Worcester, MA

NECN

Suspect Accused of Threatening Man With BB Gun After Argument in Dorchester

Police in Boston have asked for the public's help after a man said he was threatened by another man with a BB gun following an argument, according to a news release. Officers responded to the corner of Belden Street and Belden Square in Dorchester on Sept. 11 for a radio call reporting a person with a gun, according to a news release.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Victim flown to hospital after crash inside Massachusetts car wash

PEABODY, Mass. — A medical helicopter shut down part of Route 1 southbound in Peabody, Massachusetts, following a serious accident at a nearby car wash. The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Turnpike Car Wash, located just before the interchange with Interstate 95. According to Massachusetts State Police,...
PEABODY, MA
NECN

Woman Seriously Injured in Crash at Peabody Car Wash

A 39-year-old woman was seriously injured Thursday afternoon when she was struck by a pickup truck while at a car wash on Route 1 in Peabody, Massachusetts, state police said. According to state police, the North Andover woman sustained serious lower body injuries and was flown to a Boston hospital after being hit around 2:36 p.m. at the Turnpike Car Wash.
PEABODY, MA
whdh.com

Police arrest Lawrence man in connection to Lowell shooting

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell Police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon in connection to a shooting in the city earlier October. Police identified 39-year-old Algenis Roque, of Lawrence, as the alleged shooter in an incident police were investigating, and had issued a warrant for Roque’s arrest. A man had...
LOWELL, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester man sentenced 5 years for Hobbs Act robbery conviction

WORCESTER — A city man convicted in federal court in June of conspiring to rob a glass-pipe dealer with Junior Melendez, the alleged leader of the Almighty Vice Lords street gang in Massachusetts was sentenced to over five years in prison Wednesday. Grace Katana, 31, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to 64 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He was convicted of conspiring to interfere with interstate...
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police investigating afternoon shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating an afternoon shooting in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the area of Warehouse Street and Island Pond Road shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday for a reported gunshot victim. Police arrived and found an adult male victim,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NECN

Missing 16-Year-Old Girl From Raynham Found Safe in New York City

A teenager missing nearly 10 days from Raynham, Massachusetts, who was believed to be in danger, has been found safe in New York City, police said late Thursday night. Raynham police say 16-year-old Colleen Weaver was located around 11 p.m. with the assistance of the New York Police Department and the FBI.
RAYNHAM, MA
NECN

Vigil Held for Missing 16-Year-Old Girl From Raynham

A candlelight vigil was held Thursday night for the teenager from Raynham, Massachusetts, who has been missing since last week and is believed to be in danger. Dozens gathered from 6 to 7 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Raynham as the search continues for 16-year-old Colleen Weaver. The teen has not been seen since she left her home sometime between 1 and 4 a.m. on Oct. 18, according to the Raynham Police Department.
RAYNHAM, MA
NECN

Driver Crashes Into Mattapan Home; 1 Taken to Hospital

The driver of a vehicle apparently slammed into a home in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood early Wednesday morning. The crash happened on the 600 block of Morton Street, and as of 5 a.m., one lane going each direction was still closed. One person was taken to the hospital after the crash,...
BOSTON, MA

