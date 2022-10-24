Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whbl.com
Alice Glander
Alice “Mickey” M. Glander, age 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Aurora. She was born on March 3, 1937, to the late Arno and Gladys (Wilke) Plautz. On September 23, 1953,. Alice married Willard Glander. After 43 years, Willard preceded her in death on...
whbl.com
Denise DePagter
Denise M. DePagter, 65, of Sheboygan, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022. She was born April. 22, 1957, in Sheboygan to Roland and Judith (Hendricks) Monte. Denise graduated from South High. School with the Class of 1975. Denise worked at American Excelsior for 20 years. Denise loved to travel...
whbl.com
William Wulff
William H. Wulff, age 89, passed away peacefully at his home in Cedar Grove on Monday, October 24, 2022 after a battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Bill was born May 22, 1933 in Milwaukee, the son of Carl A. and Eveline L. (nee Hovener) Wulff and grew up in Grafton. He graduated from Grafton High School in 1951, and went on to earn a Bachelors Degree in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Wisconsin.
whbl.com
Randy Meyer
Randy H. Meyer, age 62 of Plymouth, WI, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2022. He was born on June 21, 1960 in Plymouth, WI, the son of late Harvey and Harriet (Kammerer) Meyer. On August 28 th , 1982, he married the love of his life, Kathleen Kolar at...
whbl.com
Clifford Schwarz
Clifford O. Schwarz, 92, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, October. 21, 2022. He was born April 12, 1930, in Sheboygan to the late Frederic and Hildegarde. (Fobian) Schwarz. Clifford attended Lincoln Elementary and Sheboygan Central High School. On January 7, 1950, he was united in...
whbl.com
No Contest Plea Entered In Armani Jackson Homicide Trial
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – As the jury selection was about to begin in the homicide case of Armani Jackson in Sheboygan County court Tuesday, Jackson chose to enter a “no contest” plea to the charge of Second Degree Intentional Homicide. Court documents say Jackson was arrested in...
whbl.com
Sheboygan Police Seek Owner of Biting Dog
Sheboygan Police are searching for the owner of a dog that bit someone this past Tuesday. The SPD says the incident occurred in the early afternoon in the 2400 block of North 15th Street and involved a black pit bull mix with white spots, weighing around 30 pounds. The dog wasn’t wearing a collar or leash and the owner’s identity is unknown at this time.
whbl.com
Middle School Curriculum Changes Dominate Emotional SASD Board Meeting
A meeting discussing changes to the Sheboygan Area School District’s Middle School Health and Human Development curriculum became emotional on Tuesday night as the public…and school board members…spent more than two hours questioning and opining upon three changes to the 7-10 day unit in health classes. Public...
whbl.com
Police Defuse Crisis Situation Wednesday Afternoon
A potentially deadly situation was brought to a peaceful conclusion by Sheboygan Police on Wednesday afternoon. A news release from the SPD indicates that they were called to the Country Village Apartments across from Behrens Parkway at 3:37 p.m. Wednesday, responding to reports of an acquaintance in crisis and in possession of a firearm. Officers were able to communicate with the person via telephone, and he eventually came out to meet with officers. The situation was peacefully resolved around 4:25 p.m. and the SPD was able to offer services to the individual.
Comments / 0