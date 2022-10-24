ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridge City, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therecordlive.com

Mustangs prepare for H-J after bye

To say this has not been a typical football season for West Orange-Stark would be stating the obvious. The Mustangs have their bye this week in preparation for the regular season finale in two weeks. West Orange-Stark entered this year with the highest winning percentage of any program in Texas...
WEST ORANGE, TX
therecordlive.com

Kaz's Fearless Forecast

LUMBERTON over LITTLE CYPRESS-MAURICEVILLE —The Battlin’ Bears are coming down to the nitty-gritty of the 2022 regular season and will position themselves for the state playoffs that begin in two weeks. The Raiders have been the surprise team of the area, like LCM was last season. The momentum for the post-season could begin Friday with an upset victory at Lumberton.
LUMBERTON, TX
therecordlive.com

Cal T. Eshbach, 74, formerly of Bridge City

Cal T. Eshbach, 74, formerly of Bridge City, passed away on September 29, 2022 at Kindred Hospital in Houston. Born in Port Arthur, Texas, on August 20, 1948, he was the son of Jay Morgan Eshbach and Dorothy Ann Usey Eshbach. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jay...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
therecordlive.com

James R. Campbell, 82, Bridge City

James R. Campbell, 82, of Bridge City, passed away on October 19, 2022, at Bonne Vie in Port Arthur. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Visitation will be from 1:00...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
therecordlive.com

Denny Carl Smith II, 76, Orange

Denny Carl Smith II, age 76, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022 in Vidor, Texas. Family and friends will gather Monday, October 24, 2022 for visitation at Dorman Funeral Home from 11:00A.M. – 12:00P.M. a graveside service will follow at 2:00P.M. at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens on Monday October 24, 2022.
ORANGE, TX
therecordlive.com

Gene Melvin Brown, 88, Mauriceville

Gene Melvin Brown, 88, of Mauriceville, Texas, joined many family members in Heaven on October 21, 2022. He was under hospice care at KeKe’s Place in Mauriceville. Gene was born in Lemonville, Texas on September 7, 1934, to an already large family that would continue to grow to a total of nine children. He grew up in the Mauriceville area and attended Mauriceville High School where he graduated early and then began his work life. Gene began his career by working on a tugboat until he was offered a position at Firestone. After beginning his career at Firestone, Gene was called to serve in the United States Army, which he proudly did before returning to Orange and resuming his career at Firestone, which would last until his retirement. He was also a member of the Pentecostal church.
MAURICEVILLE, TX
therecordlive.com

Coty Wayne Wolf, 37, Orange

Coty Wayne Wolf, 37, of Orange, passed away on October 10, 2022. Born in Orange, Texas on June 19, 1985, he was the son of Rod and Renee Wolf. Coty was known for his kind heart and generosity- giving anything that he thought would help someone in need or bring them happiness. Coty had a passion for music, he was a talented guitarist and found joy in teaching others to play. Coty had an inquisitive mind and loved deep conversations sharing his vast wealth of knowledge. He saw the best in everyone and took pride in being a loyal friend. Coty enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his best friend and service dog, Kane. He spent several years living in California and considered himself to be a true Californian, planning to return in the following years. Coty was deeply loved and will forever be missed by his friends and family.
ORANGE, TX
studyfinds.org

‘Significant’ sinking ground discovered in Houston suburbs

HOUSTON — A troubling analysis of thousands of local water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has revealed significant rates of subsidence — or gradual sinking — in some of the area’s fastest-growing suburbs. Even worse, researchers from the University of Houston say up until now these developments haven’t been covered or reported at all.
HOUSTON, TX
therecordlive.com

Elafay Bergeron, 91, Orange

Elafay Bergeron, 91, passed away October 18, 2022. Elafay was born March 8, 1931, to Frank & Vivian Bergeron. In 1950, he married the love of his life, Anna M. Morris, and they were married for 60 years until her passing in 2010. He worked as a mechanic for Bill Slaughter Service Station until he opened Bergeron’s Garage on Dupont Drive in the Cove. If you knew Elafay, you heard the latest jokes in the area. If he saw you two days in a row, he may not have a new joke, but he would tell you the same one twice. He loved playing cards and enjoyed drinking coffee with his buddies at Danny’s every morning. Listening to live music and dancing was a favorite pastime. Elafay played the guitar and sang to his children throughout their childhoods. At 91 years old, he lived long enough to sing to his great-great-grandchildren. He enjoyed his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He will be missed dearly by all his family and friends.
ORANGE, TX
MySanAntonio

Two more Southeast Texans reach the 'Face of Horror' quarterfinals

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Vidor residents are in the top 1% of an internet Halloween contest. Jackie Rainwater, whose contest name is Anna Rainwater, and Candie Locke are currently in the quarterfinals of the "2022 Face of Horror" competition. The quarterfinals started...
VIDOR, TX
realtynewsreport.com

In Memoriam – Marvy Finger: a Multifamily Giant

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Marvy Alan Finger, a Houston apartment developer who led a downtown residential revival, has passed away. He was 86. A native Houstonian who graduated from the University of Texas in 1957, Mr. Finger started his career working for a small homebuilder and evolved into a significant multifamily developer.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy