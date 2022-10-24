Read full article on original website
East River High School to honor late quarterback during tonight’s homecoming game
ORLANDO, Fla. — It will be a somber homecoming game tonight at East River High School. The team and fans will pay tribute to 18-year-old Nick Miner who died Sunday after a car ran into him as he was helping a friend get a vehicle out of a ditch.
Windermere High swim team ends regular season undefeated
During the first year of merging the Windermere High School boys and girls swim teams, the Wolverines ended their regular season undefeated with a record of 6-0. “The reason we’ve been so successful is because we made the boys and girls teams one instead of two separate teams,” head swim coach Kyle Goller said. “It’s always nice to be undefeated.”
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Drew Spinogatti
Winter Garden resident and Bishop Moore Catholic senior linebacker Drew Spinogatti, 17, currently has 100 tackles in his 2022-23 football season. Currently, Spinogatti is ranked in the top 15 in the state for tackles. Talk to us about your years as an athlete. I want to say in around fourth...
Bay Hill tops Dr. Phillips sales from Oct. 7 to 14
An estate in Bay Hill home topped all Dr. Phillips residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 7 to 14. The home at 6088 Green One Court, Orlando, sold Oct. 14, for $3 million. Built in 2017, it has five bedrooms, five-and-one-half baths and 5,144 square feet of living area. Days on market: Two.
Isles of Lake Hancock estate tops Horizon West sales from Oct. 7 to 14
A home in Isles of Lake Hancock topped all Horizon West residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 7 to 14. The home at 7803 Skiing Way, Winter Garden, sold Oct. 11, for $2,890,000. Built in 2015, it has six bedrooms, seven baths and 5,657 square feet of living area. Days on market: 16.
This week in West Orange County history: Oct. 27, 2022
The 50th anniversary of the Oakland Presbyterian Church was observed with an all-day service. Mr. and Mrs. W.C. Stephens of Sorrento moved into the J.Z. Eckles cottage near Ocoee. Mr. Stephens was the new Atlantic Coast Line railroad depot agent. 50 years ago. The Winter Garden Planning & Zoning Board...
Chances of development increases for 2 disturbances in the Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean that have increased odds of developing. The first is a trough of low pressure stretching from the eastern Caribbean Sea northward to the southwestern Atlantic. As of Thursday morning, chances of developing are at 40% over the next five days and a subtropical depression could form while the system initially moves northward and then meanders to the west or southwest of Bermuda.
Two bears spotted strolling up to front door of Florida home
APOPKA, Fla. - Two bears found themselves strolling through a Central Florida neighborhood — and were caught red-handed. The first bear can be seen on video camera footage walking up to the front door of an Apopka home. The second bear which appears to be hidden in the corner...
Early morning storms flood streets in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Some drivers in Central Florida were dealing with flooded streets early Friday. Channel 9 saw major flooding at the intersection of Orange Blossom Trail and Princeton Street in Orlando. Construction in the area may have made local flooding worse. One car was even stuck in...
🎃Halloween 2022: Adult-only events that you cannot miss
ORLANDO, Fla. – Spooky time is here, which means it’s time to dress up and enjoy the Halloween fun that Orlando has to offer for those 21+ trick-or-treaters! Here we have a selection of events in the City Beautiful that even the ghosts will not want to miss:
The 5 Best Brunch Restaurants In Orlando, According To The Michelin Guide
Major Florida cities qualified for the Michelin Star list this year, and, now, the guide came out with their top recommended places to eat, including the best brunch restaurants in Orlando. On September 8, the website revealed their favorite weekend spots to go to, and some are even Guy Fieri-approved....
Oakland issues Call to Artists for “Among the Oaks” exhibition
The town of Oakland is a Tree City USA, so it’s only fitting that it opens an art exhibition called “Among the Oaks” and centered around a tree theme. The Healthy West Orange Arts & Heritage Center at the Town of Oakland invites adult and youth artists to submit 2D art of all media types, including photography, of trees of all shapes and sizes, in all environments.
District 1 Commissioner Nicole Wilson hosting office hours in Winter Garden
All appointment slots have already been booked at the Winter Garden City Hall. District 1 Commissioner Nicole Wilson is hosting office hours in the city of Winter Garden this week. The office hours will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Winter Garden City Hall, 300 W....
Smoker's Club Fest brings the trifecta of hip-hop, weed and Halloween to Orlando this weekend
Hip-hop, weed and Halloween: three great tastes that taste great together. The Smoker’s Club fest sets up shop at the Central Florida Fairgrounds the day before Halloween with a blazing lineup including Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, Denzel Curry, Ken Carson, Young Nudy, GloRilla, Smoke DZA, Ice Spice, Kenny Mason, Big Yavo, Skaiwater, Rot Ken and loads more. Hosting on the main stage is Shiest Bubz, and hosting the VIP Halloween afterparty is infamous internet personality Druski.
KEM, Ledisi and Musiq Soulchild bring their 'Soul II Soul' tour to Orlando next spring
Music, Concert, Addition Financial Arena, Jazz, R&B, Soul, KEM. Ledisi, Musiq Soulchild,
🍺Highest-rated bars in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants. Travelers from all over the world continue to use the site and app to determine where to stay, learn about the under-the-radar gems in their chosen destination, and where to eat, based on other travelers’ reviews.
A Military-Style Amusement Park With TANKS YOU CAN DRIVE is Officially Coming to Orlando
As if Orlando isn't already exciting enough with Disney, Universal and the many theme parks in between, there's a new one coming to town and it's a bit less little-kid-friendly. Tank America announced in July that it will be moving operations from Melbourne, Florida to Orlando, and we just got word that they are finally taking reservations this Thursday, October 27, 2022.
Sanford businesses reopen after storm flooding
SANFORD, Fla. — The water at Sanford's lakefront continues to fall. When Lake Monroe was at record levels, it had a big impact on the businesses out on Marina Isle. Sanford Pizza Company is no longer surrounded by water, and thankfully, water never did get inside. Now the owner’s cleaning off the areas that had been covered in floodwater since the days after Ian.
