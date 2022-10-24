ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

Kaley Cuoco Pregnant, Expecting First Child With 'Ozark' Star Tom Pelphrey

Actors Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together. The couple broke the news on Instagram, sharing a slew of photos from recent weeks and confirming their baby is a girl. This will also be the first child for both stars, who made their first public appearance together at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for producer Greg Berlanti in May.
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
shefinds

'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23

Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Parade

A 'Dancing with the Stars' Shocker! Cheryl Burke Reveals She Won't Be Returning

It feels like Dancing with the Stars has almost always been synonymous with Cheryl Burke. The dancing pro made a name for herself immediately when she appeared back on season 2 in 2006. And in the years since, she's become a mainstay of the show, appearing in 26 out of 31 seasons. But that streak ends now, as Burke has declared this past season will be her last on DWTS.
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
Prevention

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Speechless Over Carrie Ann Inaba’s Corset Dress on TikTok

Carrie Ann Inaba might not be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, but that doesn't mean her outfits don't rival those of folks competing in the ballroom. The 54-year-old judge of the Disney+ show blew fans away when she wore a stunning spaghetti strap in a TikTok posted by fellow DWTS judge Derek Hough. The clip featured the popular TikTok sound which highlighted their close friendship. What's more, it also gave them the opportunity to show off each other's sleek looks. Carrie Ann wore the show-stopping outfit for week three of season 31 during James Bond Night.
digitalspy.com

Dancing with the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro responds to backlash for 'inappropriate question'

Dancing with the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro has addressed the backlash over a question he posed on the show. During the latest episode of the US dancing contest, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star asked pro dancer Emma Slater and actor Trevor Donovan if there was more to their rumba. The pair danced to Elvis Presley's 'Always on My Mind' and their chemistry was so intense, even the host fell for it.
The List

BravoCon 2022: Vicki Gunvalson Claims She Has Proof Her Ex-Fiancé Is Cheating On His New Wife

Avid fans of "The Real Housewives" franchise have been on every emotional rollercoaster that Vicki Gunvalson, former housewife of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," has taken them on. Of the many highs and lows of her life, her tumultuous relationship with Steve Lodge that was filmed during her last few seasons of the "RHOC" was unforgettable. The two got together in 2016 and were engaged in 2019 amid rumors of break-ups and fights (via Bravo TV).

Comments / 0

Community Policy