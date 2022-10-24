Read full article on original website
New York Giants expected to receive calls on one speedy wide receiver at trade deadline
The New York Giants may sit 6–1 on the season, but it is yet to be determined if they will be sellers or buyers at the 2022 trade deadline. The expectation was that they will be sellers, looking to recoup draft capital from some of their more talented players. However, the team has exceeded all expectations under the leadership of Brian Daboll, which has changed the narrative on their playoff hopes and whether they should begin bolstering the roster currently or wait until next off-season.
Giants receive great news on OL Nick Gates coming back from injury
The New York Giants have remained patient with former undrafted free agent Nick Gates from the 2018 class of collegiate talent. Coming out of Nebraska, Gates always had a competitive edge and a chip on his shoulder, putting together an admirable rookie season with the Giants back in 2019. He played in 291 total offensive snaps, proving enough to warrant a starting job in 2020 as the team’s primary center.
How Giants’ rookie pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is making a huge impact
The New York Giants are getting off to a hot start this year, starting the season with a 6-1 record. Big Blue has shocked the NFL world as they have mounted numerous comeback victories to propel themselves toward the top of the league’s standings. A catalyst to the Giants’ success has been rookie pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. The New York Giants’ 2022 fifth overall draft pick has stepped in and made a huge impact during his rookie season.
New York Giants gearing up for some big offensive line changes after injuries
The New York Giants are trying to get one more win before their BYE week against the Seattle Seahawks. In fact, the only game in Week 8 that hosts two teams with a winning record is the Giants and Seahawks. Seattle has been a surprisingly solid team this year, led...
Giants getting reinforcements as 4 players return to practice
The New York Giants are getting a boost today as four players have returned to practice. The Giants were left without a slew of talented young players for the start of the 2022 season. Today, Matt Peart, Elerson Smith, Rodarius Williams, and Nick Gates returned to practice today after beginning the season on the PUP list.
Taking a look at the New York Giants 2023 Draft capital after trading Kadarius Toney
The New York Giants made a shocking trade today, shipping away 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney. New York parted ways with the shifty wide receiver after just one and a half seasons with the team. The Giants were not getting much out of Toney as he appeared in only two games this year, totaling 0 receiving yards on two receptions. This move frees up $1.2 million in cap space for the Giants as they add to their total 2023 draft capital.
New York Jets: One final review of the special start to the 2022 season by Breece Hall and Alijah Vera-Tucker
The 5-2 New York Jets had some deflating injury updates provided on Breece Hall and Alijah Vera-Tucker Monday. Following a fourth-straight win, head coach Robert Saleh stated that the two young players will be sidelined for the rest of 2022. Before the page turns with this upcoming week’s game, the...
Power ranking the New York Jets’ dominant defense
One of the main components of the terrific start to the 2022 New York Jets season is the strong play of the defense. Through seven games, the unit ranks 10th overall, allowing 314.7 yards per game. It is a group that consists of talent and depth on all three levels. From there, the players are executing in sync, proving to be a balanced unit across the board.
New York Jets CB DJ Reed proving to be money well spent
One of the biggest additions made by the New York Jets this offseason was the signing of cornerback DJ Reed. The team went out and signed the 25-year-old to a big three-year contract in hopes of bolstering the pass defense in coverage. Throughout his first seven games with the Jets,...
New York Jets: Robert Saleh offers injury updates prior to Wednesday’s practice
Following a day off Tuesday, practice in preparation for Week 8 begins today for the New York Jets. Prior to Wednesday afternoon’s on-field work, head coach Robert Saleh met with reporters and provided updates on various key players. WR Corey Davis’ status remains the same:. The first player...
New York Jets Injury Update: Corey Davis, George Fant
As is the case with most NFL teams at this point in the season, injuries are piling up for the New York Jets. On a week-to-week basis, they make things that much more challenging. Unknowns and potential weaknesses across the roster are created. Jets head coach Robert Saleh recently spoke...
