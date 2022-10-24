ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

New York Giants expected to receive calls on one speedy wide receiver at trade deadline

The New York Giants may sit 6–1 on the season, but it is yet to be determined if they will be sellers or buyers at the 2022 trade deadline. The expectation was that they will be sellers, looking to recoup draft capital from some of their more talented players. However, the team has exceeded all expectations under the leadership of Brian Daboll, which has changed the narrative on their playoff hopes and whether they should begin bolstering the roster currently or wait until next off-season.
Giants receive great news on OL Nick Gates coming back from injury

The New York Giants have remained patient with former undrafted free agent Nick Gates from the 2018 class of collegiate talent. Coming out of Nebraska, Gates always had a competitive edge and a chip on his shoulder, putting together an admirable rookie season with the Giants back in 2019. He played in 291 total offensive snaps, proving enough to warrant a starting job in 2020 as the team’s primary center.
How Giants’ rookie pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is making a huge impact

The New York Giants are getting off to a hot start this year, starting the season with a 6-1 record. Big Blue has shocked the NFL world as they have mounted numerous comeback victories to propel themselves toward the top of the league’s standings. A catalyst to the Giants’ success has been rookie pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. The New York Giants’ 2022 fifth overall draft pick has stepped in and made a huge impact during his rookie season.
Taking a look at the New York Giants 2023 Draft capital after trading Kadarius Toney

The New York Giants made a shocking trade today, shipping away 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney. New York parted ways with the shifty wide receiver after just one and a half seasons with the team. The Giants were not getting much out of Toney as he appeared in only two games this year, totaling 0 receiving yards on two receptions. This move frees up $1.2 million in cap space for the Giants as they add to their total 2023 draft capital.
Power ranking the New York Jets’ dominant defense

One of the main components of the terrific start to the 2022 New York Jets season is the strong play of the defense. Through seven games, the unit ranks 10th overall, allowing 314.7 yards per game. It is a group that consists of talent and depth on all three levels. From there, the players are executing in sync, proving to be a balanced unit across the board.
