Morgantown, WV

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Joe Toussaint 10/27.22

West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint believes WVU is well-positioned to play a number of different defenses this year, with the versatility of the team and the experience of several different players making it possible. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Inside the matchup: West Virginia welcomes talented TCU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When West Virginia scheduled this game as homecoming, it wasn’t out of any disrespect for the Horned Frogs. Given the usual timing of that event, and the fact that WVU doesn’t control the creation of the Big 12 schedule, and that it already gets cut a break in that it doesn’t get scheduled for back-to-back Saturday road trips in the league, there’s little control over what schools it will face in mid- to late October, when homecoming games are typically scheduled.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Michael Shawn Oliver

MORGANTOWN- Michael Shawn Oliver, 55, of Weston, WV, passed away Saturday, October 22nd, 2022 at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown following a period of declining health. Born September 11th, 1967 in Charleston, WV, Shawn was a was son of John Michael Oliver of Cannelton, WV and the late Linda...
WESTON, WV
Potomac State USE.jpg

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - No matter where you want to go or the career you’re seeking, findi…
KEYSER, WV
WVU Cancer Institute’s LUCAS makes a difference in rural communities

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Longtime smoker Carolyn Bray recently welcomed a new friend back to her rural Preston County community: LUCAS, a first-of-its-kind mobile lung cancer screening unit launched last fall by the WVU Cancer Institute and WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals. LUCAS returned to Rowlesburg Park, where Bray could conveniently walk...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Laura Davisson

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU Medicine Medical Weight Management program will begin offering i…
MORGANTOWN, WV
Fairmont State University Foundation's Falcon Day of Giving raises over $370,000

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University's fourth annual Falcon Day of Giving raised more than $370,000 Thursday, money that will go directly towards scholarships, athletics, student organizations and more. During a 24-hour period Thursday, the Fairmont State Foundation encouraged the community to donate whatever it could to...
FAIRMONT, WV
Julia Sines

FRIENDSVILLE — Julia Vee (Forrester) Sines, 88, of Friendsville, died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at her residence. Born May 2, 1934, in Heathsville, Va., she was a daughter of the late Roger and Sodonia (Pittman) Forrester.
FRIENDSVILLE, MD
Leonard Leaming Oleson Sr.

JANE LEW- Leonard Leaming Oleson Sr., 60, of Alum Bridge passed away after a sudden illness on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. Leonard was born in Bridgeton, NJ, on July 10, 1962, a son of the late Clarence Andrew Oleson, Sr. and Charlotte Viola Simons. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his second wife, Tina Sue Traenkner.
ALUM BRIDGE, WV
Sheila Sweitzer

TERRA ALTA, W.Va. — Sheila Elaine (Root) Sweitzer, 78, of Terra Alta, W.Va. passed away Wedn…
TERRA ALTA, WV
WVU Medicine receives highest achievement on Most Wired Acute and Ambulatory surveys

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) has announced that the WVU Health System has received CHIME’s Level 10 Achievement — the highest level of achievement — for both the acute and ambulatory surveys of the Health System’s hospitals, clinics, and physicians. Other Level 10 health systems include the Mayo Clinic, Cedars Sinai, and NYU.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Thomas Wayne Summers

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Thomas Wayne Summers passed away on October 8, 2022, at Clarksburg Continuous Care, to be with his sister Nancy, grandmother Ruby, father David, and Aunt Lucille. Tom was a devoted brother to Nancy and loyal caregiver to his brother-in-law Michael. He loved his nieces and nephews as his own children.
CLARKSBURG, WV
William 'Frank' Murphy

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — After a long and courageous battle with heart disease and diabetes, William “Frank” Murphy, 74, of Jane Lew, passed away on October 27, 2022, at his residence with family and friends by his side. He was born on January 25, 1948, in Harrison County West Virginia, the son of Ed and Mary Murphy.
JANE LEW, WV
Tygart Valley United Way launches 2022 winter clothing drive

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Tygart Valley United Way started its fifth annual Warm Coats, Warm Hearts winter clothing drive earlier this month, and residents are encouraged to donate their gently used coats, socks hats and more to the cause. Tygart Valley United Way Community Impact Director Casey...
FAIRMONT, WV

