Tina Peters, Lynda Zamora Wilson to get refunds for unused recount money in Colorado

coloradosun.com
The very important election battle in Colorado that you’re probably not paying attention to
Door by door, Democrat Lisa Cutter and Republican Tim Walsh are fighting a high-stakes battle in Jefferson County that could determine which party controls the Colorado Senate next year. And control of the Senate means control of the direction of the state. A majority in the chamber runs through state...
Craig Daily Press
Mark Hillman: Recommendations for Colorado ballot questions
Here’s my plain-and-simple explanation of and recommendation for statewide issues on the Colorado ballot for 2022. Amendment D, New 23rd Judicial District Judges. In 2020, the legislature created the new 23rd Judicial District by removing Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties from the 18th Judicial District. This amendment makes it easier to assign some judges from the 18th to the 23rd Judicial District. I will vote yes.
coloradopolitics.com
Thursday's ballot returns show more than 360,000 Coloradans voted
Thursday's ballot return numbers from the Colorado Secretary of State's office show 360,593 ballots have now been received and counted, according to a news release. Those numbers reflect both mail-in and in-person voting, although only about 1,500 people have voted in person. That's up almost 90,000 in the last 24...
yellowscene.com
Denver to Join More than 70 Cities’ Actions Nationwide to Protect “Our Freedoms, Our Vote”
Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. Rally to Highlight Impact of the Revelations By the January 6 Committee and Ongoing Threats to Freedom to Vote. WHAT: On Oct 13th, the Jan...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado's unaffiliated voters lead in 300,000 ballots returned so far
More than 271,000 Coloradans have returned their mail ballots for the November election so far, according to data released Wednesday from the Secretary of State’s Office. That total represents approximately 7% of just under 3,796,000 active registered voters in Colorado with two weeks to go until Election Day. Of those early voters, unaffiliated voters make up the plurality — though party turnout is relatively even.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Politics to host Senate debate tonight
Colorado Politics and the Colorado Springs and Denver Gazettes will cohost a debate tonight, Oct. 28, between U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Joe O’Dea. The debate will be held live at Colorado State University’s Lory Student Center Ballrooms from 7 p.m.-8 p.m. and will be...
Cable TV provider who donated $40,000 to Colorado AG was treated differently in probes
Dozens of people with ties to Dish Network ponied up nearly $40,000 in campaign contributions to Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser — many of them giving for the first time — just before, during and after the company was the focus of a deceptive trade practices inquiry that began in 2021, campaign records show. And although two other of the state’s largest cable providers, DirecTV and Comcast, were already the targets of similar investigations since 2019, only Dish came out unscathed. All three companies eventually...
coloradosun.com
Medicaid denials for Colorado children with severe disabilities set off “sheer panic” among parents
Parents of children with medical needs so severe they need round-the-clock nursing care at home are in “sheer panic” as the state Medicaid program notified them this fall that their services have been denied or reduced. At least 20 families have hired legal counsel to fight the denials...
coloradopolitics.com
Durango Herald: Politics play out on Colorado school board
Actions and votes coming from Colorado’s board of education are so politicized, some members seem to have lost their way. Instead of bettering education for all students, decisions are lined with personal, political agendas. Board members’ political leanings were evident in the recent 4-3 vote, upholding Durango School District...
In a race she calls ‘combat,’ Colorado governor candidate Ganahl pledges overhaul if elected
If elected Colorado governor in two weeks, Republican candidate Heidi Ganahl said one of her first tasks would be to “undo” as much as she possibly can. Ganahl, 56, was speaking to a crowd of around 90 supporters who came to listen, meet and mingle during a candidate event Monday at Edgewater Brewery in Grand […] The post In a race she calls ‘combat,’ Colorado governor candidate Ganahl pledges overhaul if elected appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
sentinelcolorado.com
LETTERS: Elections have consequences, vote Republican
Editor: Now that we know that elections have consequences, let’s turn the city, county, state and country around by voting for candidates who represent common sense!. Steve Monahan, Stephanie Hancock and Kevin Edling are three veterans who will serve Aurora and Colorado well. Steve Monahan, Candidate for U.S. House...
FBI data shows rapid increase in violent crime in Colorado
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released some of their crime data for the year of 2021 and with 235 of 247 law enforcement agencies in Colorado accounted for, data appears to show that a rapid rise in violent crime continued last year. In past decades, violent crime in Colorado...
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: A very costly ‘Colorado Option’
It was only a matter of time before the state government’s intervention in Colorado’s health insurance market would fall short of its goal of lowering premiums. Far short, as it turned out. On Tuesday, as The Gazette reported, the state released startling figures showing Colorado’s insurance premiums in...
Colorado To Pay Victims of Marshall Fire $6 Million
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has approved a grant for the state of Colorado. The state will use the grant to directly distribute $6 million to victims of the Marshall Fire. The Marshall Fire ignited on December 30, 2021. It started as a grass fire in...
Which River is the Longest One in the State of Colorado?
America's longest river is the Missouri River which measures an amazing 2,341 miles from the Centennial Mountains of Southwestern Montana to the Mississippi river. In Colorado, our longest river isn't as long as the Missouri River, but it is the 4th longest river in America. Do you know which one is the longest in our state?
Westword
Proposition 123: A Fix for Colorado's Affordable Housing Crisis?
Colorado has a major affordable-housing crisis, with a shortage of well over 100,000 affordable units. The November ballot proposal to create a Statewide Affordable Housing Fund, known as Proposition 123, is designed to chip away at that issue. Proposition 123 would earmark 0.1 of 1 percent of the Colorado income...
Colorado city dubbed a 'top spot to raise a family' in nationwide analysis
When it comes to picking a spot to raise a family, factors like school ratings, public safety, recreation opportunities, and socio-economic aspects tend to be very important. According to Storage Cafe, there's a city in Colorado that parents should consider when picking a new place to live. In a data...
coloradopolitics.com
New trails open at Fishers Peak in southern Colorado
After years in busy Boulder and busier Denver, Juan Delaroca was looking for something else. In 2015, he found it driving through Trinidad near Colorado's southern border with New Mexico — found it in the sight of a mighty flattop, Fishers Peak, which was privately held at the time.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado insurance rates will be more expensive than Polis administration promised
Colorado's insurance premiums will increase by double digits in the individual pool and by a substantial amount in the small group market next year, rate changes the state released on Tuesday show, leading the trade association for health insurers to argue that the Polis administration "chose politics over math.”. Coloradans...
Survivor to speak at Human Trafficking Symposium
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — How serious and prevalent is human trafficking in Colorado? The 15th annual Human Trafficking Symposium will uncover the dark truths of human trafficking masked within communities in Colorado on Saturday, Oct. 29. “And Justice For All,” will be hosted at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs (UCCS) Berger Hall from 9 a.m. to […]
