Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats corral Mount Sinai Mustangs, 45-31
After a deadlocked score at halftime, the Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats rattled off three unanswered scores in the third quarter, surging ahead at home against the Mustangs of Mount Sinai on Friday, Oct. 21. Senior quarterback Dylan Zahn hit wide receiver Kieran Clifford on a 63-yard pass for the touchdown at...
Harvest Times: Dog-friendly parks to explore on the North Shore
Spending time amidst the splendor of nature with family and friends at various local parks is a great way to spend a day, especially with the cooler weather of autumn. And because many parks situated throughout Long Island allow dogs, including several specifically established for dogs, you don’t have to leave your four-legged friend at home, eyeing you longingly through the screen door as you head to your car. Grab the leash and bring Fido along — you’ll both benefit from the exercise.
Bereavement support group forming in East Setauket
The St. James R.C. Church’s Parish Bereavement Ministry, 429 Route 25A, East Setauket offers a free peer support group for adults who are grieving the loss of a loved one. In order to participate, your loss must have occurred prior to July 1, 2022. This group is non-loss-specific and is open to men and women of all faith traditions. Meetings will be held on Saturday mornings this Fall; exact dates to be determined based on group needs. As seating is limited, registration is required. For additional information and to register, call the rectory office at: 631-941-4141 x 341 and leave a message.
With winter heating season nearing, PSEG Long Island customers may be eligible for assistance
Amid natural gas price and heating oil volatility, company reminds those struggling with bills that state programs are available. As winter heating season approaches, PSEG Long Island recognizes that many households are facing challenging times and wants to remind its customers that programs exist to help people struggling with utility bills. There are also many ways they can lower their bills by using energy wisely.
42nd annual Setauket Artists exhibit heads to Neighborhood House
The cooler weather and falling leaves signals the return of a perennial favorite, the Setauket Artists annual exhibition at the Setauket Neighborhood House. The show opens with a festive autumn reception on Oct. 23 from 1 to 4 p.m. and runs through Nov. 16. “The SNH is the perfect venue...
Setauket Waterfront On 1.22 Acres!
Water views overlooking Setauket & Port Jefferson Harbors out to Long Island Sound & Connecticut with stairs to the beach. This 6,000 sq.ft. residence has 2 primary en suites, one on each floor, huge office, and state-of-the-art kitchen. $4,850,000 | MLS# 3431141. For more information click here.
Local LGBTQ community faces numerous challenges, SBM survey says
In a first of its kind survey of 1,150 members of the LGBTQ+ community on Long Island, Stony Brook Medicine found that people in this group struggle with numerous health care challenges. Over two in five people responding to an online survey between June and September of 2021 said they...
