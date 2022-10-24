Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Harvard Medical School tests for bionic pancreas, device to treat Type 1 diabetesThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Ukrainian religious icons made from ammunition boxes to be on display at Massachusetts museumD.J. EatonClinton, MA
60 Year Old Iconic Furniture Store Permanently ClosesCadrene HeslopWorcester, MA
Related
Luis Alves-Silva, suspect in Worcester shooting that injured 6, arraigned
The third man arrested and charged in connection with the 88 Webster St. shooting in Worcester on Sat., Oct. 15, which left one person seriously injured and another five wounded, was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing. Luis Fernando Alves-Silva was arraigned on five firearm-related charges including carrying...
Patriky Sampaio Gomes held without bail following dangerousness hearing in Worcester warehouse shooting
A Worcester man charged in connection with the 88 Webster St. shooting in Worcester on Sat., Oct. 15, which left one person seriously injured and another five wounded, was ordered held without bail Thursday following a dangerousness hearing in Worcester District Court. Judge Nicole Longton, who took the issue under...
NECN
Suspect Accused of Threatening Man With BB Gun After Argument in Dorchester
Police in Boston have asked for the public's help after a man said he was threatened by another man with a BB gun following an argument, according to a news release. Officers responded to the corner of Belden Street and Belden Square in Dorchester on Sept. 11 for a radio call reporting a person with a gun, according to a news release.
Leominster Man Nabbed After Crashing Into Clinton Home During Police Pursuit
A police pursuit ended in a car crashing into a house in Central Massachusetts and the arrest of a man, authorities said. Multiple departments responded to a report of a car that crashed into a home at 261 Sterling Street in Clinton around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, Clinton Police said on Facebook.
WCVB
Victim flown to hospital after crash inside Massachusetts car wash
PEABODY, Mass. — A medical helicopter shut down part of Route 1 southbound in Peabody, Massachusetts, following a serious accident at a nearby car wash. The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Turnpike Car Wash, located just before the interchange with Interstate 95. According to Massachusetts State Police,...
NECN
Woman Seriously Injured in Crash at Peabody Car Wash
A 39-year-old woman was seriously injured Thursday afternoon when she was struck by a pickup truck while at a car wash on Route 1 in Peabody, Massachusetts, state police said. According to state police, the North Andover woman sustained serious lower body injuries and was flown to a Boston hospital after being hit around 2:36 p.m. at the Turnpike Car Wash.
WCVB
Police ID driver who crashed through central Massachusetts home during pursuit
CLINTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts couple has been forced out of their home after a car that was fleeing from police crashed through the front of their house, taking out a chunk of the first floor Wednesday night. The driver was identified as Mitchell Gary Brown, 26, of Leominster,...
whdh.com
Police arrest Lawrence man in connection to Lowell shooting
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell Police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon in connection to a shooting in the city earlier October. Police identified 39-year-old Algenis Roque, of Lawrence, as the alleged shooter in an incident police were investigating, and had issued a warrant for Roque’s arrest. A man had...
Worcester man sentenced 5 years for Hobbs Act robbery conviction
WORCESTER — A city man convicted in federal court in June of conspiring to rob a glass-pipe dealer with Junior Melendez, the alleged leader of the Almighty Vice Lords street gang in Massachusetts was sentenced to over five years in prison Wednesday. Grace Katana, 31, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to 64 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He was convicted of conspiring to interfere with interstate...
Man facing charges after crashing car into living room of Clinton home during police pursuit
CLINTON, Mass. — A speeding driver who attempted to evade police officers during a multi-town pursuit lost control of his vehicle, veered off the road, and barreled into a home in Clinton on Wednesday night, authorities said. Mitchell Gary Brown, 26, of Leominster, is slated to be arraigned Thursday...
NECN
Someone Sprayed Cleaning Products on People and Tried Lighting It on Fire, Boston Police Say
Someone was arrested Thursday after allegedly spraying aerosol cleaning products on customers at a Boston supermarket and then trying to light the chemicals on fire with a lighter, according to the city's police department. Police responded to the Roche Brothers on Summer Street in Downtown Boston before 5 p.m. for...
westernmassnews.com
Police investigating afternoon shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating an afternoon shooting in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the area of Warehouse Street and Island Pond Road shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday for a reported gunshot victim. Police arrived and found an adult male victim,...
NECN
Missing 16-Year-Old Girl From Raynham Found Safe in New York City
A teenager missing nearly 10 days from Raynham, Massachusetts, who was believed to be in danger, has been found safe in New York City, police said late Thursday night. Raynham police say 16-year-old Colleen Weaver was located around 11 p.m. with the assistance of the New York Police Department and the FBI.
East Longmeadow man arrested for ten outstanding warrants, assaulting officers
An East Longmeadow man with ten outstanding warrants was arrested Thursday morning.
Man seriously injured in Springfield shooting
One person was injured in a Springfield shooting Tuesday afternoon.
Arrest made after man stabbed multiple times in Tewksbury
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — One person is in custody after a man was stabbed multiple times in Tewksbury late Tuesday night, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Woodland Drive found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Tewksbury Police Department.
Police Seek Witnesses To Rollover Crash On I-395 In Killingley
Connecticut State Police are seeking witnesses to a single-vehicle crash that killed a 28-year-old man. The crash took place in Windham County on Tuesday, Oct. 25 on I-395 in Killingly. According to state police, Dylan Goulet, of Brooklyn, was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe northbound on I-395 in Killingly when for...
'I Deserve What I'm Getting': Athol Man Gets 6-12 Years For Fatal 2019 Crash
A Worcester County man has been sentenced to 6-12 years in state prison in connection with a fatal 2019 crash in Western Massachusetts, authorities said. Gary Gregoire, of Athol, was sentenced for his role in the crash that took the life of 70-year-old Stephen Karpovich of Amherst, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office reports.
NECN
Vigil Held for Missing 16-Year-Old Girl From Raynham
A candlelight vigil was held Thursday night for the teenager from Raynham, Massachusetts, who has been missing since last week and is believed to be in danger. Dozens gathered from 6 to 7 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Raynham as the search continues for 16-year-old Colleen Weaver. The teen has not been seen since she left her home sometime between 1 and 4 a.m. on Oct. 18, according to the Raynham Police Department.
NECN
Driver Crashes Into Mattapan Home; 1 Taken to Hospital
The driver of a vehicle apparently slammed into a home in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood early Wednesday morning. The crash happened on the 600 block of Morton Street, and as of 5 a.m., one lane going each direction was still closed. One person was taken to the hospital after the crash,...
Comments / 0