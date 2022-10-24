The Montreal Canadiens announced they have acquired defenceman Nicolas Beaudin from the Chicago Blackhawks. In exchange, the Habs send forward Cam Hills to the Blackhawks. Beaudin has played 22 career NHL games for the Blackhawks to date. He has tallied two goals and four assists for six career points. The 5’11 defenceman was the Blackhawks first-round selection (27th overall) in the 2018 draft. The Quebec-born Beaudin has also played in 137 career AHL games with the Rockford Ice Dogs. There, he scored seven goals and 35 assists. In junior, Beaudin played for the Drummondville Voltigeurs of the QMJHL.

