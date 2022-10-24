Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delaware pilot shocked UFO 'size of a tank' able to stay afloatRoger MarshGreenwood, DE
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
Skydivers Establish 4 Maryland State RecordsSkydivin' PeteRidgely, MD
This Day in History: October 10William Saint ValAnnapolis, MD
Related
whatsupmag.com
HAGERT FAMILY DENTISTRY
Dr. Christie Hagert and her team are honored to have been included in this year’s selection of Top General Dentists on the Eastern Shore! With 20 years of experience, Dr. Hagert and her friendly and professional staff offer high-quality dental care with modern technology and materials to the mid and upper Eastern Shore community. Hagert Family Dentistry is centrally located in the heart of Chestertown, Maryland across the street from Washington College. Her practice was fully renovated in 2018 and includes state-of-the-art equipment, including a digital scanner that makes restorative work and Invisalign adult orthodontics precise and convenient for patients.
whatsupmag.com
Leading Healthcare Professionals 2022 - 2023 Q&A's
Common questions answered by our local professionals. Dental implants have become a proven and durable solution for missing teeth. Implants can serve as support for a single tooth, help stabilize many teeth in the form of removable dentures, or even provide fixed solutions for all teeth that are not removable by the patient. With today’s technology, this can often be completed in the same day that the teeth are removed, which helps to insure the individual’s quality of life.
whatsupmag.com
KENT ISLAND PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY
We often hear parents say, “my child keeps asking when I can come back to the dentist?” Those stories make us happy and proud that children really do like our office! As pediatric dentists we provide both regular and specialty dental care for children ages 0-18 years, and for children with special needs. We offer many services that family dentists cannot offer, such as nitrous oxide sedation, mild oral sedation and hospital dentistry.
whatsupmag.com
Soistman Family Dentistry
Our Dental Practice was established in Centreville, MD in October 2015. We announced the opening of our second location in Easton may of 2018. We are excited to announce we are moving to a larger location to accommodate our patients by the end of 2022. We create a personalized experience for each of our patients, both new and existing. Our practice focuses on comprehensive general dentistry for all ages. We also offer same day emergency appointments and we are always welcoming new patients.
whatsupmag.com
EASTERN SHORE DENTAL CARE
Dr. Scott H. Billings, a graduate of the University of Maryland School of Dentistry, founded his dental practice in 1981. Dr. Christopher K. Murphy, also a graduate of the University of Maryland School of Dentistry, partnered with Dr. Billings in 1986. 41 years later, they are the largest dental care provider on the eastern shore.
whatsupmag.com
PRESTIGE PERIODONTICS
Prestige Periodontics practices with a philosophy of ethical treatment, minimalistic approach, maximum results with clear patient communication. We are committed to providing the highest standard of periodontal care for all patients. Dr. Bennett has always loved teeth, but it was his two grandfathers’ struggles with periodontal disease that prompted his interest in the specialty. Dr. Bennett is a skilled clinician, published researcher and educator who has a wealth of knowledge and clinical experience. He has advanced training and proficiency in not only traditional Periodontal Surgery, but also the newest techniques in Periodontology including bone grafting, Pinhole Technique gum grafting (Non-palatal, stitch-free gum grafting), Tunneling Technique gum grafting (Non-palatal, limited incision gum grafting), and laser-assisted dentistry.
whatsupmag.com
Alyssa K. Gracely, MD
Alyssa K. Gracely, MD is fellowship-trained in Urogynecology/Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. She specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of urogenital conditions in women and men as well as female urology and pelvic health issues including urinary incontinence (overactive bladder, stress, and urge incontinence,) pelvic organ prolapse, and pelvic floor dysfunction. In addition to pelvic reconstructive surgery, she also specializes in the management of complications of vaginal and lower urinary tract surgery including mesh removal.
whatsupmag.com
Katina Byrd Miles, MD, FAAD
Whether you need a thorough skin cancer screening or you want that flawless facial rejuvenation, Katina Byrd Miles, MD, FAAD, of Skin Oasis Dermatology in Gambrills, Maryland, is eager to restore your skin to its usual glow. A board certified dermatologist who specializes in children, adolescents, and adults, Dr. Miles diagnoses and treats a wide variety of skin disorders as she specializes in skin care for people of all ages. Dr. Miles is also a specialist in skin of color. She is passionate about treating and preventing hair loss and other skin conditions that commonly affect ethnic skin.
whatsupmag.com
Eastern Shore Partners Recognized for Excellence in Economic Development
Easton, MD - Cassandra Vanhooser, director of the Talbot County Department of Economic Development and Tourism, recently accepted a 2022 Excellence in Economic Development silver award from the International Economic Development Council on behalf of the team that developed the Eastern Shore Economic Resiliency Toolkit. The Excellence in Economic Development...
