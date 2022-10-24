ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Garden, FL

orangeobserver.com

Windermere High swim team ends regular season undefeated

During the first year of merging the Windermere High School boys and girls swim teams, the Wolverines ended their regular season undefeated with a record of 6-0. “The reason we’ve been so successful is because we made the boys and girls teams one instead of two separate teams,” head swim coach Kyle Goller said. “It’s always nice to be undefeated.”
WINDERMERE, FL
orangeobserver.com

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Drew Spinogatti

Winter Garden resident and Bishop Moore Catholic senior linebacker Drew Spinogatti, 17, currently has 100 tackles in his 2022-23 football season. Currently, Spinogatti is ranked in the top 15 in the state for tackles. Talk to us about your years as an athlete. I want to say in around fourth...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
orangeobserver.com

Bay Hill tops Dr. Phillips sales from Oct. 7 to 14

An estate in Bay Hill home topped all Dr. Phillips residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 7 to 14. The home at 6088 Green One Court, Orlando, sold Oct. 14, for $3 million. Built in 2017, it has five bedrooms, five-and-one-half baths and 5,144 square feet of living area. Days on market: Two.
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Isles of Lake Hancock estate tops Horizon West sales from Oct. 7 to 14

A home in Isles of Lake Hancock topped all Horizon West residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 7 to 14. The home at 7803 Skiing Way, Winter Garden, sold Oct. 11, for $2,890,000. Built in 2015, it has six bedrooms, seven baths and 5,657 square feet of living area. Days on market: 16.
WINDERMERE, FL
orangeobserver.com

This week in West Orange County history: Oct. 27, 2022

The 50th anniversary of the Oakland Presbyterian Church was observed with an all-day service. Mr. and Mrs. W.C. Stephens of Sorrento moved into the J.Z. Eckles cottage near Ocoee. Mr. Stephens was the new Atlantic Coast Line railroad depot agent. 50 years ago. The Winter Garden Planning & Zoning Board...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Popculture

Quarterback Nick Miner Dies in Crash While Trying to Help Stranded Driver

Nick Miner, a high school football quarterback from Orlando, Florida, died this past weekend while he tried to help a driver on the side of the road. He was 18 years old. According to WOFL (per PEOPLE), Miner, who attended East River High School and was the quarterback on the football team, died on Sunday when a car crashed into the truck he was in on the side of the road. He was reportedly helping a friend out of a ditch at the time of the crash.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Chances of development increases for 2 disturbances in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean that have increased odds of developing. The first is a trough of low pressure stretching from the eastern Caribbean Sea northward to the southwestern Atlantic. As of Thursday morning, chances of developing are at 40% over the next five days and a subtropical depression could form while the system initially moves northward and then meanders to the west or southwest of Bermuda.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Two bears spotted strolling up to front door of Florida home

APOPKA, Fla. - Two bears found themselves strolling through a Central Florida neighborhood — and were caught red-handed. The first bear can be seen on video camera footage walking up to the front door of an Apopka home. The second bear which appears to be hidden in the corner...
APOPKA, FL
click orlando

🎃Halloween 2022: Adult-only events that you cannot miss

ORLANDO, Fla. – Spooky time is here, which means it’s time to dress up and enjoy the Halloween fun that Orlando has to offer for those 21+ trick-or-treaters! Here we have a selection of events in the City Beautiful that even the ghosts will not want to miss:
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Oakland issues Call to Artists for “Among the Oaks” exhibition

The town of Oakland is a Tree City USA, so it’s only fitting that it opens an art exhibition called “Among the Oaks” and centered around a tree theme. The Healthy West Orange Arts & Heritage Center at the Town of Oakland invites adult and youth artists to submit 2D art of all media types, including photography, of trees of all shapes and sizes, in all environments.
OAKLAND, FL
Orlando Weekly

Smoker's Club Fest brings the trifecta of hip-hop, weed and Halloween to Orlando this weekend

Hip-hop, weed and Halloween: three great tastes that taste great together. The Smoker’s Club fest sets up shop at the Central Florida Fairgrounds the day before Halloween with a blazing lineup including Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, Denzel Curry, Ken Carson, Young Nudy, GloRilla, Smoke DZA, Ice Spice, Kenny Mason, Big Yavo, Skaiwater, Rot Ken and loads more. Hosting on the main stage is Shiest Bubz, and hosting the VIP Halloween afterparty is infamous internet personality Druski.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

🍺Highest-rated bars in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants. Travelers from all over the world continue to use the site and app to determine where to stay, learn about the under-the-radar gems in their chosen destination, and where to eat, based on other travelers’ reviews.
ORLANDO, FL
Uncovering Florida

A Military-Style Amusement Park With TANKS YOU CAN DRIVE is Officially Coming to Orlando

As if Orlando isn't already exciting enough with Disney, Universal and the many theme parks in between, there's a new one coming to town and it's a bit less little-kid-friendly. Tank America announced in July that it will be moving operations from Melbourne, Florida to Orlando, and we just got word that they are finally taking reservations this Thursday, October 27, 2022.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Sanford businesses reopen after storm flooding

SANFORD, Fla. — The water at Sanford's lakefront continues to fall. When Lake Monroe was at record levels, it had a big impact on the businesses out on Marina Isle. Sanford Pizza Company is no longer surrounded by water, and thankfully, water never did get inside. Now the owner’s cleaning off the areas that had been covered in floodwater since the days after Ian.
SANFORD, FL

