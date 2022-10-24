BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s almost Halloween. You’re rapidly running out of time to find the costumes you need for your parties or trick-or-treating. If you can’t stand making your own, a great option is a pirate costume. Because of pirate costumes’ enduring popularity, there are plenty of designs to choose from. Plus, there is a pirate costume out there for every age and body type. You don’t have to spend the big bucks to get a solid pirate costume either, but if you want to splurge, you can get a costume you can wear year after year.

1 DAY AGO