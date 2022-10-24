Read full article on original website
Unbelievable floats at this year’s homecoming parade
Halloween Spooktacular music festival arrives at the Train Car Park
Two bastions of commerce and culture joined forces on Saturday, Oct. 22, for a night of fright and fun at Port Jefferson Station’s Train Car Park. The Spooktacular Music Festival was a three-hour production co-hosted by the Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Chamber of Commerce and the local affiliate of the School of Rock, the largest music school franchise nationwide. The event showcased the talents of local student musicians while bringing community members together for a night out.
Riverhead High School Blue Masques present ‘Little Shop of Horrors’
The Riverhead High School Blue Masques present “Little Shop of Horrors” on Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5 at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. The show by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken follows timid floral assistant Seymour Krelborn discovering a new breed of plant he names Audrey II. The plant sings and promises Krelborn fame and fortune as long as he keeps bringing the plant blood.
Baldwin School District nominated in multiple
Bethpage Federal Credit Union nominated the Baldwin Union Free School District for multiple categories in its 2023 'Best of Long Island' competition. For 17 years the 'Best of Long Island' competition picks the best, and highest ranking businesses and services in both Nassau and Suffolk County, chosen by local community members and residents. The Baldwin Union Free School District said this year the school district has been nominated in eight different categories in education, and the arts and entertainment.
Kids Korner: Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, 2022
Families are invited to celebrate Halloween at the Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington on Oct. 27 to Oct. 30 from noon to 5 p.m. Create a spooktacular art activity, make a haunted Digital Action painting, and take home a festive treat! 380-3230, www.heckscher.org. Haunted House workshop. Boo!...
Huntington Historical Society hosts cemetery tour Oct. 29
Join the Huntington Historical Society for an Old Burying Ground walking tour oOldn Saturday, Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. Established soon after the Town’s 1653 founding, Huntington’s earliest public burying ground features stunning folk art and beautiful epitaphs honoring Huntington’s residents and rich history. Tour begins at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building, 228 Main St., Huntington. Tickets are $15 adults, $5 children. For reservations, visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.
Theatre Three holds Thanksgiving food drive Oct. 30
With Thanksgiving right around the corner, Theatre Three will host a holiday food drive on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to noon. Please help those in need during these difficult times. Items will be collected at the Infant Jesus Church food pantry, 110 Hawkins St. (off Myrtle Ave.) in Port Jefferson Village.
Winter Lantern Festival heads to Smithtown Historical Society
The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 East Main St., Smithtown will light up the holiday season with Suffolk County’s FIRST immersive Winter Lantern Festival from Nov. 5 to Jan. 8, 2023. The walk-through holiday light show will feature lanterns and displays in the shape of flowers, mushrooms, farm animals, dinosaurs and many more, all handmade by artisans with decades of dedication to their craft.
Ann Moran, Sound Beach trailblazer, remembered by her community
Community members, first responders, civic leaders and elected officials gathered at the Sound Beach Veterans Memorial on Saturday, Oct. 22, in celebration of the life of Ann Moran. She was born in Rockville Centre Jan. 14, 1943, and died on June 30 at age 79. Throughout her life she remained...
Park cleanup brings Oceanside together again
The spirit and resiliency of Oceanside is alive and well, which was apparent at Coastal Cleanup Day last Sunday, hosted by the Oceanside SAFE Coalition, the Kiwanis Club of and Oceanside Warriors. Recognizing the devastating affect Hurricane Sandy had 10 years after it ravaged Oceanside, the cleanup focused not only on remembering what the community lost, but also what it gained, as neighbors rallied to help one another.
Developer pitches bringing indoor sports facilities and new outdoor fields to Veterans Memorial Park
Veterans Memorial Park could see development of more than an ice rink in the not-so-distant future, as another company is looking to build indoor sports facilities and multipurpose outdoor fields to an undeveloped section of the Calverton municipal park. Peter Bellard of Setauket, president and CEO of Conscience Bay Group,...
Dean of Students resigns, transportation contracts approved: school board wrap-up
The Riverhead Board of Education last night accepted the resignation of its dean of students, Kenneth Coard, just a little more than a year after hiring him to fill the recently created administrative position. Coard has accepted a position in the Amityville Union Free School District as an assistant principal,...
St. Patrick’s Church is Ready to Celebrate The Installation of Their Pastor, Fr. Brian Dowd
St. Patrick’s Church in Bay Ridge is ready to celebrate their new pastor, Father Brian P. Dowd. The doors to the church on 4th Avenue and 94th are decorated with yellow and white fabric.
Port Jefferson School District hosts first of three scheduled bond tours
Port Jefferson School District administrators led a guided tour for more than a dozen community members Tuesday, Oct. 18, showcasing some of the facilities that will be on the ballot this December. Voters will decide Monday, Dec. 12, upon two landmark ballot initiatives, Propositions 1 and 2, totaling approximately $25...
The Oyster Fest Was A Shucking Good Time
I decided to go to the 39th Oyster Bay’s Oyster Festival as an attendee to get the full experience. Covering Oyster Bay for about two years, I knew the Oyster Festival was a big deal. I remember covering the virtual version of the Oyster Festival’s Oyster Eating and Shucking Competition in 2020 at Cooper’s Bluff.
One-Act Play Festival ‘Halloween Edition’ heads to Northport
Halloween comes around a week early to the Playhouse at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 270 Main St., Northport as it plays host to the 13th Annual Northport One-Act Play Festival – “Halloween Edition.” The new plays that make up this year’s festival all share something in common. Each embraces the strange, sometimes scary aspects associated with All Hallows Eve, whether as a comedy or drama.
Students create Nightmare on Main Street exhibit in Huntington
The spookiest month of the year signals the return of the Huntington Arts Council’s annual student exhibit, Nightmare on Main Street, a Halloween-inspired juried art exhibit for Nassau and Suffolk County students in grades 6 to 12. This year’s show runs from Oct. 21 to Nov. 15. “Our...
Librarian discovers L.I. road is named after KKK member
MELVILLE, N.Y. -- A college librarian is hoping to help change the course of history.She uncovered records that prove a prominent Long Island landowner had a sordid past, telling CBS2's Jennifer McLogan the local leader with a street named after him was a proud member of the Ku Klux Klan."I just think this is a shameful piece of our history," said April Lynne Earle, the librarian at Farmingdale State College.While researching century-old property records, she stumbled upon an appalling local link to the KKK."I just can't envision 200 Klansmen marching past my campus and burning a cross up the...
Protest held in Roosevelt over reinstatement of teacher accused of displaying racist symbols inside classroom
The teacher in question had tenure so her case went before an impartial hearing officer assigned by New York state.
Hoyt Farm Halloweekend Festival a spooktacular success
Hoyt Farm Nature Preserve hosted its 17th Annual Halloweekend on Saturday, October 15, and Sunday, October 16. The popular annual event traditionally sells out without much advertising. This year was no different, with roughly 1500 residents, between both days, participating in the festival weekend. Families enjoyed touring the festive preserve playing games, winning prizes, engaging in the entertainment and Fall fare, and enjoying the food.
