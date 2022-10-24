Read full article on original website
Ares Capital Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 9.92% Yield (ARCC)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which saw buying by Chief Financial Officer Penelope F. Roll.
This Dow Jones Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth
Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) is a relatively new member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (it was added in 2020). It sports a 2.2% dividend yield, which seems modest given the broader market's yield of around 1.7%. But given the generous 10% annualized dividend growth rate over the past decade, income investors focused on dividend growth will want to take a closer look while the bears have control of the market. Here's why.
Why Chemed (CHE) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Chemed (CHE). This company, which is in the Zacks Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
Amphenol Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for APH
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Amphenol Corp. (Symbol: APH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $72.68, changing hands as high as $72.86 per share. Amphenol Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Top Buys by Directors: Finley's $259.8K Bet on UNP
The directors of a company tend to have a unique inside view into the business, so when directors make major buys, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason a director of a company would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So in this series we look at the largest insider buys by company directors over the trailing six month period, one of which was a total of $259.8K by Teresa Finley, Director at Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP).
Why Harley-Davidson Stock Is Off to the Races Today
Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) reported strong third-quarter earnings Wednesday, and its stock revved higher. As of 11:55 a.m. ET, shares were trading near the session's high, up 13%. So what. Harley-Davidson beat analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines with $1.78 in earnings per share and $1.65...
360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN) Soars 7.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN) shares rallied 7.1% in the trading session on Wednesday to close at $10.38. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 23.5% loss over the past four weeks.
Zacks.com featured highlights include Heritage-Crystal Clean, Cadence Design Systems, McKesson and Schlumberger
Chicago, IL – October 28, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. HCCI, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. CDNS, McKesson Corp. MCK and Schlumberger Ltd. SLB. Pick These 4 Stocks with Excellent Interest Coverage Ratios. We often judge a company on the basis of...
Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) Soars 5.8: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) shares ended the last trading session 5.8% higher at $5.12. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 45.4% gain over the past four weeks. Shares of the company were high,...
Best Fintech Stock to Buy? Sofi Stock vs. Upstart Stock
Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) and Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) are fast-growing fintech stocks. They are often compared to each other, and investors are curious if Sofi stock is the better buy or Upstart stock. This video will satisfy that curiosity. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Oct. 26, 2022. The...
Fast-paced Momentum Stock Noodles & Co. (NDLS) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
Momentum investors typically don't time the market or "buy low and sell high." In other words, they avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time. Everyone...
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT) Stock Jumps 5.5%: Will It Continue to Soar?
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT) shares rallied 5.5% in the last trading session to close at $19.10. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 36.6% gain over the past four weeks.
Why BioMarin Pharmaceuticals Fell 6.9% on Thursday
BioMarin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BMRN), a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in finding therapies for rare genetic diseases, saw its shares drop 6.9% on Thursday after falling as much as 9.8% earlier in the day. The stock closed on Wednesday at $92.10, then opened on Thursday at $89.63. It fell to its daily low at $83.10 shortly after noon before rising a bit to the close at $89.73. The stock has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $97.76.
Technology Sector Update for 10/28/2022: INTC, PINS, ONTO, XLK, SOXX
Technology stocks were leaning lower in premarket trading Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.21% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.67% lower recently. Intel (INTC) was climbing past 5% even after it reported Q3 non-GAAP diluted earnings of $0.59, down from $1.45 a...
Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/28/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets. PBF ENERGY INC (PBF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil...
Strength Seen in Arista Networks (ANET): Can Its 9.3% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Arista Networks (ANET) shares soared 9.3% in the last trading session to close at $119.13. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 6.6% loss over the past four weeks. Arista continues benefiting from the...
Notable Thursday Option Activity: BFH, WHR, SWKS
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bread Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: BFH), where a total of 3,497 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 349,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.1% of BFH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 831,160 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,200 underlying shares of BFH. Below is a chart showing BFH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Reminder: PG&E Corp's 6% 1st Preferred Non-Redeemable Goes Ex-Dividend Soon
On 10/28/22, PG&E Corp's 6% 1st Preferred Non-Redeemable (Symbol: PCG.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 11/15/22. As a percentage of PCG.PRA's recent share price of $20.73, this dividend works out to approximately 1.81%, so look for shares of PCG.PRA to trade 1.81% lower — all else being equal — when PCG.PRA shares open for trading on 10/28/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.20%, which compares to an average yield of 7.07% in the "Electric Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PCG.PRA shares, versus PCG:
USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (USCB) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (USCB) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.30 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.37 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -6.67%....
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Exxon Mobil, The Williams Companies, Albemarle, Expedia Group and Marriott International
Chicago, IL – October 28, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, The Williams Companies Inc. WMB, Albemarle Corp. ALB, Expedia Group Inc. EXPE and Marriott International Inc. MAR.
