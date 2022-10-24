Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. A year ago, Rosie Grant discovered a recipe for spritz cookies on a gravestone in New York. So she did as any baker would - she made them. And they were heavenly. Since then, finding and baking tombstone recipes has become a hobby for Grant. She told The Washington Post that she sees it as a way to memorialize the dead and celebrate their lives. Grant has, so far, made 11 recipes from gravestones, and she plans to keep searching. It's MORNING EDITION.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO