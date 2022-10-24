A candlelight vigil was held Thursday night for the teenager from Raynham, Massachusetts, who has been missing since last week and is believed to be in danger. Dozens gathered from 6 to 7 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Raynham as the search continues for 16-year-old Colleen Weaver. The teen has not been seen since she left her home sometime between 1 and 4 a.m. on Oct. 18, according to the Raynham Police Department.

RAYNHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO