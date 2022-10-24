Read full article on original website
Stocks end higher on Wall Street as earnings roll in
Wall Street notched more gains Tuesday, as major stock indexes rallied for the third day and Treasury yields fell again. The S&P 500 rose 1.6%, with roughly 90% of stocks in the index notching gains. The benchmark index hadn’t been able to string together more than two gains in a row since mid-September.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 413 companies reached new 52-week lows. Tesla TSLA was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. ALFI ALF was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Tricida TCDA was the biggest loser, trading down 94.53% to reach its...
US Stocks Could Continue Momentum 3rd Day Straight As Earnings Drive Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Higher — Netflix, Tesla, Chip-Equipment Stocks In Focus
The U.S. index futures point to a higher opening by stocks on Wednesday following the strong runup seen in the previous two sessions. Tuesday, the major indices gap opened higher but gave back some of the gains over the course of the session before moving broadly sideways in a consolidation move. Traders were reacting to positive earnings from companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, mixed economic tidings and a decline in oil prices.
3 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks To Watch Today
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), Dow Jones, or simply the Dow, is a stock market index that gauges the stock performance of 30 large publicly traded companies based in the United States. As a result, Dow Jones stocks are some of the most influential stocks on Wall Street. What’s more, they are often used to give investors a snapshot of how the U.S. stock market is doing.
Bounce After The Bloodbath? Here's What's Going On With China Stocks
Tuesday saw a recovery in China stocks following the previous session's sell-off of Chinese assets by foreign investors who were concerned that President Xi Jinping's new leadership team would prioritize military might over economic growth. The Shanghai Composite benchmark, which is the major index for China, is currently just above...
US stocks trade mixed as hotly anticipated mega-cap tech earnings get off to a weak start
US stocks were mixed on Wednesday as investors digested weak third-quarter earnings from Microsoft and Alphabet. Google's parent company suffered an unexpected slowdown in digital advertising growth last quarter. Microsoft, meanwhile, reported its slowest revenue growth in years. US stocks opened mixed on Wednesday as investors sifted through weaker-than-expected earnings...
Stock market news live updates: Stocks waver as Microsoft, Google earnings disappoint
U.S. stocks gyrated Wednesday morning after weak earnings from Alphabet (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) raised concerns that slowing output could dent corporate profits in the coming months. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) pared early losses as the index traded nearly flat by midday. Both the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and the...
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
New Oriental Education EDU shares rose 25.2% to $26.38 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 9.0 million shares is 445.6% of New Oriental Education's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq leads stock surge on huge earnings day
U.S. stocks rose in Tuesday's trading as Wall Street digested and looked ahead to corporate earnings from some of the market’s biggest players. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) inched higher by 1.3% in midday trading, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) ticked up by 0.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the way up, rising by 2% during midday trading.
Stocks Edge Lower, Tesla, IBM, AT&T And Philp Morris In Focus - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Thursday, October 20:. 1. -- Stock Futures Slip Lower As Treasury Yields Extend Climb. U.S. equity futures slipped lower Thursday as investors pulled away from risk markets amid another move higher in Treasury bond yields and a further disruption in global currency markets.
Amazon’s Lead in Consumer Discretionary Spend Remains Unchallenged
Amazon’s Lead in Consumer Discretionary Spend Remains Unchallenged. Retail behemoths Amazon and Walmart have become the two fiercest competitors for consumers’ retail spending. While the proliferation of mobile devices, apps and payment technologies makes online shopping ever more efficient, physical shopping seems increasingly friction-filled. As consumers seek more convenience, shopping has become a hybrid experience, blurring the lines between physical and online commerce.
Coca-Cola (KO) Exceeds Earnings Estimates, but Here Are the 5 Best Consumer Staples Stocks to Buy Now
Consumer staples stocks are beating the broader market this year and analysts say these five names are poised for more outperformance ahead.
Disney stock price forecast: Wells Fargo sees a 40% upside
Wells Fargo names Disney its top pick in media stocks. Kevin O'Leary agrees with the bullish view on CNBC. Disney stock is down 35% versus the start of the year. Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) ended roughly flat on Monday even after a Wells Fargo analyst said it was his top pick in media stocks.
Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq powers rally, stocks rise for third straight session on key earnings day
U.S. stocks rose in Tuesday's trading as Wall Street digested and looked ahead to corporate earnings from some of the market’s biggest players. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose by 1.6%, ending the third straight day the index has been up 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by 1.1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) extended gains by 2.3%, a session high.
Alibaba sinks to lowest in 6 years and Nio plummets as US-listed Chinese shares sell off on growth worries after President Xi locks in 3rd term
Alibaba shares fell to a six-year low Monday as part of a selloff in US-listed Chinese stocks. Stocks tanked after President Xi Jinping secured his third term and packed his core team with loyalists. Investors are "running for the exits" after Xi's predecessor Hu Jintao was publicly escorted out of...
NatWest share price outlook after Lloyds weak earnings
NatWest share price has been in a strong bullish trend recently. The company will publish its third-quarter results on Friday. The stock has formed a rising wedge pattern on the hourly chart. NatWest (LON: NWG) share price has made a strong recovery in the past few days as stability returned...
Nio, BYD and Other Chinese EV Stocks Fell Sharply Amid Sell-Off
Shares of many U.S.-listed Chinese companies, including EV makers BYD, Li Auto, Nio and Xpeng, opened the week sharply lower. With China's president, Xi Jinping, now set for a third term and further restrictions likely, investors are souring on non-state-owned Chinese companies. U.S.-traded shares of Chinese electric vehicle makers were...
Kalkine Media lists five S&P 500 stocks under $20 to watch in November
PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) will report its earnings results on October 27. Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) noted a sequential revenue growth of 80 per cent in Q3 FY22. Warner Bros Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBD) will announce its Q3 FY22 earnings results on November 3. The S&P 500 index generally indicates...
US Stocks Poised To Lose Momentum As Nasdaq Futures Sink On Disappointing Big Tech Earnings — Focus Now Moves To Ford, Meta
The major U.S. index futures point to a lower open on Wednesday, with tech stocks on track to see marked weakness, following Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG, Microsoft Corporation MSFT and the likes giving disappointing quarterly reports. Tuesday, the market extended the upward momentum, encouraged by the earnings news flow, a...
Meta shares crater 20% after its earnings and revenue outlook miss targets
Meta shares lost almost 20% premarket Thursday after the Facebook parent missed its Q3 earnings target. Sales fell in the quarter, and Meta gave a weak revenue forecast amid an ad spending slowdown. Its metaverse-focused Reality Labs lost $3.7 billion, taking its total losses this year to $9 billion. Meta...
