Harlingen, TX

KRGV

Brownsville man who 'fell on infant' arrested on several charges, police say

Brownsville police arrested a man accused of family violence on Monday, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department. Arturo Javier Contreras, 20, was charged with injury to a child, assault family violence, endanger child, resist transport, and failure to identify. According to police, the victim and Contreras...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

McAllen police searching for suspect, vehicle involved in theft

The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating and identifying a suspect and vehicle involved in a theft investigation, according to a news release from the department. Police responded to the 600 block of Ash Ave Friday in reference to a theft that occurred during the nighttime...
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

La Joya man pleads not guilty in deadly shooting

A 30-year-old La Joya man pleaded not guilty to murder in connection with a deadly August shooting in McAllen. Gerardo Chapa is accused in the death of Luis Alonzo Gonzalez Sanchez, whose body McAllen police found with several gunshot wounds in the 2000 block of Redbud Avenue on August 1.
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Third arrest made in connection with death of Brownsville teen

Brownsville police arrested a third individual in connection with the death of a 15-year-old boy with autism. Rebecca Garza was arrested Tuesday on a charge of failure to report a felony. According to Brownsville police, Rebecca Garza is the mother of Noe Garza — the common law husband of the...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Suspect In Custody In Edinburg Man’s Shooting Death

A suspect is under arrest in the shooting death of a man at a home in Edinburg earlier this week. Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies took 39-year Alphia Howard Slough into custody at a Stripes store in San Juan early Thursday morning without incident. Slough is facing a charge of...
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Bond set for man accused of breaking into rural Edinburg home

A man who authorities say was shot while breaking into a rural Edinburg home went before a judge Thursday. Carlos Garcia was charged with burglary of habitation with intent and had his bond set at $750,000. According to a news release, authorities responded to the 5500 block of Nardo St.,...
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Former Donna police sergeant sentenced to over 14 years in prison in drug trafficking case

A former sergeant with the Donna Police Department was sentenced to more than 14 years in a federal drug trafficking case, court records show. Alejandro Martinez will spend 175 months in prison after an investigation revealed he used his position in the Donna Police Department to provide “safe passage of illegal narcotics through the city,” according to the complaint against him.
DONNA, TX
Washington Examiner

Home intruder arrested after being shot by Texas mother through bedroom door

Police in Texas arrested a man who was shot in the arm while breaking into a home Tuesday. Hidalgo County Sheriff's deputies arrived at a home in Edinburg just after 9 p.m. that night to find the homeowner, who is a mother and had children inside her home at the time. She admitted to shooting the intruder, 36-year-old Carlos Garcia. The unidentified homeowner told deputies Garcia was attempting to enter the bedroom that she had locked herself and her children in.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Man hit sister’s boyfriend with a brick during assault, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting his sister’s boyfriend with a brick, police say. Ernesto Cortina, 34, was arrested Oct. 22, after officers saw him assault his sister’s boyfriend in a car, according to police. Officers responded to the 400 block of Lancer Lake Drive, where they “noticed Cortina was […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Drunk man lost balance and fell on newborn, Brownsville police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man they allege was intoxicated when he grabbed a 1-month-old and then fell on top of the newborn. Arturo Javier Contreras, 20, was arrested on charges of injury to a child, assault family violence, endangering a child, resisting arrest and failure to identify, according to the Brownsville […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Two freshmen arrested in Harlingen after threat, police say

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are investigating a terroristic threat they allege was made against Harlingen High School. Two freshmen were arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony, according to police. According to a post from the Harlingen Police Department, a threat was made toward Harlingen High School Monday. The two […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

HCSO: Mother hiding with children shoots burglar through door

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County deputies say a man was arrested after breaking into a home Tuesday night and attempting to get into a woman’s bedroom where she was hiding with her children. The woman, however, had a gun, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said. Identified by law enforcement, Carlos Garcia, 36, was found […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX

