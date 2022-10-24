Read full article on original website
W&L’s Office of Sustainability and Energy Education Continues Evolution
Washington and Lee University has made substantial commitments toward environmental sustainability and campus carbon reduction efforts on campus over the last two decades. With an objective to create a carbon neutral campus by 2050, W&L is racing to meet the goal on an increasingly aggressive timeline. W&L’s initial sustainability efforts...
Ryan Brink
I have worked at W&L for three and a half years. I love the supportive team in the Shepherd Program!. Q. Where is your favorite location on the W&L campus?. The back campus trails. The gazebo is a classic, but I’ve been liking the Rocky Road trail lately too.
New Spaces in Elrod Commons
The third-floor lounge provides study space near administrative offices and the Executive Committee office. The second and third floors of Elrod Commons have undergone a recent renovation, providing students with redesigned spaces for meetings, study and collaborative work and Student Affairs staff with new office and meeting spaces. The design process began in June of 2020 and construction finished in March of this year. Goody-Clancy, the architectural firm involved with the design, worked closely with Facilities Management, Student Affairs and other partners across campus to reimagine the building to better fit the needs of today’s students.
