Related
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
msn.com
Valerie Bertinelli responds to Matthew Perry's revelation about their 1990 hookup, plus more celeb romance news
Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-October 2022… Matthew Perry opened up about a wild hookup with Valerie Bertinelli, his co-star on the 1990 show "Sydney," in his memoir "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," out Nov. 1. Matthew used to have "elaborate fantasies about her leaving [then-husband] Eddie Van Halen and living out the rest of her days" with him instead -- and he acted on it when Eddie was passed out drunk "not 10 feet away" from him and Valerie, whose marriage was "clearly … troubled," he wrote, as reported by Page Six. The "Friends" star recalled, "I told her I had thought about doing that for a long time, and she had said it right back to me." They then enjoyed "a long, elaborate makeout session." Matthew was "devastated" when Valerie later "made no mention of what had happened," he wrote. Valerie took to TikTok to respond, sharing a video set to Taylor Swift's song "Anti-Hero" in which she waves to the camera as the lyric "Hi, it's me" plays, captioning her post, "Anyone else misbehave in their 20's and early 30's? Are you mortified?"
msn.com
Khloé Kardashian Says She’s Done Having Kids
Khloé Kardashian may still be coming down from the high from the birth of her second child, but she has already made a firm decision: she is done having kids. The Good American founder appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week, and she candidly shared that two kids total are totally fine with her.
Prince Jackson Just Reacted To Harry Styles Being Called The New "King Of Pop"
"When you look at where my father started to where he ended, versus where all these other people started to where they ended, it’s just night and day of a difference."
