Sioux Falls, SD

Another Website Puts Sioux Falls in Iowa

No one knows exactly how many times it's happened in the past 166 years, but safe to say the number has several zeroes on the end of it. Ever since Sioux City (founded in 1854) and Sioux Falls (chartered in 1856) appeared on a map together people have been mixing up the exact locations of the two towns, which both sit along the Big Sioux River, 87 miles apart.
Sioux Falls police look for suspect car involved in pedestrian fatality

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are looking to identify the driver of one of the cars involved in a pedestrian versus car fatal crash Tuesday night. Patrol Captain Adam Zishka with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said around 7:45 p.m., police were called regarding a pedestrian who was struck by a car while walking on the roadway of Highway 42 and Cherry Lake Ave. in Sioux Falls. Nearby deputies responded quickly to the scene, and a medical professional who happened to be in the area helped provide life-saving measures. Medical professionals with the on-scene ambulance said the pedestrian was dead. The pedestrian has been identified as 33-year-old Aaron Exendine.
Is Sioux Falls The Best City For Pumpkin Lovers? Not Really…

If you really have a passion for pumpkin patches or pumpkin spice lattes, then fall is the perfect season to satisfy your pumpkin soul. There are plenty of ways to celebrate fall and pumpkins throughout the state of South Dakota, especially in the Sioux Falls area. However, despite all its pumpkin treats and activities, Sioux Falls is apparently one of the worst cities for pumpkin lovers.
Police: Man shot store clerk in northwest Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they have custody of a suspect who shot a store clerk twice in the arm. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 12:50 a.m. in northwest Sioux Falls. A man told a store clerk that he was going to leave a dog and some other items inside the store for some time and walked out. The store clerk notified her boss, who then went to collect the dog and the items and returned them to the man, saying they could not be responsible for his things.
Authorities identify 3 people killed in Fall River County crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The three men killed in a crash east of Oelrichs last Thursday have been identified. The Department of Public Safety says a Chevy Spark was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 when the driver lost control. The vehicle rolled several times. 26-year-old Michael Walking...
Woman facing several charges related to hit and run crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman faces her 2nd DWI charge, along with child abuse and hit and run. In court this afternoon, prosecutors said Markida Cox had her niece and nephew in the car while she was driving intoxicated. Prosecutors also claim Cox kept driving...
Canton man identified in Friday’s fatal crash

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Canton, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died Friday night in a car crash east of Harrisburg. The Department of Public Safety said a 2002 Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control of the car on a curve onto 274th Street, causing the car to go into a ditch and roll. The 62-year-old driver, Gary Rang, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dell Rapids UPS delivery man lands unforgettable bank shot

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An endearing moment caught on a Ring security camera shows a Dell Rapids UPS delivery man joining in some fun with the neighborhood kids. Several Dell Rapids kids were playing a pick-up game of hoops in a driveway when the local UPS guy was delivering a package. The basketball started to roll into the street as the delivery man was leaving, and the kids yelled at him to shoot it. The UPS man made a one-handed long-distance bank shot- a moment the kids will never forget.
