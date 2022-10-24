Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls police look for suspect car involved in pedestrian fatality
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are looking to identify the driver of one of the cars involved in a pedestrian versus car fatal crash Tuesday night. Patrol Captain Adam Zishka with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said around 7:45 p.m., police were called regarding a pedestrian who was struck by a car while walking on the roadway of Highway 42 and Cherry Lake Ave. in Sioux Falls. Nearby deputies responded quickly to the scene, and a medical professional who happened to be in the area helped provide life-saving measures. Medical professionals with the on-scene ambulance said the pedestrian was dead. The pedestrian has been identified as 33-year-old Aaron Exendine.
It’s Fall in South Dakota, Is Raking Leaves a Good Idea?
You might be in a bit of a panic thinking winter is getting ready to rear its ugly head and you haven't gotten all your leaves raked up. Heck, many trees in Sioux Falls haven't even dropped the majority of their leaves yet! But you can take a chill pill according to scientists and environmental experts.
Iowa Man Threatens to Shoot Sanford Employees with AK-47
An Iowa man gave Sanford employees in both Sioux Falls and Orange City Iowa quite a scare earlier this week. 60-year-old Ryan Betcke, from Granville, Iowa threatened to shoot Sanford employees on Wednesday according to the Sioux County Iowa Sheriff's Office. Dakota News Now is reporting the threat took place...
Is Sioux Falls The Best City For Pumpkin Lovers? Not Really…
If you really have a passion for pumpkin patches or pumpkin spice lattes, then fall is the perfect season to satisfy your pumpkin soul. There are plenty of ways to celebrate fall and pumpkins throughout the state of South Dakota, especially in the Sioux Falls area. However, despite all its pumpkin treats and activities, Sioux Falls is apparently one of the worst cities for pumpkin lovers.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man shot store clerk in northwest Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they have custody of a suspect who shot a store clerk twice in the arm. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 12:50 a.m. in northwest Sioux Falls. A man told a store clerk that he was going to leave a dog and some other items inside the store for some time and walked out. The store clerk notified her boss, who then went to collect the dog and the items and returned them to the man, saying they could not be responsible for his things.
Pork Giveaway Celebrating South Dakota Pork Producers
The South Dakota Pork Producers Council and Smithfield Foods are teaming up and organizing a pork giveaway in Sioux Falls on November 2, 2022. It's their Consumer Pork Giveaway at the WH Lyon Fairgrounds celebrating South Dakota pork producers. The giveaway will be on November 2, from 4:00 PM until...
KELOLAND TV
Authorities identify 3 people killed in Fall River County crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The three men killed in a crash east of Oelrichs last Thursday have been identified. The Department of Public Safety says a Chevy Spark was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 when the driver lost control. The vehicle rolled several times. 26-year-old Michael Walking...
KELOLAND TV
Woman facing several charges related to hit and run crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman faces her 2nd DWI charge, along with child abuse and hit and run. In court this afternoon, prosecutors said Markida Cox had her niece and nephew in the car while she was driving intoxicated. Prosecutors also claim Cox kept driving...
Win 4 Tickets to Saliva at South Dakota’s Royal River Casino
Saliva is making their way to the Royal River Casino in Flandreau, South Dakota for a November 12th, 2022 concert. Sign up below for a chance to win 4 tickets to the show!. Here's another special offer: Tickets in rows A & B are $60/ticket, and include 1 Meet 'N Greet Pass and 2 Free Drink Tickets.
dakotanewsnow.com
Canton man identified in Friday’s fatal crash
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Canton, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died Friday night in a car crash east of Harrisburg. The Department of Public Safety said a 2002 Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control of the car on a curve onto 274th Street, causing the car to go into a ditch and roll. The 62-year-old driver, Gary Rang, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sioux Falls to Witness Another Total Lunar Eclipse in November
Mother Nature is planning another celestial show for all the stargazers in the Sioux Empire in a couple of weeks. The final total lunar eclipse of the year is scheduled to happen during the early morning hours of (November 8) 2022. Trust me, you'll want to take a nap that...
Foodie Alert: The Gruff Plates + Pours in Brandon Is Now Open
If there is one thing you learn quickly about the people of the Sioux Empire, we love the opportunity to check out a brand-new restaurant. And lucky for us, we have another new one that we can take for a test drive out in Brandon. The Gruff Plates + Pours...
‘Rock the Rim’ Event Founder Vogelgesang Joins ESPN Sioux Falls
The Trevor's Legacy Foundation's 'Rock the Rim' event in partnership with the Sioux Falls Skyforce is coming up on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Falls. On the Thursday edition of Overtime with Jeff Thurn and Bert, we visited with the founder of the Trevor's Legacy Foundation, Roxanne Vogelgesang. Here is the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Dell Rapids UPS delivery man lands unforgettable bank shot
DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An endearing moment caught on a Ring security camera shows a Dell Rapids UPS delivery man joining in some fun with the neighborhood kids. Several Dell Rapids kids were playing a pick-up game of hoops in a driveway when the local UPS guy was delivering a package. The basketball started to roll into the street as the delivery man was leaving, and the kids yelled at him to shoot it. The UPS man made a one-handed long-distance bank shot- a moment the kids will never forget.
KELOLAND TV
Drive-by shooting; Fatal rollover crash; Former Gov. funeral services held Monday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 24! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. One woman was hurt after a drive-by shooting in Southwestern Minnesota over the weekend. South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a...
