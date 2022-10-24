Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Southern trying to stay focused as hype builds toward Jackson State showdown
Southern coach Eric Dooley just got his team out of a week full of distractions. Next up is the Jaguars' biggest game of the year, and one under a national spotlight. By the time Southern travels Interstate 55 to take on longtime rival Jackson State on Saturday, the hype may swamp that of homecoming, suspensions and an overmatched opponent from a week ago for Southern.
gojsutigers.com
Miller Jr., Wilkerson Earn SWAC Honors
A pair of Jackson State University football players earned Southwestern Athletic Conference honors for their play in the win against Campbell. LB Aubrey Miller Jr. was named SWAC Defensive Player of the Week, and RB Sy'Veon Wilkerson earned SWAC Newcomer of the Week honors. Miller, who also was named FedEx...
gojsutigers.com
Terrell Named SWAC Offensive Player of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.| Jackson State women's soccer athlete Kendyl was named Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Offensive Player of the Week after an outstanding weekend on the field. The Tigers defeated Prairie View A&M 3-1 Friday and Texas Southern 2-0 Sunday to hold on to their unblemished conference record and claim the SWAC Regular Season Title.
Bo Jackson Says Whether Deion Sanders Would Be Good Fit at Auburn
Jackson State is 7–0 under Sanders to start the year while Auburn is 3–4.
Jackson State hosts ESPN’s College GameDay for first time
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State is set to host ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturday, October 29. The traveling college football pregame show announced it will stop in the capital city for the Jackson State game against Southern on Twitter. The Clarion Ledger reported this will be Jackson State’s first time hosting the show. This […]
WAPT
Heavy traffic expected in Jackson as ESPN's College GameDay rolls into town
JACKSON, Miss. — ESPN's College GameDay will roll into Jackson this weekend, bringing with it heavy traffic. The Mississippi Department of Transportation is urging drivers to plan ahead now and allow for extra travel time when traveling in the metro. Jackson State is taking on rival Southern University at...
Deion Sanders Talks HBCUs Touching the 'Majority, Not Just the Minority'
Deion Sanders on the importance of touching new demographics with HBCU sports.
gojsutigers.com
Basketball Season Tickets On Sale
JACKSON, Miss. – Season tickets for the 2022-23 Jackson State University basketball season are on sale now. The three-time defending Southwestern Athletic Conference champion JSU women's basketball team will host Texas on December 14 as part of its 10-game regular season schedule that includes nine conference doubleheaders beginning January 7 vs. Alabama St.
blavity.com
Deion Sanders Aims To Broaden HBCU Sports Demographic: 'We Should Open Our Minds And Hearts To Everyone'
Some high-profile celebs popped in for the recent homecoming festivities at Jackson State University (JSU). Deion Sanders is speaking on what he learned from the cast of P-Valley about fostering an open-minded and accepting HBCU sports community.
Vicksburg Post
Port Gibson native Antoinette Gant promoted to Brigadier General, United States Army
Colonel Antoinette ‘Toni’ Gant, a Port Gibson native, will be promoted to Brigadier General (BG) in the United States Army this week. She is also the first African American female to serve as a division commander in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and will be the first AA Female (active duty) to reach the rank of Brigadier General in the history of the Engineer Regiment.
WAPT
JSU homecoming put strain on Jackson's water system, mayor says
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is asking residents to "be mindful" of the water they use ahead of the upcoming Jackson State University football game. The mayor said last weekend's homecoming game put a strain on the city's already fragile water system. "The high amount of...
wtva.com
Fmr. Gov. Haley Barbour flown to Jackson hospital after crash
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) -- Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour was flown to a Jackson hospital after a crash Wednesday night. According to Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff, Barbour's black BMW SUV went up a culvert and overturned after he tried to avoid hitting a dog on Wolf Lake Road.
WLBT
Back-to-back shootings in Jackson send 2 men to the hospital
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Back-to-back shootings in the City of Jackson landed two men in the hospital Wednesday. The first shooting happened around 1 p.m. on University Boulevard. The male victim, Derrick Fields, was taken to UMMC where he was rushed into surgery. His current condition is unknown. The second...
What Mississippi players would do with the $700M Powerball jackpot
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Powerball fever is ramping up in Mississippi as the jackpot continues to grow. The Powerball Jackpot is now up to $700 million, making it the 5th largest prize in Powerball history. With all the money, a winner would certainly have a lot of options when it comes to spending. For some […]
WLBT
Forest Hill High School goes virtual Tuesday, Oct. 25
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Forest Hill High School will switch to virtual learning on Tuesday, October 25. The Jackson Public School District says the decision was made due to a lack of water pressure. According to a press release, October 25 is a scheduled 80% day for all scholars due...
Vicksburg Post
Mississippi River level goes below zero; rise expected thanks to rainfall
The level of the Mississippi River at Vicksburg hit -0.08 on Monday, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers River Gages website. The level is one of the river’s lowest this year as drought conditions caused by a lack of rain continue to affect the United States. The river’s level Friday was 0.17. The lowest level on record was -7 feet on Feb. 3, 1940.
WLBT
Ribbon cutting for Hickman Heights development
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for a new housing facility in south Jackson named for a man hailed as a champion of affordable housing in the capital city and the state of Mississippi. A host of dignitaries were on hand for the ceremony launching Hickman...
WLBT
Provine High School senior killed in car wreck days before birthday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A senior at Provine High School died in a car wreck in Jackson just days before her birthday. It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Terry Road and Dona Streets. Shamerria Smith, 18, was killed after a Ford Explorer hit her Nissan Altima, JPD says.
WDAM-TV
MBI investigating weekend shooting in Covington Co.
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting that happened Saturday night in Covington County. According to an incident reported, The Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol responded to a report of a drive-by shooting into a vehicle on U.S. Highway 49 near Alton Folks Road Saturday, Oct. 22, at around 9:52 p.m.
WAPT
Madison violinist to appear on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'
JACKSON, Miss. — A Madison violinist will perform on a big stage. John Uzodinma II, a native of Madison, will appear on Monday's episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show" to showcase his world-renowned violin skills. A graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi, Uzodinma's unique musical style has earned...
