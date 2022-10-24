Police in Texas arrested a man who was shot in the arm while breaking into a home Tuesday. Hidalgo County Sheriff's deputies arrived at a home in Edinburg just after 9 p.m. that night to find the homeowner, who is a mother and had children inside her home at the time. She admitted to shooting the intruder, 36-year-old Carlos Garcia. The unidentified homeowner told deputies Garcia was attempting to enter the bedroom that she had locked herself and her children in.

