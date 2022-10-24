ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5 On Your Side

Popular Soulard sports bar broken into again

ST. LOUIS — For the fourth time in six months, vandals have hit DB’s Sports Bar. According to owner Justin Gibson, security cameras caught the break-in just before 4 a.m. on Thursday. Gibson, who has co-owned the bar for 15 years, recently voiced his concerns over the rising crime in Soulard.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

'You aren't thinking': Father rushed to CVPA to rescue daughter from school shooting

ST. LOUIS — The father of a Central Visual Performing Arts High School student said although the threat is gone, his daughter will battle trauma for the rest of her life. Michael Bishop first found out his 16-year-old daughter was in danger when she texted the family saying she was scared of a threat in the building. Bishop immediately went from his south St. Louis home to the school.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

'She never gave up on me': Remembering lives lost in St. Louis school shooting

ST. LOUIS — Two people lost their lives, and six others were injured, in a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis on Monday. St. Louis police were called to the school for an active shooter just after 9 a.m. Within four minutes of the initial call, police made entry into the school. Eight minutes later, police engaged with the shooter and two minutes later, they gave the call for "suspect down."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

'I've been an isolated loner my entire life': New details emerge about Central VPA gunman

ST. LOUIS — New details have emerged about the gunman who killed two and injured six others Monday morning in a shooting at a south St. Louis high school. Police identified the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School gunman as 19-year-old Orlando Harris during a news conference Monday evening. Harris graduated from the high school in 2021 and had no criminal history.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Missouri Governor Mike Parson on school shootings: 'All the laws in the world are not going to stop those things'

ST. LOUIS, Missouri — Governor Mike Parson (R-Missouri) visited St. Louis police headquarters Thursday afternoon to visit with officers who confronted a school shooter at the Central Visual Performance Arts high school Monday. Parson expressed gratitude and admiration for police and security guards who ran toward gunfire to bring...
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy