FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Kick off the Holidays, with November 4th First Friday! 50 things we love about downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Attention: All Artist with a heart for the City. Dayton, Ohio is looking for artists to create a Memorial.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Who The Hell Is To Blame For Sky High Grocery Bills?DONNA STERLINGDayton, OH
Monroe, Ohio Locals Can Avoid Checkout LinesCadrene HeslopMonroe, OH
Springboro dentist offers to buy your Halloween treats for a good cause
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Trick or treat is just around the corner! But what if you could trade your sweet treats for cash? One local dentist is looking to buy back your holiday haul and support the troops at the same time. Wright Smiles Pediatric Dentistry is hosting a candy buyback event at their office […]
Garbage truck catches fire in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are on the scene after a garbage truck caught fire on Thursday afternoon. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a Rumpke truck caught fire just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. Crews responded to I-75 southbound at Keowee Street to put out the flames. All lanes on I-75 remain […]
Suspect missing in Butler County pond: Search continues
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials are searching a body of water in St. Clair Township after a suspect disappeared during a chase. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a business alarm in the 4000 block of Hamilton Trenton Road Thursday. When they arrived on the scene, a man ran away, leading […]
Jersey Mikes Subs coming to Kettering
KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – If you live or travel through Kettering and want a new lunch spot, an east-coast sub shop will be opening soon! According to a release, Jersey Mike’s Subs will open their newest location at 2831 Wilmington Pike on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The store will be open daily from 10 a.m. to […]
Airline Dairy Creme sold to owners of popular ice truck
“It’s a bittersweet moment because it’s been such a joy and privilege to serve our loyal, faithful customers," Suthers said.
4 injured, 20 displaced after truck crashes into Dayton building
The crash left four people injured, and medics were called to the scene for minor to moderate injuries.
Butler County Sheriff’s Office receives technology upgrade
The updated technology will allow law enforcement to continue to protect the community from convicted offenders, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.
Local churches donate $10K and water to Mississippi
"Speaking to the director of the hospital yesterday, he said, 'Pastor, this comes right on time because we really had no idea what we were going to do', and so we're excited about being able to send another shipment to Jackson."
Ohio girl arrested for school shooting hoax
Catholic Central School in Springfield went into lockdown on Tuesday after police received a call saying there was an active shooter.
Prosecutor: Dayton man sentenced to 11 years for deadly ‘sucker punch’
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for a 2020 fight that resulted in the death of a 47-year-old man. According to the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney, 49-year-old Harvey Tyrone Bell Sr. was sentenced to 11 years on Thursday after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter. On Dec. […]
WDTN
Catholic Central School faces 2nd false threat in a month
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield Catholic school went into lockdown Tuesday morning after police received a hoax call concerning an active shooter. Catholic Central School posted on Facebook Tuesday saying that Springfield police were called to the school for a lockdown situation around 9:56 p.m. Within two minutes of the initial call, police were on the scene and before an hour had passed, officers had secured the building and determined that the call was a prank.
WDTN
Lt. Gov. Husted headed to Vandalia for manufacturing plant ribbon cutting
VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted is coming to the area for a ribbon cutting of a White Castle plant. According to a release, the lieutenant governor will make remarks and participate in the ribbon cutting ceremony at “The House That Bill Built”, White Castle’s retail food manufacturing plant at 1614 Capstone Way in Vandalia.
AES Ohio: Power restored in Beavercreek
AES Ohio reported that the outage was on Beaver Valley Alpha Road. Crews were dispatched to the area and power was expected to be restored within the hour.
Search underway for Miami County trailer theft suspects
Surveillance video captured two male suspects driving a late 1990 or early 2000 model Chevrolet Silverado which was tan or gold in color stealing the trailer.
1 dead following deadly school bus crash in Franklin Township
The Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which involved two vehicles. The crash occurred on Oct. 27 at 3:24 p.m. on State Route 222.
3 students charged after Jewish religious symbol vandalized on campus
Kevin Ladriere, 20, Eli Lauger, 20, and Santiago Arenas, 19, have been charged with a felony of vandalism. All three men are Miami University students.
Bob Evans to offer free meals to veterans
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Bob Evans restaurants are serving those who served a free meal on Veterans Day. According to a release by Bob Evans, veterans and active duty members of the military can choose a free meal from a special menu available all day. “We don’t take for granted that the freedom to gather […]
Indiana man arrested after Preble County standoff
PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man wanted for robbery in Indiana was arrested after a seven-hour standoff in Preble County on Wednesday. According to Sheriff Mike Simpson, a caller tipped off officials that 35-year-old Justin Gabbard was staying in a home on the 8400 block of US 127 in Monroe Township. Gabbard was allegedly […]
Woman killed in Butler Township crash ID’d
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the woman killed in a crash that left two drivers trapped in their cars on Friday, October 21. According to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, 73-year-old Hattie White was turning from Little York Road onto Peter’s Pike in Butler Township when a second driver traveling north on […]
Man removed from home after Preble County standoff
According to 2 NEWS crews on the scene, the Preble County Sheriff's Office sent deputies to a home on the 8400 block of US 127 in Monroe Township. Authorities have the home surrounded at this time.
