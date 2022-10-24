The third-floor lounge provides study space near administrative offices and the Executive Committee office. The second and third floors of Elrod Commons have undergone a recent renovation, providing students with redesigned spaces for meetings, study and collaborative work and Student Affairs staff with new office and meeting spaces. The design process began in June of 2020 and construction finished in March of this year. Goody-Clancy, the architectural firm involved with the design, worked closely with Facilities Management, Student Affairs and other partners across campus to reimagine the building to better fit the needs of today’s students.

2 DAYS AGO