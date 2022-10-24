Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill CampaignTom HandyTexas State
ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and MoreMeikhel PhilogeneBeaumont, TX
Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their LivesLarry LeaseTexas State
31 years ago, Kristin Smith's husband gave her "permission" to go shopping. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBeaumont, TX
therecordlive.com
Mustangs prepare for H-J after bye
To say this has not been a typical football season for West Orange-Stark would be stating the obvious. The Mustangs have their bye this week in preparation for the regular season finale in two weeks. West Orange-Stark entered this year with the highest winning percentage of any program in Texas...
12newsnow.com
Multiple football games rescheduled due to Friday night's forecast
BEAUMONT, Texas — With storms expected to roll into Southeast Texas Friday, multiple football games are being rescheduled. Check back throughout the day for updates.
therecordlive.com
Kaz's Fearless Forecast
LUMBERTON over LITTLE CYPRESS-MAURICEVILLE —The Battlin’ Bears are coming down to the nitty-gritty of the 2022 regular season and will position themselves for the state playoffs that begin in two weeks. The Raiders have been the surprise team of the area, like LCM was last season. The momentum for the post-season could begin Friday with an upset victory at Lumberton.
therecordlive.com
Cal T. Eshbach, 74, formerly of Bridge City
Cal T. Eshbach, 74, formerly of Bridge City, passed away on September 29, 2022 at Kindred Hospital in Houston. Born in Port Arthur, Texas, on August 20, 1948, he was the son of Jay Morgan Eshbach and Dorothy Ann Usey Eshbach. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jay...
therecordlive.com
James R. Campbell, 82, Bridge City
James R. Campbell, 82, of Bridge City, passed away on October 19, 2022, at Bonne Vie in Port Arthur. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Visitation will be from 1:00...
Port Arthur News
Retired Major League Baseball pitcher Chuck McElroy breaks ground on Port Arthur subdivision
A dream is coming true for Chuck McElroy. The Port Arthur native and retired professional baseball player along with wife Shari, family, business partners and representatives of the city ceremoniously turned over a shovel of sand during a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for McElroy Estates. “This is a dream come true,”...
therecordlive.com
Denny Carl Smith II, 76, Orange
Denny Carl Smith II, age 76, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022 in Vidor, Texas. Family and friends will gather Monday, October 24, 2022 for visitation at Dorman Funeral Home from 11:00A.M. – 12:00P.M. a graveside service will follow at 2:00P.M. at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens on Monday October 24, 2022.
KFDM-TV
Investigation after Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School football stadium vandalized
ORANGE — Authorities are investigating after vandals defaced the Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD football stadium. Orange County Sheriff's detectives are reviewing surveillance video showing two young people committing the after-hours late night crime this weekend. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports on the massive mess and the outpouring of community support.
therecordlive.com
Gene Melvin Brown, 88, Mauriceville
Gene Melvin Brown, 88, of Mauriceville, Texas, joined many family members in Heaven on October 21, 2022. He was under hospice care at KeKe’s Place in Mauriceville. Gene was born in Lemonville, Texas on September 7, 1934, to an already large family that would continue to grow to a total of nine children. He grew up in the Mauriceville area and attended Mauriceville High School where he graduated early and then began his work life. Gene began his career by working on a tugboat until he was offered a position at Firestone. After beginning his career at Firestone, Gene was called to serve in the United States Army, which he proudly did before returning to Orange and resuming his career at Firestone, which would last until his retirement. He was also a member of the Pentecostal church.
