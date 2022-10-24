ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Akron Beacon Journal

Experience pays off for Walsh Jesuit in Division I volleyball district

SOLON — The Walsh Jesuit volleyball team hasn't reached the state final four in recent years, but the Warriors are used to playing the state's elite. Consider the Crown Conference includes Walsh, Mentor Lake Catholic, Chardon Notre Dame-Catheral Latin, Cleveland Heights Beaumont and Parma Padua. There's no more loaded volleyball conference this side of Cincinnati's Girls Greater Catholic League.
TWINSBURG, OH
The Repository

Massillon and Lake ranked in final Associated Press state football poll for 2022 season

Massillon and Lake are the only two Stark County-area high school football teams ranked in this season's final Associated Press state poll, released Tuesday afternoon. The 8-1 Tigers, who enter the Division II, Region 7 playoffs on an eight-game winning streak, are ranked third in the state behind defending OHSAA state champion Cincinnati Winton Woods and Akron Hoban. Massillon received one first-place vote.
STARK COUNTY, OH
WKYC

2022 OHSAA football playoffs: Every 1st-round matchup involving Northeast Ohio high schools

CLEVELAND — Who's ready for some football??. The Ohio high school playoffs get underway this Friday, with 131 teams from across WKYC's viewing area competing for a shot at one of seven state championships! For the second straight season, the brackets have been expanded to 16 teams per region (four regions per division), giving more schools a shot to compete in the postseason.
OHIO STATE
The Columbus Dispatch

Worthington Christian's Meghan Mayotte caps tennis career with trip to state

Before beginning the next step in her basketball career, Meghan Mayotte made one final athletic stop outside the sport: the Division II state girls tennis tournament. The Worthington Christian senior, who helped the girls basketball team to a Division III state runner-up finish last winter, became the Warriors’ first singles player to qualify for state since Christiana Raymond won the 2006 championship.
WORTHINGTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

ScoresBroadcast, Hits 105.5 to spotlight Fort Loramie, St. Henry

The St. Henry Redskins (2-8) won’t have to look far for a great game plan in preparation for the Fort Loramie Redskins (8-2) Friday night, as Halloween weekend kicks off. Lima Central Catholic provided a blueprint that glowed in the dark one week ago, and frightened the Fort Loramie faithful. And it could be summed up on the cover page in three short words: Run. Run. Run.
FORT LORAMIE, OH
The Times-Reporter

Week 11: OHSAA football playoffs beckon

Five Tuscarawas County teams and seven more from the surrounding area have qualified for the OHSAA football playoffs, which begin on Friday. The first two rounds will be played at home sites. Games will be played at neutral sites starting with the regional semifinals. All of the state championship games will be played Dec. 1-3 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy