins. He’s been quite productive in the AHL, however, with 34 goals, 62 assists and 96 points in 117 games over the course of five seasons.
Michael Rasmussen to have hearing with NHL’s Department of Player Safety

Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen will have a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety on Friday. Rasmussen received a two-minute minor for high-sticking Boston’s David Krejci on Thursday, with the Czech forward forced to miss the rest of the game. Rasmussen initially hit Krejci along the boards before turning around and catching Krejci up high with his stick on the follow-through.
L.A. Getting Creative To Bring Back Two Or Three ‘Difference-Makers’ In Russell Westbrook Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers’ decision to bring back Russell Westbrook for 2022-23 has evidently backfired as L.A. remains winless after the first three games of the season. The Lakers reportedly spent the entire summer trying to trade Westbrook, engaging in negotiations with multiple teams. However, they never found a deal that would satisfy them, mainly because most of the options involved putting L.A.’s precious 2027 and 2029 first-round picks on the table. With the preseason approaching, the Lakers decided to start the new campaign with the roster they had, planning to return to the negotiating table if better deals emerge.
NBA Fans Destroy LeBron James After He Went 8-21 And Had 8 Turnovers Against The Nuggets: "It's Like LeBron Has Taken Westbrook's Place"

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers' horrible start to the season managed to get worse as the team fell to a 110-99 loss at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. The Lakers were without Russell Westbrook, which made people expect a better performance from the team. However, they were not going to be the ones to deliver it against a team like Denver.
Lakers Proposing Multi-Team Trade Offers

General manager Rob Pelinka could be looking for smaller moves around the margins as well, per Brian Windhorst of ESPN. “There might be a stopgap move here or there, a small deal that might not wreck next year’s cap space or a trade of those valued firsts for marginal improvement,” Windhorst wrote. “It’s not that Pelinka hasn’t searched for the big one now.
The Trail Blazers Got Bad News About Their Superstar

The Portland Trail Blazers have put many NBA speculators to shame in the early days of the season. That is because the team got off to a wonderful start, claiming a 4-0 record, which has now dropped to a very admirable 4-1 record. They are currently tied for first in...
Zach Lowe Reveals Why The Lakers Must Trade Russell Westbrook: "I'm Wondering If They Need To Just Not Have Him Around"

The Los Angeles Lakers and Russell Westbrook's time together looks to be headed toward an inevitable end. The player doesn't fit the team system and the team can't seem to figure out any more ways to get the player to fit in. Westbrook has had a truly awful start to the season as the Lakers sit 0-3 with Westbrook under fire for his performances.
Young Guardians Ace Is Ready To Try Out A New Career

The World Series is just a day away. This year, we’ll have the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros squaring off in the 118th World Series. While there are obviously only two teams remaining, players of teams who have already been eliminated are taking on some freelance work. Cleveland...