Severe thunderstorms with damaging gusts heading for Houston, SE Texas
A low-pressure system harboring strong winds and possible tornados will roll through Harris County Tuesday.
therecordlive.com
Coty Wayne Wolf, 37, Orange
Coty Wayne Wolf, 37, of Orange, passed away on October 10, 2022. Born in Orange, Texas on June 19, 1985, he was the son of Rod and Renee Wolf. Coty was known for his kind heart and generosity- giving anything that he thought would help someone in need or bring them happiness. Coty had a passion for music, he was a talented guitarist and found joy in teaching others to play. Coty had an inquisitive mind and loved deep conversations sharing his vast wealth of knowledge. He saw the best in everyone and took pride in being a loyal friend. Coty enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his best friend and service dog, Kane. He spent several years living in California and considered himself to be a true Californian, planning to return in the following years. Coty was deeply loved and will forever be missed by his friends and family.
studyfinds.org
‘Significant’ sinking ground discovered in Houston suburbs
HOUSTON — A troubling analysis of thousands of local water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has revealed significant rates of subsidence — or gradual sinking — in some of the area’s fastest-growing suburbs. Even worse, researchers from the University of Houston say up until now these developments haven’t been covered or reported at all.
therecordlive.com
Elafay Bergeron, 91, Orange
Elafay Bergeron, 91, passed away October 18, 2022. Elafay was born March 8, 1931, to Frank & Vivian Bergeron. In 1950, he married the love of his life, Anna M. Morris, and they were married for 60 years until her passing in 2010. He worked as a mechanic for Bill Slaughter Service Station until he opened Bergeron’s Garage on Dupont Drive in the Cove. If you knew Elafay, you heard the latest jokes in the area. If he saw you two days in a row, he may not have a new joke, but he would tell you the same one twice. He loved playing cards and enjoyed drinking coffee with his buddies at Danny’s every morning. Listening to live music and dancing was a favorite pastime. Elafay played the guitar and sang to his children throughout their childhoods. At 91 years old, he lived long enough to sing to his great-great-grandchildren. He enjoyed his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He will be missed dearly by all his family and friends.
Is Bragg Road in Saratoga, Texas the State’s Most Haunted Highway?
Saratoga, Texas is not only the birthplace of legendary country singer George Jones, some say it's also home to a haunted road. During the day, the spooky stories may seem to be exaggerated, but at night, Bragg Road lives up to the ghostly legends. Bragg Road's Saratoga Lights. One of...
Two back-to-back wrecks briefly back up traffic along Texas 73 Wednesday morning
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Two wrecks, involving two vehicles each, briefly snarled traffic along Texas Highway 73 Wednesday morning. At least four vehicles, including three sport utility vehicles and a van, appeared to be involved in the wrecks on westbound Texas Highway 73 near Texas Highway 82. The wrecks...
MySanAntonio
Two more Southeast Texans reach the 'Face of Horror' quarterfinals
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Vidor residents are in the top 1% of an internet Halloween contest. Jackie Rainwater, whose contest name is Anna Rainwater, and Candie Locke are currently in the quarterfinals of the "2022 Face of Horror" competition. The quarterfinals started...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Monday morning in Beaumont. The officials reported that a car and a 18-wheeler were involved in the crash that happened in the 13500 block of Texas Highway 365.
realtynewsreport.com
In Memoriam – Marvy Finger: a Multifamily Giant
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Marvy Alan Finger, a Houston apartment developer who led a downtown residential revival, has passed away. He was 86. A native Houstonian who graduated from the University of Texas in 1957, Mr. Finger started his career working for a small homebuilder and evolved into a significant multifamily developer.
Body of Lumberton man to be removed from grave, reexamined by Hardin County investigators
LUMBERTON, Texas — The remains of a Lumberton man who died in 2018 are scheduled to be removed from his grave on November 1, 2022, four years after his death. The order was signed by a Hardin County judge. Hardin County investigators are now granted permission to exhume the...
32-Year-Old Johnathan Allen Droddy Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
According to the Beaumont Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Beaumont on Tuesday. The crash happened on Interstate 10 at Laurel at around 5:50 a.m. According to the Police, an 18-wheeler box truck, a GMC Sierra Pickup truck, and a 2016 Ford Escape were involved in the collision.
