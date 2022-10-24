Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Women's soccer beats Kansas State, WVU baseball unveils 2023 schedule, men's soccer heads south
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s soccer team capped the regular season with a 1-0 win over Kansas State on Thursday night at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. In the final regular-season match of the 2022 campaign, the Mountaineers (7-4-7, 4-1-4 Big 12) used a...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Joe Toussaint 10/27.22
West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint believes WVU is well-positioned to play a number of different defenses this year, with the versatility of the team and the experience of several different players making it possible. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium...
WVNews
Inside the matchup: West Virginia welcomes talented TCU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When West Virginia scheduled this game as homecoming, it wasn’t out of any disrespect for the Horned Frogs. Given the usual timing of that event, and the fact that WVU doesn’t control the creation of the Big 12 schedule, and that it already gets cut a break in that it doesn’t get scheduled for back-to-back Saturday road trips in the league, there’s little control over what schools it will face in mid- to late October, when homecoming games are typically scheduled.
WVNews
Michael Shawn Oliver
MORGANTOWN- Michael Shawn Oliver, 55, of Weston, WV, passed away Saturday, October 22nd, 2022 at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown following a period of declining health. Born September 11th, 1967 in Charleston, WV, Shawn was a was son of John Michael Oliver of Cannelton, WV and the late Linda...
WVNews
Potomac State USE.jpg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - No matter where you want to go or the career you’re seeking, findi…
WVNews
WVU Cancer Institute’s LUCAS makes a difference in rural communities
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Longtime smoker Carolyn Bray recently welcomed a new friend back to her rural Preston County community: LUCAS, a first-of-its-kind mobile lung cancer screening unit launched last fall by the WVU Cancer Institute and WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals. LUCAS returned to Rowlesburg Park, where Bray could conveniently walk...
WVNews
Laura Davisson
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU Medicine Medical Weight Management program will begin offering i…
WVNews
Fairmont State University Foundation's Falcon Day of Giving raises over $370,000
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University's fourth annual Falcon Day of Giving raised more than $370,000 Thursday, money that will go directly towards scholarships, athletics, student organizations and more. During a 24-hour period Thursday, the Fairmont State Foundation encouraged the community to donate whatever it could to...
WVNews
Julia Sines
FRIENDSVILLE — Julia Vee (Forrester) Sines, 88, of Friendsville, died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at her residence. Born May 2, 1934, in Heathsville, Va., she was a daughter of the late Roger and Sodonia (Pittman) Forrester.
WVNews
Leonard Leaming Oleson Sr.
JANE LEW- Leonard Leaming Oleson Sr., 60, of Alum Bridge passed away after a sudden illness on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. Leonard was born in Bridgeton, NJ, on July 10, 1962, a son of the late Clarence Andrew Oleson, Sr. and Charlotte Viola Simons. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his second wife, Tina Sue Traenkner.
WVNews
Sheila Sweitzer
TERRA ALTA, W.Va. — Sheila Elaine (Root) Sweitzer, 78, of Terra Alta, W.Va. passed away Wedn…
WVNews
WVU Medicine receives highest achievement on Most Wired Acute and Ambulatory surveys
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) has announced that the WVU Health System has received CHIME’s Level 10 Achievement — the highest level of achievement — for both the acute and ambulatory surveys of the Health System’s hospitals, clinics, and physicians. Other Level 10 health systems include the Mayo Clinic, Cedars Sinai, and NYU.
WVNews
Parade Gary II, Heidi and Gary.jpg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - With over 65 years of combined military service, the Rice family o…
WVNews
Blood, Cinalli, Rice hope to hold onto Fairmont, City Council seats against challengers Nuzum, Oliver, Woertz
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — With five seats open on the Fairmont City Council this general election, 20 people in total are hoping to either be elected to council or hold onto their positions, including in Districts 1, 7 and 9. In District 1, Fairmont City Councilman Josh Rice...
WVNews
'Substantial delays' expected on Taylor County, West Virginia, road beginning next week
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — "Substantial delays" are expected beginning next week on Ross Road in Taylor County as crews work to improve the road between mile posts 0 and 0.17, according to a news release from the state Division of Highways. Beginning Monday, crews will be working on...
WVNews
Thomas Wayne Summers
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Thomas Wayne Summers passed away on October 8, 2022, at Clarksburg Continuous Care, to be with his sister Nancy, grandmother Ruby, father David, and Aunt Lucille. Tom was a devoted brother to Nancy and loyal caregiver to his brother-in-law Michael. He loved his nieces and nephews as his own children.
WVNews
William 'Frank' Murphy
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — After a long and courageous battle with heart disease and diabetes, William “Frank” Murphy, 74, of Jane Lew, passed away on October 27, 2022, at his residence with family and friends by his side. He was born on January 25, 1948, in Harrison County West Virginia, the son of Ed and Mary Murphy.
WVNews
Tygart Valley United Way launches 2022 winter clothing drive
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Tygart Valley United Way started its fifth annual Warm Coats, Warm Hearts winter clothing drive earlier this month, and residents are encouraged to donate their gently used coats, socks hats and more to the cause. Tygart Valley United Way Community Impact Director Casey...
WVNews
Still no word on investigation into law enforcement killing of fugitive at Harrison County, West Virginia, funeral service
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — More than two months after an alleged fugitive was shot dead by law enforcement at his father's funeral service, still no word on the investigation. West Virginia State Police is investigating. A request for comment from that agency's lead communications officer, Capt. R.A. Maddy...
WVNews
John Spires, candidate for Harrison County Clerk
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — John Spires is running for re-election as Harrison County clerk.
