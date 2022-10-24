Read full article on original website
Byers' Beat: Teachers targeted, storing the gun and other exclusive details on school shooter investigation
ST. LOUIS — The gunman began planning a massacre at his alma mater about 60 days ago, according to multiple sources familiar with the contents of his notebook and the investigation. Most of the information contained within my column this week is based on those sources. Orlando Harris claimed...
Family of gunman heartbroken for victims of St. Louis school shooting
ST. LOUIS — Officials gave updates Wednesday on the shooting that happened at a St. Louis high school Monday morning. The shooting left a teacher and a student dead and four other students with gunshot wounds. The victims who lost their lives were identified as 15-year-old Alexzandria Bell and...
Man found dead Tuesday laying in north St. Louis street
ST. LOUIS — A 27-year-old man was gunned down Tuesday morning in north St. Louis' Vandeventer neighborhood. Gunfire rang out at about 7 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Sarah St., police said. Once officers arrived, they found 27-year-old James Riley III shot in the middle of the street.
Popular Soulard sports bar broken into again
ST. LOUIS — For the fourth time in six months, vandals have hit DB’s Sports Bar. According to owner Justin Gibson, security cameras caught the break-in just before 4 a.m. on Thursday. Gibson, who has co-owned the bar for 15 years, recently voiced his concerns over the rising crime in Soulard.
Military instincts helped safety officer save students and staff during school shooting Monday
ST. LOUIS — A safety officer at Central Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA) credits his military instincts for his quick action when a shooter opened fire inside of the school on Monday. “When that gun was pointed at me...that AR-15 was pointed at me...I knew it was real right...
St. Clair Co. nonprofit helps teens who are victims and witnesses of violence
O'FALLON, Ill. — Dr. Leslie Davis has helped more than 100 teens in the St. Louis area. The licensed clinical counselor saw a need in the community back in 2006 and continues her work through her program. She's based in O'Fallon, Illinois, but helps teens throughout St. Clair County,...
3 killed, including suspect, in shooting at south St. Louis school
ST. LOUIS — Two people were killed and several others were injured after a shooting at a St. Louis high school Monday morning. The suspect also died. At around 9:10 a.m., St. Louis police were called to Central VPA High School at Kingshighway Boulevard and Arsenal Street for an active shooter.
'You aren't thinking': Father rushed to CVPA to rescue daughter from school shooting
ST. LOUIS — The father of a Central Visual Performing Arts High School student said although the threat is gone, his daughter will battle trauma for the rest of her life. Michael Bishop first found out his 16-year-old daughter was in danger when she texted the family saying she was scared of a threat in the building. Bishop immediately went from his south St. Louis home to the school.
Man wounded after shots fired at south St. Louis gas station
ST. LOUIS — A man was injured following a shooting at a gas station in south St. Louis Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the area of South Grand Blvd and Park Ave just before 1 p.m. after a man was shot at a BP gas station. He was taken to the hospital before paramedics got there.
Resources for those affected by the St. Louis school shooting
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis community is on edge after the tragic shooting Monday morning at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in which two people were killed and six others were injured. School districts and law enforcement agencies across the region have stepped up security measures...
Timeline: 3 dead, including suspect, after shooting at south St. Louis high school
ST. LOUIS — Three people, including the shooter, died and six others were injured in a shooting at a south St. Louis high school Monday morning. Police are still working to identify the shooter and piece together what happened. This is a timeline of events as police say they occurred as of this writing:
Father-son duo convicted of assault after beating a man over Pokémon Go dispute
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A St. Louis County jury convicted a father and son with assault Wednesday after they attacked another man during a Pokémon Go hunt in Kirkwood four years ago. Robert Matteuzzi, 75, and Angelo Matteuzzi, 33, were tried and convicted of assault in the third degree,...
'She never gave up on me': Remembering lives lost in St. Louis school shooting
ST. LOUIS — Two people lost their lives, and six others were injured, in a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis on Monday. St. Louis police were called to the school for an active shooter just after 9 a.m. Within four minutes of the initial call, police made entry into the school. Eight minutes later, police engaged with the shooter and two minutes later, they gave the call for "suspect down."
Vigils across St. Louis area honor victims of Central VPA school shooting
ST. LOUIS — People who live in and around St. Louis continue to pause and pay their respects for victims of Monday’s mass shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School. A balloon release and candlelight vigil is planned for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Central VPA High School,...
'I've been an isolated loner my entire life': New details emerge about Central VPA gunman
ST. LOUIS — New details have emerged about the gunman who killed two and injured six others Monday morning in a shooting at a south St. Louis high school. Police identified the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School gunman as 19-year-old Orlando Harris during a news conference Monday evening. Harris graduated from the high school in 2021 and had no criminal history.
Leaders react to shooting at south St. Louis high school
ST. LOUIS — Three people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a St. Louis high school Monday morning. Six other people were also injured. As St. Louis reels in the wake of the violence that struck Central VPA High School, leaders across the St. Louis area have shared their reactions.
'Just keep praying': St. Louis student recovering after school shooting
ST. LOUIS — A fatal shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis has left families in despair and a community riddled with grief. A 15-year-old student, Alex Bell, and a 61-year-old teacher, Jean Kuczka, were killed Monday morning. Many lives were diverted that day....
Missouri Governor Mike Parson on school shootings: 'All the laws in the world are not going to stop those things'
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — Governor Mike Parson (R-Missouri) visited St. Louis police headquarters Thursday afternoon to visit with officers who confronted a school shooter at the Central Visual Performance Arts high school Monday. Parson expressed gratitude and admiration for police and security guards who ran toward gunfire to bring...
'Remember those we lost and our hurting school': Hundreds of mourners unite outside Central VPA
ST. LOUIS — A sea of mourners swelled outside Central Visual and Performing High School Wednesday night. Hundreds of students, teachers, alumni, parents and many more united to honor the innocent lives forever changed by a mass shooting at the school in south St. Louis. "We all didn't think...
'My God, what were you shot with?': Teacher recalls surviving school shooting with his son
ST. LOUIS — Manfret McGhee ran for his life after a bullet missed him in the hallway at the school where he teaches, and huddled inside a bathroom and listened as more gunshots went off. McGhee, the Dean of Arts at the high school on the city’s south side,...
