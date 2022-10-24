Read full article on original website
Related
kadn.com
Great-grandma uses cane to save elderly neighbor from violent purse snatching
OAKLAND, California (KGO) -- A remarkable story is coming out of West Oakland Sunday after a cane-wielding great-grandmother saved another senior from getting robbed in broad daylight!. Ring video from 76-year-old Miss Faye's home shows her running out her front door on the afternoon of Oct. 12. She had spotted...
kadn.com
Buried car removed from backyard of multi-million dollar home, investigators say
ATHERTON, California (KGO) -- Investigators say they have removed a car that was found earlier this week buried in the backyard of a multi-million dollar mansion in Atherton. SKY7 flew over the hole on Stockbridge Avenue Saturday afternoon where it was empty. But it is still a mystery as to...
Comments / 0