‘DWTS’ Pro Emma Slater on Coping with Divorce from Sasha Farber (Exclusive)
Emma Slater is opening up about her divorce from fellow “Dancing with the Stars” pro Sasha Farber. “Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Emma and her partner Trevor Donovan backstage at “DWTS,” and asked Slater how she’s doing amid the split. Slater shared, “I...
Popculture
Kaley Cuoco Pregnant, Expecting First Child With 'Ozark' Star Tom Pelphrey
Actors Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together. The couple broke the news on Instagram, sharing a slew of photos from recent weeks and confirming their baby is a girl. This will also be the first child for both stars, who made their first public appearance together at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for producer Greg Berlanti in May.
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Witney Carson Fell For Her Husband in High School
Witney Carson and her husband, Carson McAllister, have known one another since they were kids. She reveals how they started dating.
Sophia Grace, YouTuber and Former 'Ellen' Star, Announces She's Pregnant
Grace—a former child star who first rose to fame after singing Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when she was only eight years old—shared the news that she is pregnant with her first child via her YouTube channel earlier today. The YouTuber, now 19, shared...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shows Off Bump as She Enjoys Babymoon with Husband Tarek
Heather Rae El Moussa is reflecting on all the changes the last year of life has brought. On Friday, the Selling Sunset realtor shared scenes on her Instagram Story as she and husband Tarek El Moussa celebrate their first wedding anniversary, an event the busy couple shared they're combining with their babymoon.
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23
Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Tamera Mowry and Husband Adam Housley: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Head before heart! Tamera Mowry and husband Adam Housley have a love story for the ages — but they took time to make sure their romance was meant to last before getting serious. “Adam and I took a break from dating for about a year,” Mowry told Essence magazine...
Camila Cabello reveals how Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton act off camera on 'The Voice'
Camila Cabello is spilling the tea on what it’s actually like to work with married couple, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on The Voice and what they told her is “the key” to a lasting relationship. LISTEN NOW: Camila Cabello discusses her new role as a coach...
GMA’s Michael Strahan left stunned by major reveal on show as fans reveal they cried over his reaction
GOOD Morning America fans have been left emotional after Michael Strahan was gifted a blanket with his dog's face on it. Michael, 50, touched many hearts after posting a snippet of Thursday's episode. During a segment of Shop: GMA, the former football player turned host opened a gift of a...
Drew Scott Designed the Most Whimsical Nursery for His Son! See Photos of Parker’s Room
After years as a realtor with a booming television career, Drew Scott put his home improvement skills to the test when designing the nursery for his first child. The Property Brothers star and his wife, Linda Phan, welcomed their son, Parker James, in May 2022. The pair renovated the cutest room for their baby boy and revealed the final product on social media.
A 'Dancing with the Stars' Shocker! Cheryl Burke Reveals She Won't Be Returning
It feels like Dancing with the Stars has almost always been synonymous with Cheryl Burke. The dancing pro made a name for herself immediately when she appeared back on season 2 in 2006. And in the years since, she's become a mainstay of the show, appearing in 26 out of 31 seasons. But that streak ends now, as Burke has declared this past season will be her last on DWTS.
SheKnows
Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’
Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
Prevention
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Speechless Over Carrie Ann Inaba’s Corset Dress on TikTok
Carrie Ann Inaba might not be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, but that doesn't mean her outfits don't rival those of folks competing in the ballroom. The 54-year-old judge of the Disney+ show blew fans away when she wore a stunning spaghetti strap in a TikTok posted by fellow DWTS judge Derek Hough. The clip featured the popular TikTok sound which highlighted their close friendship. What's more, it also gave them the opportunity to show off each other's sleek looks. Carrie Ann wore the show-stopping outfit for week three of season 31 during James Bond Night.
Are Bachelor in Paradise’s Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby Still Together? Spoilers Revealed
Bachelor in Paradise couple Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby met on the beaches of Mexico but will their romance stand the test of time? While this is Michael’s first time around on the...
digitalspy.com
Dancing with the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro responds to backlash for 'inappropriate question'
Dancing with the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro has addressed the backlash over a question he posed on the show. During the latest episode of the US dancing contest, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star asked pro dancer Emma Slater and actor Trevor Donovan if there was more to their rumba. The pair danced to Elvis Presley's 'Always on My Mind' and their chemistry was so intense, even the host fell for it.
70-Year-Old Country Star George Strait's Marriage Problems With Wife Norma Exposed
Country legend George Strait is ready to put his music career in the rearview mirror and saddle up as a full-time rancher, but he is reportedly butting heads with his wife, Norma, who isn’t quite as ready to give up on the big life, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 70-year-old...
epicstream.com
Jennifer Garner Shares Rare PDA With Boyfriend John Miller While Ex Ben Affleck, New Wife Jennifer Lopez Are Plagued With Divorce Rumors
Jennifer Garner has kept her romance with her boyfriend, John Miller, low-key. However, the pair were spotted packing on the PDA over the weekend. On the other hand, there are rumors that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage is on the rocks. Jennifer Garner And Boyfriend John Miller Kissed Publicly.
BravoCon 2022: Vicki Gunvalson Claims She Has Proof Her Ex-Fiancé Is Cheating On His New Wife
Avid fans of "The Real Housewives" franchise have been on every emotional rollercoaster that Vicki Gunvalson, former housewife of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," has taken them on. Of the many highs and lows of her life, her tumultuous relationship with Steve Lodge that was filmed during her last few seasons of the "RHOC" was unforgettable. The two got together in 2016 and were engaged in 2019 amid rumors of break-ups and fights (via Bravo TV).
