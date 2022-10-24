Read full article on original website
Related
Fstoppers
How to Remove Shadows From a Person's Face in Photoshop
When you are shooting in a studio, you have full control over the lighting and content in the frame, but if you are shooting in another environment, particularly outside, you may end up with unwanted shadows distracting from your subject, ruining an otherwise compelling photo. All is not lost, though. This excellent video tutorial will show you how to convincingly remove those shadows using Photoshop.
Fstoppers
We Review The GoPro HERO 11 Black: Good But Not Groundbreaking
Delivering an updated product once a year every year guarantees a spike of hype and sales, but brings with it some challenges — challenges that continue to get bigger as a product matures and competitors arrive. The GoPro HERO11 Black launched last month, but what do the latest upgrades mean for a company whose value has fallen by 90% from its peak just a few years ago?
Fstoppers
A Beginner's Guide to the Exposure Triangle
Shutter speed, aperture, and ISO are the three most fundamental parameters in photography, and with them, you have control over both the technical and creative aspects of your exposure. Together, these three parameters form the exposure triangle. Learning the triangle should be a priority for any new photographer, and this excellent video tutorial will show you everything you need to know to master it and take full control of your images.
Fstoppers
I Moaned About VERO on Twitter, So the Billionaire Founder Rang Me up to Ask What They Can Do Better
The other morning I posted an unnecessarily snarky tweet about VERO and a breach of my copyright. That afternoon, I found myself on an hour-long Zoom call with founder CEO Ayman Hariri after he got in touch to discuss what VERO can do to improve. I’ve written about social media...
Fstoppers
An Exciting Canon Lens Is on the Way
Recently, rumors emerged saying that the Canon EOS R6 Mark II's release was imminent. That story continues, and it seems that in addition to the new camera next month, we will also see a mirrorless version of one of Canon's most legendary lessons. Canon Rumors is reporting that in addition...
Fstoppers
A Review of the Versatile Canon RF 24mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM Lens
A wide-aperture 24mm lens is useful for a huge range of applications ranging from astro work to event photography, and when you add in macro capabilities and image stabilization, it becomes all the more versatile. The Canon RF 24mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM has all those things, making it quite the intriguing option for a lot of photographers, and this excellent video review takes a look at just what kind of image quality and performance you can expect from it in usage.
Fstoppers
Nikon Launches Firmware 3.0 for the Z 9
After a promising launch and a massive update with version 2.0, Nikon has announced the release of version 3.0 for their flagship mirrorless camera. As a Z 9 owner, I have spilled no shortage of ink over the last year talking about the system and how it serves my workflow as my A camera for all things photography and many things cinematography. The truth is, there’s just very little that this camera doesn’t do well. When version 2.0 arrived and brought with it waveforms and in-camera N-Raw, it took such a step forward that it allowed me to sell off several other cameras and give it even more work.
Comments / 0