wfft.com
Seasonable temperatures return, late weekend rain chance
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — We start Friday off with clouds across the region which should decrease in the afternoon. Highs reach into the lower 60s with a light east breeze. It’s dry and chilly for the evening high school football games. Temperatures at around kickoff should be...
WANE-TV
The Last Fall: St. Joe Hospital demo nears the end
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Oct. 12, a six-story section of St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne was demolished. Now, the rest of the structure isn’t far off. Megan Hubartt, Director of Communications with Lutheran Health Network, told WANE 15 in an email Thursday “there is a final planned collapse to bring down that section sometime between this [Thursday] evening and tomorrow [Friday] afternoon.”
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014 Fort Wayne: 1.5: in 1917; in […]
star883.com
Winter Jam 2023 in Fort Wayne!
Winter Jam is BACK! Get ready for the 40 date tour with We The Kingdom, Jeremy Camp, Andy Mineo, and Anne Wilson with Disciple, Austin French & MORE! Hosted by NewSong. Only $15 at the door. No tickets required. Visit www.jamtour.com for more information. Jam Nation Doors: 5PM | GA Doors: 6PM | Show Time: 7PM |
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne man ID’d in Monday fatal crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 30-year-old Fort Wayne man has been identified as the victim of a crash on Monday by the Allen County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office says Ma Mat R Pe, was the passenger in a car that was hit by another car at the intersection of Paulding and Decatur roads Monday just before noon.
wfft.com
Local partnership to offer candy wrapper recycling
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Eco Fest and the Allen County Department of Environmental Management are partnering to help you “Green your Halloween” by offering a special recycling opportunity. Families are invited to save clean, plastic candy wrappers and turn them in for recycling through the Terracycle...
wfft.com
Identification of woman found shot in home on Saturday released
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the identity of a woman found dead in her home on Saturday. Elizabeth Ann Kincaid, 56, of Fort Wayne, was found dead with a gunshot wound in her home on Millstone Drive around 4:09 p.m. This incident is still...
fortwaynesnbc.com
RSV cases in children up across the Fort Wayne area
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Doctors say RSV, which is especially common in young children, is on the rise here in Fort Wayne. 9-month-old Jett is a light in his family’s eyes. He now has been diagnosed with RSV. RSV is a respiratory illness, often mild,...
$50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
NORTH VERNON, Ind. — Two Hoosiers are $50,000 richer after Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. Odds of matching four-out-of-five balls and the Powerball are 1 in 913,130. One of the lucky tickets was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located at 7405 Maplecrest Road in Fort Wayne. The other $50,000 winning...
wfft.com
No. 17 Indiana Tech upended by No. 24 Madonna in home finale
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The 17th ranked Indiana Tech men's soccer team dropped their home finale to No. 24 Madonna 1-0 on Wednesday.\. The Warriors fall to 9-2-6 on the season and 7-1-2 in WHAC play. Tech will travel to Aquinas to close their season on Saturday.
wfft.com
Girls High School Volleyball: Blackhawk makes second semi-state appearance
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - In three days three area volleyball teams will get a shot to bring home a semi-state trophy, but unfortunately, two of those teams will face off in a class 1A battle. Blackhawk Christian and Southwood will see each other Saturday evening, and the Blackhawk Braves...
wfft.com
Krull and the crew hunt for fifth semi-state title
DECATUR, Ind. (WFFT) - Last week Head Coach Craig Krull and the Bellmont volleyball team brought in the program's 17th regional title, and in just two days the braves are getting a chance to take it a step higher, and bring home their fifth semi-state trophy. This Saturday the braves...
WANE-TV
First responders to hold Halloween bash in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The community is invited to a family-oriented trick-or-treating event Saturday held by Fort Wayne Police and Fire officials. The city’s police and fire departments announced in a release Tuesday the Safety Village Halloween Bash serves as a safe place parents can bring kids for trick-or-treating. The Safety Village is a complex with miniature buildings designed for kids to explore and learn about safety through hands-on experiences.
wfft.com
Multi-vehicle crash on Coliseum and Crescent
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A multi-vehicle crash is affecting traffic in the Coliseum Boulevard and Crescent Avenue area. Westbound travel on Coliseum has been shut down as responders investigate the scene. Avoid the area if possible. This is s developing story, more will be posted as information comes in.
wfft.com
Man killed in Monday crash identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the identity of a man killed in a crash that happened Monday morning. Ma Mat R Pe, 30, of Fort Wayne, was killed when the Hyundai he was in hit a truck at high speed. Pe was pronounced dead...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Local schools dealing with bus driver shortage, still...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Just like in year’s past, school bus drivers are in short supply. The job requires a CDL license, as well as a school endorsement and passing background checks. So, school districts can’t hire just any one. This problem is also made worse because of other industries competing for drivers.
fortwaynesnbc.com
One hurt in four-car crash along E Coliseum Blvd.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - One woman was injured in a four-car crash late Wednesday morning along East Coliseum Boulevard, police say. Fort Wayne Police Department officers say they were called about a crash around 11:15 a.m. along E Coliseum Blvd., just east of the intersection with Crescent Ave.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Will Jennifer McCormick run for Governor? She says she’s considering it
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Former Superintendent of Public Instruction, Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor. During her address at Proximo, McCormick talked about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy....
WOWO News
McCormick Ponders 2024 Run For Indiana Governor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Former Superintendent of Public Instruction is pondering a potential run for Governor in 2024. Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor. During her address, McCormick talked with our partners in news at 21Alive about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy.
WANE-TV
Pet of the Week: 10/25/22
Molly is the Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control Pet of the Week. If you are interested in adopting this pet please contact Fort Wayne Department of Animal Care and Control (260-427-1244).
