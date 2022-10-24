Minnesota takes on San Antonio in conference showdown

San Antonio Spurs (2-1, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1, seventh in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -10; over/under is 230.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio visits Minnesota in Western Conference action Monday.

Minnesota finished 32-20 in Western Conference action and 26-15 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Timberwolves averaged 18.3 points off of turnovers, 10.8 second chance points and 33.7 bench points last season.

San Antonio finished 34-48 overall and 24-28 in Western Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Spurs averaged 27.9 assists per game on 43.2 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Kyle Anderson: out (back).

Spurs: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.