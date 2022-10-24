Read full article on original website
My car is my baby – Lewis Hamilton focused on winning eighth world title
Lewis Hamilton has said his sole focus is on delivering a record eighth world championship after he declared: “I am not in a relationship, I don’t have kids, my car is my baby”.Ahead of this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix, Hamilton confirmed for the first time that he will race in Formula One beyond his 40th birthday by signing a new multi-year contract at the conclusion of the season.Hamilton, who turns 38 in January, still has one campaign to run on his £40million-a-season deal, but the British driver has firmly put to bed any suggestion he is edging towards retirement.Hamilton has...
Mexican GP: what time is the race? And can anyone beat Verstappen?
F1 visits Mexico City this weekend, and Max Verstappen is on the hunt for a record-breaking 14th win of the season. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. We’re almost at the end of the 2022 season now, with the Mexican Grand Prix the first of three races left to complete before the drivers trade in their helmets for Christmas party hats.
Lewis Hamilton CONFIRMS he will open new contract talks with Mercedes in ‘next few weeks’ and calls team his ‘family’
LEWIS HAMILTON has confirmed he plans on extending his contract with Mercedes and race in Formula One into his 40s. The seven-time F1 world champion, 37, has a contract at Merc until the end of 2023, guaranteeing at least another season. And despite previously saying that he did not envision...
Daniel Ricciardo won't leave F1 for IndyCar because the North American open-wheel series is too scary
Daniel Ricciardo won't be driving in F1 next year, but he made it clear he is not going to IndyCar either. He has made similar comments about NASCAR.
LIV Golf: Caddies may not be too excited about the change the Saudi-backed series made for its team championship
The first LIV Golf Series season comes to a close this week in Miami, Florida, at the circuit’s team championship. Trump National Doral will host and the Saudi-backed league has announced another change to the format. Earlier this year, Greg Norman posted to social media that LIV would allow...
How F1 Racer Sergio Perez Handles His Newfound Stardom and the Pressure That Comes With It
As Sergio Perez wandered through a private room at Austin’s Soho House, bottles upon bottles of Patrón surrounded him. He, unlike everyone else, wasn’t partaking. It was the Thursday before the US Grand Prix, and the Formula 1 driver was getting ready to lock in for the weekend’s race. But before he did, he had one more obligation to a new sponsor where he’d gladhand, take selfies and share a stage with pop star Becky G. Then after all the events, media hits and three days of driving—Friday practice, Saturday qualifying and Sunday racing—he’d hop a plane and do it...
Lewis Hamilton admits Red Bull's budget cap breach has triggered 'spirit-breaking' memories of his controversial title defeat by Max Verstappen on final lap last season
Lewis Hamilton thought he had laid to rest the ghost of dramatically losing the Formula One title in Abu Dhabi last December. But the Mercedes driver has admitted the grim memories came flooding back once he learned of Red Bull's budget cap breach from last season. The seven-time world champion...
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ralph Beckett keen to test Kinross in Breeders' Cup Mile
Kinross will bid to crown an excellent campaign by securing his third successive Group One victory in the Breeders' Cup Mile at Keeneland on Saturday week. Following back-to-back Group Two wins at York and Doncaster, Ralph Beckett's charge broke his top-level duck in the Prix de la Foret on Arc day at ParisLongchamp - and followed up just 13 days later in the Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot.
Lewis Hamilton praised for halting Mercedes ‘changing of the guard’
Jolyon Palmer has praised Lewis Hamilton for delaying a “changing of the guard” at Mercedes, saying that the seven-time world champion has “silenced the doubters” with his recent performances.Hamilton was joined by George Russell ahead of the 2022 Formula 1 season, with the former Williams driver replacing Valtteri Bottas.Russell impressed during the opening weeks of the campaign, scoring more consistently than his more senior teammate as Mercedes battled a number of issues with a redesigned W13 car.But Hamilton has returned to somewhere closer to his best as the season has worn on, and now trails his fellow British driver by...
Formula 1: 5 drivers with more wins than Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen now sits in sixth place on the all-time Formula 1 wins list following the United States Grand Prix. Who is ahead of him?. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen tied two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso for sixth place on the all-time wins list with his Japanese Grand Prix victory at Suzuka Circuit, a win which made him a two-time world champion himself.
Rugby World Cup quarter-final predictions: Will Australia trouble England, can Wales upset New Zealand?
This has the potential to be a cracking quarter-final. Italy have been one of the in-form sides of the World Cup so far, playing some really lovely rugby and have found their 'je ne sais quoi' in New Zealand. They also head into this clash having beaten the French in a World Cup warm-up with a narrow 26-19 victory, if the Italians are allowed to dictate terms on this one they could be marching on into the semi-finals.
NASCAR Went Head-to-Head With F1 Last Weekend and Proved Rumors of the American-Based Sport’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated
NASCAR battled toe-to-toe with F1 this weekend for eyeballs and, according to the latest television ratings, the American-based series is doing just fine. The post NASCAR Went Head-to-Head With F1 Last Weekend and Proved Rumors of the American-Based Sport’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
‘Unacceptable archaic rules’ – Tour pro told to change his shirt at prestigious golf club
Following Nathan Followill’s rage against the (golf) machine, reporter and broadcaster Ewan Porter revealed that in a separate incident, a prestigious Melbourne golf club asked an anonymous Australian golfer to change what was, at first look, an extremely respectable shirt. Porter took to Twitter to report that the well-known...
Man City Women stop wearing white shorts due to period concerns
Manchester City Women will no longer wear white shorts as part of their home kit to help players "perform at their highest level" while on their periods. In a joint statement, the club and kit manufacturer Puma announced City would find an alternative colour scheme starting from next season after discussions with the players.
T20 World Cup permutations: How can England progress from Group 1 and reach the semi-finals?
England's anticipated T20 World Cup clash with Australia was abandoned due to bad weather in Melbourne, but what does that mean for their hopes of reaching the semi-finals?. Defeat for either side at the MCG would have severely dented their hopes of progressing from the Super 12s, although the no-result leaves Group 1 wide open with two full rounds of group fixtures remaining.
Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf: Ed Walker hopeful of more Group One glory with Dreamloper
Ed Walker believes Dreamloper is heading to the Breeders' Cup with a live chance of adding to her two Group One wins gained already this season. The mare is set to be Walker's first runner at the meeting but with wins in the Prix d'Ispahan and Prix du Moulin already this season, travelling is clearly no issue.
2022 F1 Mexican Grand Prix preview
The 2022 Formula 1 World Championship continues this weekend with round 20, the Mexican Grand Prix, taking place at Mexico City's Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. The annual race, officially the Mexico City Grand Prix, runs on a 2.7-mile circuit that lies at an altitude of close to 7,500 feet. Thinner air density makes the engines work harder, and generating sufficient cooling and downforce are also more of a challenge. The return of ground effects this season should shake things up a bit.
Mark King: From cancer to the Olympics of Motorsport
In 2015, a skiing holiday in France changed Mark King's life. He initially feared he had broken his leg following an accident with another skier, however scans revealed something far worse - a tumour in his right femur. Spending his 25th birthday in hospital, his knee and part of his...
United Cup: New mixed team tournament to kick off 2023 tennis season in Australia
A new mixed $15m (£13m) tournament featuring teams from 18 nations playing matches across three Australian cities will kick off the 2023 international tennis season, Tennis Australia announced on Friday. The inaugural edition of the United Cup, which replaces the short-lived ATP Cup men's team event, will launch on...
Austin FC on brink of MLS final a year after difficult debut
AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — The constant drum beats and chants that pulse through the crowd at Austin FC home matches weren't always a celebration. There was a time they were more like a metronome of frustration. The expansion club couldn't score in its debut season, the losses...
