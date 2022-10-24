Read full article on original website
High school state tournament scores for Oct. 27
Here are the OHSAA fall sports state tournament scores for Toledo-area teams on Thursday, Oct. 27. GIRLS SOCCER Division I Northview district■ Final: No. 2 Northview 1, No. 8 Findlay 0
Canfield girls soccer team claims district championship
The Cardinals advance to the Division II Regional Semifinals next Tuesday.
Experience pays off for Walsh Jesuit in Division I volleyball district
SOLON — The Walsh Jesuit volleyball team hasn't reached the state final four in recent years, but the Warriors are used to playing the state's elite. Consider the Crown Conference includes Walsh, Mentor Lake Catholic, Chardon Notre Dame-Catheral Latin, Cleveland Heights Beaumont and Parma Padua. There's no more loaded volleyball conference this side of Cincinnati's Girls Greater Catholic League.
Massillon and Lake ranked in final Associated Press state football poll for 2022 season
Massillon and Lake are the only two Stark County-area high school football teams ranked in this season's final Associated Press state poll, released Tuesday afternoon. The 8-1 Tigers, who enter the Division II, Region 7 playoffs on an eight-game winning streak, are ranked third in the state behind defending OHSAA state champion Cincinnati Winton Woods and Akron Hoban. Massillon received one first-place vote.
Morning Journal
Girls soccer: Bay bests Chagrin Falls, 3-0, to reach regional for first time since 2018
Bay came into its Division II Akron 3 District final Oct. 27 at Padua High School with its sights set on reaching regionals for the first time since 2018. Standing in the Rockets’ way was a rematch with reigning state champion Chagrin Falls, which Bay bested, 4-2, on Oct. 1.
2022 OHSAA football playoffs: Every 1st-round matchup involving Northeast Ohio high schools
CLEVELAND — Who's ready for some football??. The Ohio high school playoffs get underway this Friday, with 131 teams from across WKYC's viewing area competing for a shot at one of seven state championships! For the second straight season, the brackets have been expanded to 16 teams per region (four regions per division), giving more schools a shot to compete in the postseason.
Worthington Christian's Meghan Mayotte caps tennis career with trip to state
Before beginning the next step in her basketball career, Meghan Mayotte made one final athletic stop outside the sport: the Division II state girls tennis tournament. The Worthington Christian senior, who helped the girls basketball team to a Division III state runner-up finish last winter, became the Warriors’ first singles player to qualify for state since Christiana Raymond won the 2006 championship.
OHSAA announces football state championships schedule for December
The OHSAA announced the football state championships schedule Wednesday morning. The seven games will be played the first weekend of December in Canton.
Division II, Region 7: Canal Winchester visits Independence in OHSAA football playoff game
Canal Winchester coach Jake Kuhner and his Independence counterpart, Maurice Douglas, both had a sense of déjà vu as they watched film in preparation for their Division II, Region 7 first-round game Oct. 28. The eighth-seeded 76ers’ quick tempo reminds Kuhner of their Week 2 game at New...
Prep Roundup: Chippewa advances to first district final in program history
Wednesday, Oct. 26 VOLLEYBALL Div. III Elyria District semifinals Chippewa 17, 25, 25, 25; Orrville 25, 15, 16, 17 ...
Sidney Daily News
ScoresBroadcast, Hits 105.5 to spotlight Fort Loramie, St. Henry
The St. Henry Redskins (2-8) won’t have to look far for a great game plan in preparation for the Fort Loramie Redskins (8-2) Friday night, as Halloween weekend kicks off. Lima Central Catholic provided a blueprint that glowed in the dark one week ago, and frightened the Fort Loramie faithful. And it could be summed up on the cover page in three short words: Run. Run. Run.
Tuesday roundup: GlenOak, Jackson, Central Catholic volleyball teams reach district final
Top servers: N. Stepanovich (GO) 17 points. Kills leaders: N. Stepanovich (GO) 22. Assists leaders: Nameth (GO) 23. Defensive leaders: Davis (GO) 15 digs, Smith (GO) 3 blocks. Records: GlenOak 21-3. Jackson 25-25-17-25, Mentor 14-16-25-15 Hudson Division I district semifinal. Top servers: Hepler (J) 2 aces, Evanto (J) 2 aces....
Week 11: OHSAA football playoffs beckon
Five Tuscarawas County teams and seven more from the surrounding area have qualified for the OHSAA football playoffs, which begin on Friday. The first two rounds will be played at home sites. Games will be played at neutral sites starting with the regional semifinals. All of the state championship games will be played Dec. 1-3 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
Route 30 Rankings: West Holmes, Crestview clinch football poll championships
They were the two best teams along Route 30 all season. And because of that, they took home their second consecutive Route 30 Rankings championships. West Holmes and Crestview were the only two undefeated teams in the Route 30 Rankings and completely dominated all of their opponents. Let's find out how they clinched yet another title.
St. Vincent-St. Mary’s D’Anthony Kelker voted SBLive’s Ohio High School Athlete of the Week
— Here are the other athletes who were nominated for October 9-15: Had a pick-six and scored a touchdown to lead the Generals to a 51-7 rout over Sylvania. Was the overall winner of the Eastern Buckeye Conference meet finishing in 16:01.64. Marlington won the team title with a perfect score of 15.
