How does a region attract technology events? Just ask Tampa Bay, the tech capital of Florida. Some cities like Baltimore invest time and resources into attracting more tech, but Tampa has no such problem. Gone are the days of Silicon Valley’s status as the mecca of the industry. The empire has crumbled. In its place, new leaders arise – coastal superstar cities like Seattle, New York, Austin and now, Tampa Bay.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO