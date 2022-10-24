Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Pledges to Spend First Day as Twitter Boss Helping User Named Catturd
Elon Musk ascended the throne at Twitter on Thursday, and after swiftly axing the company’s top leadership, he tweeted, “the bird is freed.” His very next message: pledging to assist an account named @catturd2, which claimed to have been “shadowbanned, ghostbanned, [and] searchbanned” under the former regime. “I will be digging in more today,” Musk declared. Catturd2, whose profile photo is a white cat and whose bio simply reads “Chief Turd,” previously made news when Donald Trump retweeted the account multiple after it broadcast election lies and tweets supporting the former president. Catturd2 did not immediately respond to a request for comment; must’ve been busy in the litter box.I will be digging in more today— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Two new Covid variants found in UK with hundreds of cases detected
Two new strains of coronavirus have emerged in the UK, health officials have warned.More than 700 cases of the mutant BQ.1 variant have been detected across the country with a further 18 cases of the so-called XBB variant. Both XBB and BQ.1 are very immune evasive and may even be immune to current vaccines, experts have told The Independent.XBB and BQ.1 are descandants of the highly transmissible Omicron variant and experts warned that a “swarm” of such subvariants could lead a fresh Covid wave across Europe and North America by the end of November.The UK Health and Security Agency...
Japan to combat inflation with $199 billion economic package
Japan's Cabinet revealed an economic package worth $199 billion to help combat inflation and help the economy recover from the ongoing effects of COVID-19
Amherst College student paper publishes ‘In Defense of Hamas’ piece
A student newspaper at Amherst College in Massachusetts is under fire for publishing a piece titled “In Defense of Hamas” in its second Fall 2022 issue. The Amherst Contra piece, which does not appear to be online yet although a print version of it has gone viral on social media, calls Hamas “the perennial boogeyman of discussions on Israel-Palestine” and says that while it may very well be a terror group, “Israel and the U.S. government are equally as violent and less justified.”
Newark School District adds anti-Israel book to sixth-grade curriculum
The school board of Newark, New Jersey is drawing attention from Israel advocacy and education organizations as well as parents for adding an anti-Israel book to its mandatory curriculum. The book A Little Piece Of Ground by Elizabeth Laird was included in the sixth-grade English curriculum for the 2022-23 school...
