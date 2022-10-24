ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

WDTN

Garbage truck catches fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are on the scene after a garbage truck caught fire on Thursday afternoon. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a Rumpke truck caught fire just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. Crews responded to I-75 southbound at Keowee Street to put out the flames. All lanes on I-75 remain […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Suspect missing in Butler County pond: Search continues

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials are searching a body of water in St. Clair Township after a suspect disappeared during a chase. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a business alarm in the 4000 block of Hamilton Trenton Road Thursday. When they arrived on the scene, a man ran away, leading […]
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Jersey Mikes Subs coming to Kettering

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – If you live or travel through Kettering and want a new lunch spot, an east-coast sub shop will be opening soon! According to a release, Jersey Mike’s Subs will open their newest location at 2831 Wilmington Pike on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The store will be open daily from 10 a.m. to […]
KETTERING, OH
WDTN

Prosecutor: Dayton man sentenced to 11 years for deadly ‘sucker punch’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for a 2020 fight that resulted in the death of a 47-year-old man. According to the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney, 49-year-old Harvey Tyrone Bell Sr. was sentenced to 11 years on Thursday after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter. On Dec. […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Catholic Central School faces 2nd false threat in a month

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield Catholic school went into lockdown Tuesday morning after police received a hoax call concerning an active shooter. Catholic Central School posted on Facebook Tuesday saying that Springfield police were called to the school for a lockdown situation around 9:56 p.m. Within two minutes of the initial call, police were on the scene and before an hour had passed, officers had secured the building and determined that the call was a prank.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

Lt. Gov. Husted headed to Vandalia for manufacturing plant ribbon cutting

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted is coming to the area for a ribbon cutting of a White Castle plant. According to a release, the lieutenant governor will make remarks and participate in the ribbon cutting ceremony at “The House That Bill Built”, White Castle’s retail food manufacturing plant at 1614 Capstone Way in Vandalia.
VANDALIA, OH
WDTN

Bob Evans to offer free meals to veterans

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Bob Evans restaurants are serving those who served a free meal on Veterans Day. According to a release by Bob Evans, veterans and active duty members of the military can choose a free meal from a special menu available all day. “We don’t take for granted that the freedom to gather […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Indiana man arrested after Preble County standoff

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man wanted for robbery in Indiana was arrested after a seven-hour standoff in Preble County on Wednesday. According to Sheriff Mike Simpson, a caller tipped off officials that 35-year-old Justin Gabbard was staying in a home on the 8400 block of US 127 in Monroe Township. Gabbard was allegedly […]
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Woman killed in Butler Township crash ID’d

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the woman killed in a crash that left two drivers trapped in their cars on Friday, October 21. According to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, 73-year-old Hattie White was turning from Little York Road onto Peter’s Pike in Butler Township when a second driver traveling north on […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH

