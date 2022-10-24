Read full article on original website
Related
PC Magazine
Original Witcher Game Will Be Remade With Unreal Engine 5
If you missed out on the first Witcher game from 2007, it’s coming back through a remake that’ll feature up-to-date graphics using Unreal Engine 5. Developer CD Projekt Red announced the project today; it was previously code-named “Canis Majoris,” and briefly mentioned in the company’s investor presentation earlier this month.
PC Magazine
Need New Headphones? Amazon Has a Selection of Beats Earbuds on Sale Now
Get started on your holiday shopping with Amazon's sale on a variety of Beats by Dr. Dre earbuds, all available now for less than $180. Beats Studio Buds deliver a powerful, bass-forward experience with active noise cancellation (ANC), Spatial Audio, and one-touch pairing for iOS and Android devices. Among the smallest of true wireless earpieces, the Studio Buds feature a modest IPX4 water-resistance rating, meaning they can withstand light splashes, but shouldn't be cleaned under a running faucet.
PC Magazine
Physical Copies of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Require a 150GB Download
Purchasing a physical copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II turns out to be a complete waste of time and plastic. As Eurogamer reports, developer Infinity Ward and publisher Activision decided to ship a disc containing just 72MB of data. In order to play Modern Warfare II after inserting the disc, you'll first need to wait while 150GB of data downloads from the internet.
PC Magazine
Whoops! Amazon Left a Prime Video Database Named 'Sauron' Unprotected
Amazon didn't protect one of its internal servers, allowing anyone to view a database named "Sauron" which was full of Prime Video viewing habits. As TechCrunch reports, the unprotected Elasticsearch database was discovered by security researcher Anurag Sen. Contained within the database, which anyone who knew the IP address could access using a web browser, were roughly 215 million records of Prime Video viewing habit information. The data included show/movie name, streaming device used, network quality, subscription details, and Prime customer status.
PC Magazine
Falcon Northwest Talon (2022) Review
Falcon Northwest has a longstanding reputation for crafting the finest PCs money can buy. The company's flagship Talon gaming desktop (starts at $3,978; $6,989 as reviewed) now graces our labs once again, having received numerous upgrades since we last saw it in November 2020. Available with your choice of AMD, Intel, Nvidia, and other prime components, the 2022 Talon is a sublime performer for gaming and workstation duties. Quality-wise, this PC speaks for itself: Each is built to order and hand-assembled by one skilled system builder. Falcon Northwest also prides itself on outstanding warranty and service support. If you can afford its breathtaking price, the Talon is the pinnacle of what a mid-tower can be, and easily claims our Editors' Choice award among high-end gaming PCs.
PC Magazine
Fujifilm Adds Instax Square Link to Printer Line
Over the past year, Fujifilm has updated some of its older Instax SP smartphone printers to a new series, Instax Link. The Square Link printer follows versions that take Mini and Wide format film, giving fans of the Polaroid-style format an upgraded option for smartphone printing. The new printer replaces the Instax Link SP-3 (from 2017) in the series.
PC Magazine
PSA: The Gucci x Oura Ring Is Back in Stock
UPDATE 10/26: If you missed your chance to snag a Gucci x Oura ring earlier this year, you have another opportunity. Starting today, the limited-edition release, which has been sold out for months, is back in stock at Gucci.com, and in select stores worldwide. Priced at $950, the Gucci version carries a hefty premium over the standard Oura Gen 3, but that price includes a Lifetime Membership. Get it now before it sells out again.
PC Magazine
Valve Steam Deck Dock Review
As a high-powered gaming handheld, the Valve Steam Deck is often compared to the Nintendo Switch. However, unlike the premium Switch model, the Steam Deck doesn't come bundled with a dock that lets you play games on a larger, external display. Third-party companies stepped up to fill the gap with their own docks, but Valve recently released its Steam Deck Dock. Priced at $90, the official dock is pricier than many third-party stands, but it's stylish and offers features you won't find in competing docks.
PC Magazine
Amazon to Ramp Up Manufacturing of Project Kuiper Satellites
Amazon is preparing to churn out hundreds of satellites for Project Kuiper, the company’s rival to SpaceX's Starlink internet service. On Thursday, Amazon announced it plans on opening a new 172,000-square-foot production facility in Kirkland, Washington, to ramp up manufacturing of Project Kuiper satellites. “The new facility will create...
Comments / 0