What Does Matthew Perry Have Against Keanu Reeves?
A celebrity feud I sure didn’t see coming: Matthew Perry, who famously starred as Chandler Bing on Friends, has apologized for questioning why Keanu Reeves is still alive while “really talented guys” die. The motivations for the diss, included in Perry’s forthcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the...
Ashley Judd fractures leg in 'freak accident' caused by grief
Ashley Judd fractured her leg in a "freak accident" caused by grief. The 54-year-old actress was the daughter of late singer Naomi Judd - who took her own life in April 2022 after years of suffering from depression - and explained that she had fractured her leg in an accident which she put down to the "clumsiness" she associates with the pain of losing a loved one.
Millie Bobby Brown Dazzles in Pink with Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi at Enola Holmes 2 N.Y.C. Premiere
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi made the premiere of Enola Homes 2 a date night — and they both dazzled on the red carpet!. Brown, 18, wore a pink lace halter gown that was embellished with black and silver flowers. She accessorized the look with a matching necklace and silver earrings.
TMZ reports that singer Jerry Lee Lewis had died, quickly follows up with ‘he’s alive’
It’s been quite the day for “Great Balls of Fire” singer Jerry Lee Lewis, following the announcement of his death by TMZ. The only problem is that he’s still very much alive. TMZ reported Lewis’ passing earlier today, stating that an anonymous source revealed that the...
Will Smith Reveals Floyd Mayweather Called Him 10 Days Straight After Oscars Slap
Will Smith reveals in new comments that he had a true champion in his corner after the infamous Chris Rock Oscars slap!. Will Smith had at least one good friend following the shocking Oscars slap incident on March 27. The King Richard star, 54, revealed in new comments that after he unceremoniously marched onstage to smack comedian Chris Rock over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, boxing great Floyd Mayweather called him every day for 10 days straight. “I want to say something also about Floyd,” Smith said in video obtained by TMZ Sports, which you can SEE HERE.
On my radar: Derek Owusu’s cultural highlights
Born in London in 1988, Derek Owusu is a poet, writer and one of the founding members of the Black Writers’ Guild. Between 2017 and 2019, he co-hosted literature podcast Mostly Lit and edited the anthology Safe: On Black British Men Reclaiming Space. In 2019, he published his debut novel, That Reminds Me, on Stormzy’s #Merky publishing imprint. The book won the 2020 Desmond Elliott prize, with judges describing it as a “transcendent work of literature”. His second novel, Losing the Plot, is published by Canongate on Thursday.
Deal or No Deal host Howie Mandel DEFENDS Meghan Markle bimbo comment
Deal or No Deal host Howie Mandel has defended Meghan Markle's controversial 'bimbo' comments, admitting that he 'gets it' because he also 'felt like nothing' and a 'piece of meat' while starring on the hit game show - days after the Duchess' remarks were slammed by her fellow 'briefcase girls.'