'Historic' Maryland Restaurant Up For Auction After 50 Years As Family Plans Retirement
An iconic and beloved restaurant that has served Baltimore for generations will be closing its doors for good later this year as owners prepare for retirement. Bertha's Mussels of Fells Point has been serving the Baltimore community for the past 50 years, and will go up for auction in November, according to the owners, the Norris family.
48-acre Girl Scouts camp now for sale on Eastern Shore
A 48-acre former Girl Scouts camp is now up for sale for about $800,000 on the Eastern Shore, as one local Girl Scouts chapter struggles to stay financially viable.
How one Delaware school district provides medical, behavioral care for K-5 students
When Marlee Zettlemoyer’s family moved from Florida to northern Delaware in September 2021, her parents couldn’t schedule her for a physical required to start kindergarten. “We were calling locally all over basically the state of Delaware, and there were no doctors that were available,” recalled Marlee’s mother Amanda,...
worldatlas.com
7 Most Beautiful Historical Towns in Maryland
Maryland is a stunning state located in the Mid-Atlantic region of the country. It is named after Queen Henrietta Maria, the wife of King Charles I of England and Scotland. The name Maryland comes from Henrietta Maria’s maiden name: Marie de’ Medici. Maryland is home to many important...
WBOC
Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay Selling Salisbury Campgrounds
SALISBURY, Md.- The Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay is selling it's Sandy Pines campgrounds of Riverside Drive in Salisbury. Former girl scout Kassidy Peck says she is sad to learn young girls will miss out on a priceless experience. "Honestly just sad. Like it's just sad," said Peck. "I...
fox5dc.com
Second student reports delay in receiving scholarship money from Juneteenth Foundation
WASHINGTON - A student at Delaware State University is sounding the alarm about an organization in D.C. In September, FOX 5 told you the story of a college senior from Prince George's who was waiting on a $10,000 scholarship from The Juneteenth Foundation, and eventually received her money several weeks after school began.
University of Maryland to cover tuition and fees for in-state students
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland College Park announced Monday that they were increasing efforts to bring affordability to in-state students by launching a need-based financial aid program called Terrapin Commitment. The program will provide up to $20 million a year to students from the state of...
Wbaltv.com
New initiative aims to help Marylanders as wave of evictions hit households
Baltimore has one of the highest eviction rates in the country, according to United Way of Central Maryland. They're launching a new initiative to help change that. WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with Shanika, who did not wish to share her last name. She is facing eviction. The Essex single mother of six said she once held two jobs, but now she's home with a sick child and said she's exhausted every option.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland
You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
whatsupmag.com
Award of $250,000 State Grant for Glen Burnie Town Center Revitalization
Grant provided by Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s Community Legacy Program. Annapolis, Maryland – Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC) Interim CEO Jill Seamon announced that the organization has been awarded a $250,000 grant from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) Community Legacy Program to implement a set of initiatives outlined in a recent comprehensive market analysis and planning study of the Glen Burnie Town Center (GBTC).
Jurassic corn maze contains dinosaurs, hidden surprises in Gambrills, Maryland
BALTIMORE -- A corn maze in Gambrills, Maryland, is challenging fans of the Jurassic era to find their way through eight acres of corn that showcases various dinosaurs, according to event staff.Most people will make their way through the Maryland Corn Maze's Jurassic-shaped puzzle made of corn in about an hour, event staff said.The maze is peppered with dinosaurs to delight youngsters and adults alike, according to event staff.Visitors can play a GPS-coordinated game on their phone to heighten the adventure, event staff said.There will also be pumpkins, zip lines, slingshots, a tire mountain, hay climbs, a gigantic straw pyramid, pony rides, a petting farm, and other sources of entertainment, according to event staff.Food will be available to visitors too. They can munch on kettle corn and fresh-dipped corn dogs, event staff said.
Comments / 0