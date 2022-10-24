Read full article on original website
KRGV
Brownsville man who 'fell on infant' arrested on several charges, police say
Brownsville police arrested a man accused of family violence on Monday, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department. Arturo Javier Contreras, 20, was charged with injury to a child, assault family violence, endanger child, resist transport, and failure to identify. According to police, the victim and Contreras...
KRGV
KRGV
KRGV
McAllen police searching for suspect, vehicle involved in theft
The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating and identifying a suspect and vehicle involved in a theft investigation, according to a news release from the department. Police responded to the 600 block of Ash Ave Friday in reference to a theft that occurred during the nighttime...
KRGV
La Joya man pleads not guilty in deadly shooting
A 30-year-old La Joya man pleaded not guilty to murder in connection with a deadly August shooting in McAllen. Gerardo Chapa is accused in the death of Luis Alonzo Gonzalez Sanchez, whose body McAllen police found with several gunshot wounds in the 2000 block of Redbud Avenue on August 1.
Officer looks in bag with women’s clothes, finding six bundles of cocaine, PD says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man and woman were arrested after a traffic stop led to a discovery of six bundles of cocaine, Brownsville police said. Xiomara Estefania Salazar, 24, and Rafael Navarrette, 25, were arrested Thursday at the 2100 block of Paredes Line Road on charges of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance and endangering […]
KRGV
Third arrest made in connection with death of Brownsville teen
Brownsville police arrested a third individual in connection with the death of a 15-year-old boy with autism. Rebecca Garza was arrested Tuesday on a charge of failure to report a felony. According to Brownsville police, Rebecca Garza is the mother of Noe Garza — the common law husband of the...
kurv.com
KRGV
KRGV
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office searching for suspects involved in aggravated robbery
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is looking for the suspects involved in an aggravated robbery that left three people injured north of Donna Tuesday night, according to a news release from HCSO. At approximately 10:39 p.m., Hidalgo County Sheriff's deputies responded to an aggravated robbery on the 2700 block of...
KRGV
Former Donna police sergeant sentenced to over 14 years in prison in drug trafficking case
A former sergeant with the Donna Police Department was sentenced to more than 14 years in a federal drug trafficking case, court records show. Alejandro Martinez will spend 175 months in prison after an investigation revealed he used his position in the Donna Police Department to provide “safe passage of illegal narcotics through the city,” according to the complaint against him.
Washington Examiner
Woman who pulled BB gun on man didn’t want to go to Walmart, PD says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after she threatened to shoot a man with a BB gun — because she didn’t want to go to Walmart, police said. Heaven Valenzuela, 17, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence, abandon/endanger child and possession of marijuana, according to the Brownsville Police Department. […]
KRGV
Brownsville police seek to identify persons of interest in theft of white Dodge Charger
Brownsville police are searching for two persons of interest in connection with the theft of a white Dodge Charger. The theft happened at 800 N. Expressway 77 on Aug. 3, 2022. Brownsville police released surveillance video that shows two people taking the vehicle. Anyone with information about the theft is...
Man hit sister’s boyfriend with a brick during assault, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting his sister’s boyfriend with a brick, police say. Ernesto Cortina, 34, was arrested Oct. 22, after officers saw him assault his sister’s boyfriend in a car, according to police. Officers responded to the 400 block of Lancer Lake Drive, where they “noticed Cortina was […]
KRGV
Two freshmen arrested in Harlingen after threat, police say
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are investigating a terroristic threat they allege was made against Harlingen High School. Two freshmen were arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony, according to police. According to a post from the Harlingen Police Department, a threat was made toward Harlingen High School Monday. The two […]
KRGV
Cameron County constable: Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to stabbing north of Harlingen
Law enforcement officials in Cameron County are seeking two women they say stabbed a man north of Harlingen Tuesday afternoon. Two women in their fifties allegedly stabbed a man along Godwin Road and south of Tovar Road, according to Cameron County Precinct 5 Constable Eddie Solis. One of the women...
