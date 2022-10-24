Read full article on original website
therecordlive.com
LaWanda Jane Henderson, 88, Orange area
LaWanda Jane Henderson, 88, passed on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at her Beaumont home with family by her side. LaWanda was born on October 20, 1934, in Linden, Texas to William Leon and Doris Mildred (Steed) Eatman. LaWanda grew up with curly red hair and loving the outdoors. She spoke fondly of country farm living in her youth, particularly the days of walking to school, treasure hunting, fishing, and experiencing new adventures on road trips with friends and family.
Tony Fontenot, 51, Beaumont
Tony Fontenot, 51, of Beaumont, passed away on October 21, 2022, at his home. Born in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on March 24, 1971, he was the son of Roy V. Fontenot and Mona (Arville) Fontenot. Tony was a Crane Operator for S&B Engineers and Constructors. He was a good ole country boy at heart and loved woodworking, four wheelers, anything to do with guns, trucks, and cars. Tony was a family man and enjoyed fishing and beach trips with friends and family. A good car ride to look at old houses was one of his favorite things to do. Tony was a wonderful husband, father, and friend and will be dearly missed by those that knew and loved him.
Betty Sue Alcorn, 81, Orange
Betty Sue Alcorn passed away peacefully on October 25, 2022 surrounded by those who loved her dearly. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. A graveside service will be held at 10:000 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Orange Forest Lawn in West Orange. Betty Sue Austin Alcorn was born in the small West Texas town of Quanah On November 6, 1941 to Bennie and Hazel Austin. We were not there but were sure the sky parted and the angels sang. The Austins left Quanah for Orange, Texas when Betty Sue was a freshman in High School. Betty Sue soon met the love of her life, Bill Alcorn; they married on a Sunday, September 11, 1960. They began a family starting with daughters Jayma, Jodi, and then their son Jared. Jayma was a planned bundle of joy evident by the many baby picture books and old home movies. Jodi may not have been an exactly planned bundle of joy, but Betty Sue always claimed she wasn’t sure how Jared came to be, evident by the fact he is in very few home movies and his baby book is incomplete to this day. Betty Sue and Bill lived a happy life in Orange for many years. Betty Sue was the secretary at the local chapter of the Camp Fire Girls for 13 years and was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. She was an avid reader who also enjoyed activities that involved knitting, crocheting or sitting. Betty Sue also had 6 Grandchildren, the real loves of her life: Chelsea, Sam, Jaycie, and Shelby along with 2 Great Grandchildren: Shepherd and Avery. We are certain Sam and Kourtney’s special delivery would be added to this list in the Spring of 2023. Betty Sue enjoyed simple pleasures in life, she was always up for a good book, nap or a snack. Her missing diabetic ID bracelet being found in her ever present living room candy bowl was further proof she enjoyed her sweets. Betty Sue is survived by her children, Jayma and husband Dan, Jodi and husband Shane, and Jared. Her grandchildren, Chelsea and husband Brandon, Sam and wife Kourtney, Jaycie and Shelby and her great grandchildren Shepherd and Avery. During Betty Sue’s life of almost 81 years, she was a good Christian, good mother, good grandmother; and friend, who, for the most part, was a complete and utter “joy.”In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Camp Red Oak Springs, 5522 Kusnir Loop Orange, TX 77632.
Larry Stimac, 70, Orange
Larry Stimac, 70, of Orange, passed away on October 22, 2022 in Orange, TX. Born in Woodville, TX, on November 18, 1951, he was the son of John and Freddie Stimac. Throughout Larry’s life he was a lover of cars and motorcycles. He also enjoyed music, country being his favorite, and spending his time working with plants. Larry will be missed greatly by all those who grew to know him.
Lady Bobcats edge Anahuac to take second place
Orangefield needed five sets on Tuesday, October 25, to edge past the Anahuac Lady Panthers. The Lady Bobcats captured second place in their district with the exciting win. Anahuac won the first set 25-23 overcoming a 14-7 deficit to the Lady Bobcats in the process. Orangefield took the next two sets 25-16 and 25-20 leading most of the way in both sets. The Lady Panthers forced a deciding set winning 25-21 in the fourth set.
Bobcats run over Kirbyville
There was concern in Orangefield the bye last week might cause the Bobcats to lose some of their momentum gained from four straight district wins including two consecutive blowouts. The worry was not necessary as the Bobcats rolled over the Kirbyville Wildcats 58-0 on Thursday at F. L. McClain Stadium in Orangefield.
