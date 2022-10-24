Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for Monday October 24 - Sunday October 30

Read your weekly horoscope from expert astrologers Sally Morgan and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women if you're keen to look into the topic more. Perhaps checking out your tarotscope for October 2022 might even be your bag. While your 2022 horoscope will provide a look into the next 12 months, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

Weekly horoscope, Monday October 24 - Sunday October 30

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19 . Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"You get an inkling of what lies ahead, as you’re more in touch with your feelings than usual. Preparing for an event will take up your spare time and imagination." Sally Morgan

"Revelations and realizations come thick and fast this week. So, it is time for some new thinking, first and foremost in regard to finance and second, around a close relationship." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20 . Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Focus on your goals, as you may be struggling to fulfill your promises. Renegotiate deadlines and you’ll be surprised how other people accommodate you. A small win brings a smile." Sally Morgan

"Ooh la la! A solar eclipse in the zone of relating could bring a new and special person into your life. However, it may also mean a long-standing commitment’s over." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21 . Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"You’re fair and helpful, staying on top of chores while Venus is in Scorpio. There’s so much going on, make a time management plan so that you can complete everything." Sally Morgan

"Try not to worry if a project stalls or something else appears to have lost some momentum. You may have come too far too soon and need an extended pitstop." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22 . Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Someone from your past reappears and it’s an opportunity to resolve unfinished business. Embrace the lessons that can be learnt before you move on? A grandchild enjoys your vibrant energy." Sally Morgan

"You may not enjoy having a no-holds-barred discussion, but there may be no other way of altering the direction of travel. Use your voice and speak your truth." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22 . Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"With Mars in retrograde don’t be afraid to pin others down to a firm commitment. Also, enjoy your freedom and draw on your imagination as you spend time with family." Sally Morgan

"A solar eclipse signals the opening of a new, different chapter. Home, family, and the foundations of the future are in the frame. Are you ready to rock and roll?" Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22 . Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"You could be considering a financial re-shuffle. Make it clear to your family where you’d like to spend any extra money. Look for a win-win scenario and book a holiday." Sally Morgan

"There is a big difference between changing your mind and flip-flopping. Based on a new and quite unexpected turn of events, of course, you will need to alter your thinking." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22 . Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"Feeling hopeful and looking ahead indicates your spirits are buoyant and this reflects on those around. Welcome opportunities to learn a new skill, as it’ll be useful in the future." Sally Morgan

"You could well be on the receiving end of a surprise bonus or perhaps even facing an unanticipated financial hiatus. There is more water to flow under the proverbial bridge." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21 . Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"Listen to any subliminal signals, as changes are coming in with the moon in Scorpio. Also, be proactive with new ideas to make savings and to earn money from hobbies." Sally Morgan

"A new dawn approaches. A solar eclipse in your sign augurs a pivotal event during the next fortnight, and at the very least, there’s a big awakening on its way." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21 . Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Being helpful brings praise for your dedication to others. There’s a chance you’ll be able to free some time when asked to do something that you only ever dreamed of." Sally Morgan

"If someone backs out of an agreement or a relationship takes a backward turn, keep your cool. There is more to the story and, eventually, all the facts will emerge." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19 . Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Compromise and keep your family happy, this may not be a big deal for you but for others your emotional support makes all the difference, you are loved and valued." Sally Morgan

"A birth of any description involves hard labour and a degree of anxiety, but once delivery has happened it is definitely time to celebrate. A metaphor for any current impasse." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18 . Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"You are feeling especially imaginative and your ideas could be developed further. Talk to the creative people around you who may be able to point you in the right direction." Sally Morgan

"It is time for change. A new job for some, a new love for others and, for all, an opportunity to liberate yourself from situations that are stifling your growth." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20 . Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"If you are itching to spread your wings, start making any necessary plans. You may be able to juggle family commitments and events, which will allow things to run smoothly." Sally Morgan