Dollar sags as Fed seen tilting less hawkish, euro back above parity
NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The euro rose back above parity against the dollar for the first time in a month on Wednesday after poor U.S. economic data reinforced speculation that the Federal Reserve will slow its interest rate hikes, sending the greenback tumbling. The European common currency rose...
Fed seen slowing pace of rate hikes in December
Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is seen backing off of its aggressive rate-hike pace starting in December after a raft of data published Thursday added fresh evidence that the economic slowdown that the central bank has sought to engineer is underway. Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his 18...
Italy's Treasury enlists help of more foundations for MPS share sale
MILAN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Italy's Fondazione Cariplo on Tuesday approved a small investment in Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI), a source close to the charitable institution said, as the Treasury turned to more banking foundations to support the lender's new share issue. The Treasury, which owns 64% of...
Toronto markets rally as BoC surprises with smaller 50 bps hike
Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rallied on Wednesday as a smaller-than-expected increase in interest rate by the Bank of Canada raised hopes that the central bank could be reining in on one of its faster monetary tightening cycles ever. At 10:59 a.m. ET (1459 GMT), the Toronto...
Bank of Canada slows pace of rate hikes as recession fears mount
OTTAWA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada announced a smaller-than-expected interest rate hike on Wednesday and said it was getting closer to the end of its historic tightening campaign as it forecast the economy would stall over the next three quarters. The central bank increased its policy rate...
Price pressure on gold, silver as USDX, bond yields rebound
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are moderately down in early U.S. trading Friday, once again falling victim to a higher U.S. dollar index and rising U.S. Treasury yields to end the trading week. December gold was last down $10.90 at $1,654.60 and December silver was down $0.199 at $19.29.
World shares turn up after better-than-expected U.S. data; dollar recovers
WASHINGTON/LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes rose and European shares recovered losses on Thursday after strong U.S. economic data, while the British pound eased off mid-September highs. Asian markets benefited from speculation among investors that major central banks are considering slowing their aggressive interest hikes, given signs...
Credit Suisse under investor scrutiny ahead of business overhaul
Oct 26 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S) is set to announce a major strategic overhaul on Thursday after a string of losses and risk management failures have put the embattled Swiss lender under investor scrutiny. Switzerland's second largest bank could face a capital shortfall of up to 9...
ECB will keep tightening as Eurozone economy keeps slowing
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. After raising interest rates by 75 basis points across the board, ECB President Christine Lagarde said that the...
U.S. consumer confidence ebbs; house prices slow sharply
WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence ebbed in October after two straight monthly increases amid rising concerns about inflation and a possible recession next year, but households remained keen to purchase big-ticket items like motor vehicles and appliances. The Conference Board survey on Tuesday also showed more consumers...
A key US inflation gauge stayed at a high 6.2% in September
A measure of inflation that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve remained painfully high last month, the latest sign that prices for most goods and services in the United States are still rising steadily
Friday’s inflation report has investors bracing for volatility
Tomorrow at 8:30 EDT, the BLS (Bureau of Labor Statistics) will release the latest inflation report vis-à-vis the PCE index for September 2022. This will be the most recent data that the Federal Reserve will have on inflation and therefore be a key component to their sealing the fate of the size of the next rate hike at next week’s FOMC meeting.
Cryptos consolidate as investors focus on what comes next from the Fed
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Stocks traded mixed on the day, as corporate earnings continued to roll out, while a better-than-expected GDP report...
Japan to combat inflation with $199 billion economic package
Japan's Cabinet revealed an economic package worth $199 billion to help combat inflation and help the economy recover from the ongoing effects of COVID-19
Yen slips after BOJ stays dovish; dollar recovers some lost ground
SINGAPORE/LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The yen weakened on Friday as the Bank of Japan stuck to its dovish stance, while the dollar was trying to rebound across the board from losses early in the week on expectations the Federal Reserve will hint at slowing its aggressive pace of rate hikes.
Credit Suisse did not tap Swiss National Bank for liquidity during turbulence - CFO
ZURICH, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) did not tap the Swiss National Bank for extra liquidity when it was experiencing outflows during market turbulence early this month, its finance chief said on Thursday. Asked at a news conference if Switzerland's central bank had lent any assistance during that...
Swiss watchdog to monitor Credit Suisse strategy rollout
ZURICH, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has taken measures to reduce risks and improve its capital situation, Swiss banking supervisor FINMA said on Thursday after the bank unveiled a sweeping overhaul. "It is clear that FINMA will continue to monitor that all the supervisory requirements are met during...
Weak dollar, big U.S. crude exports buoy oil markets
NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Oil prices surged nearly 3% on Wednesday, bolstered by record U.S. crude exports and as the nation's refiners operated at higher-than-usual levels for this time of year. The dollar's weakness added support, as the greenback's strength of late has been a notable factor inhibiting...
Denmark's central bank raises key rate to highest level in 13 years
COPENHAGEN, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Denmark's central bank raised its key interest rate by 0.60 percentage points to 1.25% on Thursday to its highest level in thirteen years, following a rate hike earlier in the day by the European Central Bank. Denmark, the first country in the world to impose...
Breaking down gold price action: this is what institutional investors react to - LBMA
(Kitco News) Gold is being pulled in different directions by opposing drivers, creating a confusing environment for investors, according to the LBMA/LPPM Global Precious Metals Conference 2022. Persistently high inflation is mixed in with continued dollar strength and strong gold ETF outflows. On top of this, there is very robust...
