ST. LOUIS — Two people lost their lives, and six others were injured, in a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis on Monday. St. Louis police were called to the school for an active shooter just after 9 a.m. Within four minutes of the initial call, police made entry into the school. Eight minutes later, police engaged with the shooter and two minutes later, they gave the call for "suspect down."

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO