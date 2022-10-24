The wedding on a friend's farm featured several special touches, including an altar built with the help of family Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick are officially Mr. and Mrs. Tenpenny, thanks to a wedding ceremony that featured several nods to those who tied the knot before them. Tenpenny, 33, and Patrick, 35, who got engaged last November at the Nashville bar where they first met, went into wedding day on Sunday, Oct. 23 looking forward to seeing each other in wedding attire and saying their vows, they...

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO