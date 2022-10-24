ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galloway, NJ

joe spila
3d ago

he's out on the street..better keep a look over his shoulder as one of the fathers might like to address the issue with him directly. which is way more productive then our court system

NJ
3d ago

Well. Innocent till proven guilty. Unfortunately for him, his lawyer fees are gonna absolutely destroy him. He will plea and walk away

Daily Voice

Bridgeton Pair Found Guilty In Child's Fatal Shooting

Two men from Cumberland County have been found guilty in the shooting death of a 9-year-old girl, authorities said. Michael Elliot, 29, and Zahmere McKoy, 23, both of Bridgeton, were found guilty after a five-week trial, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. The jury returned a guilty verdict on...
BRIDGETON, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

20-Year-Old Wildcrest Man Sentenced on Three Separate Indictments

Christopher DiAntonio, 20, of Wildwood Crest, NJ was sentenced on October 27, 2022 by the Honorable Pamela D’Arcy, J.S.C. to New Jersey State Prison (N.J.S.P.) for three separate incidents that occurred between 2020 and 2022. He was sentenced for second-degree Unlawful Possession of a Handgun to five years N.J.S.P....
WILDWOOD CREST, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

51-year-old Villas, NJ, Woman Busted on Drug Charges

A Villas woman has been charged with a number of drug violations following her arrest by Cape May County authorities. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland, Chief Kevin Lewis of the Lower Township Police Department, and Chief John Stevenson of the North Wildwood Police Department have announced the arrest of Dawn Corcoran, 51, of Villas.
VILLAS, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

WATCH: Police Search for Cow on the ‘Moo-ve' in Burlington, NJ

Police in Burlington City, New Jersey, are tapping into their inner cowboy as they work to track down a rather unusual suspect that’s been “moo-ving” through the area since Sunday. “We had multiple calls about a cow on front lawns and yards, everything like that. It was...
BURLINGTON, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Philadelphia Man Pleads Guilty to Eluding & Distribution of Cocaine

After being extradited to New Jersey from Pennsylvania, Tyree Bey, 30, of Philadelphia, PA, entered a guilty plea on October 26, 2022 to second-degree Eluding in exchange for a six-year state prison sentence where he must serve three years before being eligible for parole after he fled during a routine motor vehicle stop on the Atlantic City Expressway in Hammonton on January 20, 2018.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SoJO 104.9

Man Convicted For Murdering 26-year-old Willingboro, NJ, Woman in 2019

A man from Trenton has been found guilty of fatally shooting a 26-year-old woman three years ago inside a parked car in Willingboro Township. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw says 28-year-old Devon Woods was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and second-degree certain persons not to have weapons.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Vineland Police Look For Suspect Who’s Not John Fetterman

Vineland Police are looking for a person caught on surveillance camera, but any resemblance to a current political candidate in Pennsylvania is purely coincidental. Police in Vineland have posted a photo of the person in question on their Facebook page - and, almost immediately, someone pointed out that the person could be John Fetterman.
VINELAND, NJ
Daily Voice

Apparent Motive Revealed In Workplace Murder Of Bucks County Dad

Prosecutors have revealed new details in the fatal shooting of a Bucks County dad at the Delaware County FedEx warehouse where worked. Bart Masciulli, 51, of Levittown, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, as Daily Voice reported. The suspect, 59-year-old Keith Blount of Philadelphia, was arrested after a brief shootout with city police hours later.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Man Arrested In Shooting Homicide Of Daquan Brown

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) A Trenton man has been charged with the murder of Daquan Brown earlier this month in the city, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported. Mack Williams, 32, is charged with murder and weapons offenses. He was taken into custody on Monday in Trenton by the U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force with assistance from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. The prosecutor’s office has filed a motion to detain Williams pending trial.
TRENTON, NJ

