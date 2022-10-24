Read full article on original website
Montana Bumper Sticker Sends Strong Message, But is it Offensive?
A new bumper sticker has been selling like hotcakes in Montana but is the message taking it too far?. If you talk to almost any native Montanan, they will tell you how frustrated they are about all of the out-of-staters moving to Montana. It's a fairly common sentiment among Montana locals. The fear is that people from different states are going to come to Montana and try to change our way of life.
Montana Legislator Talks About LR 131 and Taxing Veterans
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - State legislator Brad Tschida appeared on the Thursday Talk Back show to answer questions from listeners as he runs for the State Senate in District 49. Tschida was asked by a caller about the controversial Legislative Referendum 131. He read part of the initiative’s ballot...
Kids In The Front Seat? Here Are Montana’s Laws
It may seem like common sense to wait until kids are of a certain weight/age to let them ride in the front seat of a car, but there are actually laws about this as well. We all want kids to be safe wherever they are. Recently, we discussed how old your kids have to be to leave them at home alone. If there are legal age limits for this, what else are there age limits for? For one, riding in the front seat.
Montana Fun Facts: Is This Montana River The Shortest In America?
Montana is filled with all kinds of water; lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams can be found all around the Treasure State, but Montana has one river that really stands out. According to several experts, Montana is home to the shortest river in the entire United States. Although, our friends over in Oregon are more than likely to disagree, as they claim to have the shortest river in America.
Fairfield Sun Times
LR-131 passage could cause ‘exodus’ of healthcare workers in Montana
Dr. Brad Holbrook, an obstetrician and maternal-fetal medicine physician, speaks at an event advocating against ballot measure LR-131 in the Capitol rotunda in Helena on Thursday. (Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan) Montana could lose healthcare professionals to other states if a ballot measure passes to require them to provide medical...
mtpr.org
Who owns the most water rights in Montana?
Our question this week comes from a listener in Helena named Bob Flipovich, who wants to know who owns the most water rights in Montana. Water rights determine who can take water out of our lakes and streams, and how much they can take. And that becomes especially important in times of water shortage. If you’re a rancher, this could literally mean your livelihood. If you’re an angler, who’s using all the water could affect how you recreate. If you’re in the water world, this stuff can be contentious.
yourbigsky.com
What are the chances of snow on Halloween in Montana?
Montanans who were born and raised here know that snow on Halloween is not unheard of. But will Trick or Treaters see snow on the ground this year? That is what Yourbigsky is starting to find out. Information from the National Weather Service (NWS) to find the highest snowfall on...
You Might LOL At The Sign On This Historic Montana Building
When I moved to Montana in June 2021, I stayed with family in the Bitterroot Valley for a while until I found an apartment in Missoula (which was an experience akin to playing whack-a-mole without a mallet.) Until my apartment search came to a close, I used to take Eastside Highway north to Bell Crossing, and I would drive by this building:
How Influential are Montana Voters? A New Study Says…
Election Day is only a little over two weeks away, and some folks my age may find it useless to go out and vote. I believe that this is due to the belief that Montana's vote isn't as powerful as in other states like California or Texas. But, a new study may prove that theory wrong, because Montana's vote in Gubernatorial and federal Senate elections may be stronger and more influential than others may think.
Two Montana Towns Ranked Among Most Beautiful Winter Destinations
Much of western Montana recently saw the first significant snowfall of the season, which means that winter is just around the corner. Of course, for many Montanans, winter is full of fun and adventure. From skiing to snowmobiling, there is plenty to do here in Big Sky Country. In fact,...
Montana U.S. Attorney on Crime Control and Voter Fraud
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich granted an exclusive interview with KGVO News on Tuesday to talk about two important issues in statewide law enforcement. The first was a continuing grant to fund Project Safe Neighborhoods, addressing gun crime and serious violence in the Missoula...
Is Sacagawea Really Buried In Wyoming? Some Doubt It
As a young woman, about 12 years old, Sacagawea and several other children were taken captive and made slaves by a group of Hidatsa Indians. She was made to live in a Hidatsa village near present-day Washburn, North Dakota. At about age 13, she was sold into a non-consensual marriage...
Montana Receiving Ideas to Improve Safety on Highway 93 South of Lolo
With growing traffic problems and the potential for even more development in the coming years, finding safety solutions along U-S 93 in the Lolo-to-Florence corridor won't be cheap. And it's likely going to take a mix of changes. Initial ideas have included barriers to prevent head-on collisions, more turn pockets, and means to make it safer for traffic coming off side roads.
3-7-77: A History of Montana's Most Ominous Numbers...
3-7-77: A History of Montana's Most Ominous Numbers... A popular theory is it’s the measurements of a grave,” Evalyn Johnson, author and archivist at the Thompson-Hickman County Library in Virginia City, said. “But no one knows for sure,” local writer Angela Mueller added. ...
Montana This Morning: Governor Gianforte focusing on affordable housing
Governor Greg Gianforte joined Chet Layman live this morning during Montana This Morning to talk about some of his priorities for the upcoming legislative session which opens in January.
Montana Winter Driving Prep is Simple, But Critical to Your Safety
Anyone who's driven in Montana through a few winters knows how critical it is to not venture out on the open road unless you're properly prepared. But if you're new to the state, or if you're still packing around 5-year-old granola bars in your winter driving kit, let's take a minute to review before you find yourself stranded in a blizzard multiple miles from anywhere.
3 Mouth-Watering Wild Game Recipes Everyone Will Love in Montana
Don’t Suffer through Gamey Tasting Dinners Anymore. In Montana, hunting is a way of life. It’s in our blood, our DNA, it’s just what we do here. While there are a plethora of deer, elk, antelope and other game animals to hunt, there’s a big drawback for many people: they can’t stomach the taste.
Patagonia Gets DRAGGED After Supporting Montana Enviro Group
Bottom Line Up Front: The Patagonia clothing company has basically turned in a radical Left wing virtue-signaling corporation. They're using their big money to fund radical Left-wing causes. They sent out a tweet urging their followers to support a group called 350 Montana, and immediately started getting DRAGGED by their followers on Twitter.
Popular Country Star Shares Photos of Successful Montana Hunt
A well-known country artist recently went elk hunting in Montana and shared photos of his success. If you listen to country music, you've most likely heard the name Chase Rice. Chase Rice has quite a few hits, including Ready, Set, Roll, and Eyes on You. In 2021, Rice teamed up with Florida Georgia Line for Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen.
Awkward Situations That Happen in Montana
Probably every adult on earth has felt the sting of an awkward moment at least once, and according to this survey from YouGov, we all react in similar ways. We avoid eye contact, chuckle uncomfortably, fidget and blush OR simply turn around and leave the situation completely. Awkward situations can happen anywhere, and as unlikely as it may seem, awkward situations even happen here in Montana. Just writing that sentence felt awkward so I think I'm off to a great start— here's some awkwardness Montanans encounter more often than we would like:
