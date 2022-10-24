Nick Miner, a high school football quarterback from Orlando, Florida, died this past weekend while he tried to help a driver on the side of the road. He was 18 years old. According to WOFL (per PEOPLE), Miner, who attended East River High School and was the quarterback on the football team, died on Sunday when a car crashed into the truck he was in on the side of the road. He was reportedly helping a friend out of a ditch at the time of the crash.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO