joe spila
3d ago
he's out on the street..better keep a look over his shoulder as one of the fathers might like to address the issue with him directly. which is way more productive then our court system
NJ
3d ago
Well. Innocent till proven guilty. Unfortunately for him, his lawyer fees are gonna absolutely destroy him. He will plea and walk away
Bridgeton Pair Found Guilty In Child's Fatal Shooting
Two men from Cumberland County have been found guilty in the shooting death of a 9-year-old girl, authorities said. Michael Elliot, 29, and Zahmere McKoy, 23, both of Bridgeton, were found guilty after a five-week trial, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. The jury returned a guilty verdict on...
southjerseyobserver.com
20-Year-Old Wildcrest Man Sentenced on Three Separate Indictments
Christopher DiAntonio, 20, of Wildwood Crest, NJ was sentenced on October 27, 2022 by the Honorable Pamela D’Arcy, J.S.C. to New Jersey State Prison (N.J.S.P.) for three separate incidents that occurred between 2020 and 2022. He was sentenced for second-degree Unlawful Possession of a Handgun to five years N.J.S.P....
Wildwood Crest, NJ, Man Sentenced on 3 Separate Indictments
A man from Wildwood Crest will be spending the next few years behind bars in connection to three separate incidents that occurred over the past three years. On Thursday, 20-year-old Christopher DiAntonio was sentenced to five years in state prison. He must serve three and one-half years before becoming eligible for parole.
NBC Philadelphia
Philly Sheriff's Deputy Sold Guns Illegally, Including 2 Used in HS Killing, Feds Say
A Philadelphia sheriff's deputy is charged with selling methamphetamine and guns to a confidential FBI informant, the U.S. Attorney's office for eastern Pennsylvania said Thursday. The suspect, Samir Ahmad, was hired by the city Sheriff's Office in February 2018. The current sheriff, Rochelle Bilal, said in a statement after his...
NJ school bus crash leaves 2 special needs teens, 2 adults hurt
GLEN ROCK — A crash involving a small school bus and a second vehicle left four people hurt — two of them special needs students who were bus passengers, according to police. Officers were called to the Tuesday crash around 8:19 a.m., according to Glen Rock Police Chief...
51-year-old Villas, NJ, Woman Busted on Drug Charges
A Villas woman has been charged with a number of drug violations following her arrest by Cape May County authorities. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland, Chief Kevin Lewis of the Lower Township Police Department, and Chief John Stevenson of the North Wildwood Police Department have announced the arrest of Dawn Corcoran, 51, of Villas.
NBC Philadelphia
WATCH: Police Search for Cow on the ‘Moo-ve' in Burlington, NJ
Police in Burlington City, New Jersey, are tapping into their inner cowboy as they work to track down a rather unusual suspect that’s been “moo-ving” through the area since Sunday. “We had multiple calls about a cow on front lawns and yards, everything like that. It was...
southjerseyobserver.com
Philadelphia Man Pleads Guilty to Eluding & Distribution of Cocaine
After being extradited to New Jersey from Pennsylvania, Tyree Bey, 30, of Philadelphia, PA, entered a guilty plea on October 26, 2022 to second-degree Eluding in exchange for a six-year state prison sentence where he must serve three years before being eligible for parole after he fled during a routine motor vehicle stop on the Atlantic City Expressway in Hammonton on January 20, 2018.
Cops: Argument turns into armed robbery at Clementon, NJ phone store
CLEMENTON — A Pennsylvania man showed a handgun during an argument at an AT&T store and stole the cell phone of an employee who was attempting to call 911, according to authorities in Gloucester Township. Twenty-year-old Nathan Jones, of Philadelphia, was located on the scene and taken into custody,...
Shots Fired, Suspect At Large in Nether Providence: Police
An armed suspect is on the loose in Delaware County, authorities announced. Police in Nether Providence Township were called to a residential area on Leiper Street just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 after witnesses reported gunfire. On arrival, officials said they saw a car flee the scene. The...
Philly Man Accused Of Killing Driving Instructor After Negative Evaluation
The man has been charged with criminal homicide.
Man Convicted For Murdering 26-year-old Willingboro, NJ, Woman in 2019
A man from Trenton has been found guilty of fatally shooting a 26-year-old woman three years ago inside a parked car in Willingboro Township. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw says 28-year-old Devon Woods was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and second-degree certain persons not to have weapons.
Vineland Police Look For Suspect Who’s Not John Fetterman
Vineland Police are looking for a person caught on surveillance camera, but any resemblance to a current political candidate in Pennsylvania is purely coincidental. Police in Vineland have posted a photo of the person in question on their Facebook page - and, almost immediately, someone pointed out that the person could be John Fetterman.
Apparent Motive Revealed In Workplace Murder Of Bucks County Dad
Prosecutors have revealed new details in the fatal shooting of a Bucks County dad at the Delaware County FedEx warehouse where worked. Bart Masciulli, 51, of Levittown, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, as Daily Voice reported. The suspect, 59-year-old Keith Blount of Philadelphia, was arrested after a brief shootout with city police hours later.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Man Arrested In Shooting Homicide Of Daquan Brown
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) A Trenton man has been charged with the murder of Daquan Brown earlier this month in the city, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported. Mack Williams, 32, is charged with murder and weapons offenses. He was taken into custody on Monday in Trenton by the U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force with assistance from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. The prosecutor’s office has filed a motion to detain Williams pending trial.
Criminal Charges Brought Against 42 Defendants, Including Multiple Members of Several Different Gangs Operating Throughout New Jersey
October 26, 2022 NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced criminal charges today against 42 defendants related to…
When to Trick-or-Treat in Camden County, NJ This Halloween
Lost track of when Trick or Treating is happening in your neighborhood this Halloween? Do you want to skip over to another town to haul more candy? Here's when it's happening in Camden County. From Audubon to Woodlynne and everywhere in between, we've got you covered!. It looks like for...
Drag queen story hour for 1st graders at Philadelphia public school outrages parents
A Philadelphia parent expressed concern after receiving word that a first-grade class soon would be participating in a drag queen story hour, sparking a debate.
NJ politics: County’s hottest issue is mysterious death of official’s dogs
A trainer who donated the K-9 that died in the back of the Gloucester County fire marshal's vehicle this summer told county commissioners that he was the one who buried Ember in the official's backyard and slammed fellow Republicans for creating "conspiracy theories" about the incident. The acknowledgment is the...
Driver carjacked at Wawa in N.J. while waiting to use air pump: police
A driver was carjacked at a Wawa in Burlington County, New Jersey, on Saturday afternoon while she waited to put air in her vehicle’s tires, officials said. One of the three men who approached the woman at about 2:30 p.m. at the convenience store on Route 70 in Medford “physically removed” her from her 2015 Nissan Rogue, Medford police said.
