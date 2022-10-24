Read full article on original website
'House of the Dragon': How Rhaenyra Targaryen Connects to Jon Snow
"House of the Dragon" may be set 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones" but that doesn't mean that Kit Harington's Jon Snow doesn't play a big part.
8 details you might have missed on the season one finale of 'House of the Dragon'
See an analysis and breakdown of all the best moments and Targaryen references in HBO's tenth episode of "House of the Dragon" here.
King Charles III ‘Caused a Lot of Damage’ by Not Allowing Prince Harry to Wear His Military Uniform to Queen’s Funeral
Making things worse? King Charles III‘s decision to ban Prince Harry from wearing his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral may have harmed their relationship even more, according to a royal expert. “I think that [reconciliation] might have been the intention, but the king’s decision to initially...
Josephine Melville, 'EastEnders' Alum, Dead at 61
British actress Josephine Melville, a former EastEnders star, died suddenly backstage after performing in a play on Thursday. The Nottingham Playhouse confirmed the tragic passing, noting it happened after a production of Nine Night. Melville played Tessa Parker on the iconic soap opera EastEnders, a college friend of Kelvin Carpenter,...
House of the Dragon fans spot disturbing detail in Rhaenyra scene that stays true to books
The first season of House of the Dragon has come to a dramatic conclusion.Fans are already running through every detail in the 10th and final episode of season one, which aired on Sunday (23 October).Spoilers for House of the Dragon below! You have been warned!After Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) manages to make it out of King’s Landing on her dragon Maelys, she flies to Dragonstone to inform Rhaneyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Daemon (Matt Smith) of King Viserys’s death – and Aegon’s (Tom Glynn-Carney) subsequent ascension to the throne.The shock of learning of her father’s death appears to induce early...
The best scene in the House of the Dragon finale was Matt Smith’s idea
So, the latest adventure from the world of Game of Thrones is over, for now, as House of the Dragon episode 10 closes out a stunning first season of the fantasy series. One of the most important scenes of the finale though, was all thanks to an idea from Daemon Targaryen actor Matt Smith.
How ‘Game of Thrones’ Dragons Died Off
One of the enduring mysteries of Game of Thrones is what happened to Westeros’ dragons prior to the events of the series. Why did they die off? The new prequel series House of the Dragon is set in a time when the dragons are still very much alive, and very important to the fate of House Targaryen. As the show continues, it is going to follow the events of the so-called “Dance of the Dragons,” the war within House Targaryen for control of the kingdom.
Wait, Whose House Was Burning in 'House of the Dragon' Episode 9?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 9 on HBO — as well as spoilers for George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. War is brewing following the death of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine). The Green faction, led by Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), act quickly, determined to install Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the throne before Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) finds out what's going on.
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2: The Starks of Winterfell Are Coming
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 will introduce Cregan Stark the head of the Stark family at the time of the Dance of Dragons.
‘Holy hell’: House of the Dragon fans react to shock survival of key character
House of the Dragon’s season finale saw the return of a character that few saw coming.*Warning – spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon episode 10*The last episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series revealed the survival of Lord Corlys Velaryon – played by Steve Touissant.In episode eight, viewers were told that the Sea Snake had been mortally wounded while fighting for the Stepstones.The wounds combined with a fever had Corlys on death’s door and discussions were immediately struck up over his succession to the Driftwood Throne.His brother, Vaemond Velaryon (Wil Johnson), swiftly lost his head in an...
'House of the Dragon' showrunner Ryan Condal explains the finale's troubling Daemon Targaryen scene
"House of the Dragon" creator Ryan Condal discussed the alarming way Daemon Targaryen treats his wife, Rhaenyra Targaryen, in the series finale.
House of the Dragon Actually Pulled It Off
This story contains spoilers for the entire first season of House of the Dragon. One of the most common complaints about serialized television in the streaming era is that it moves far too slowly. Whole seasons contain plotlines that probably could fit within one episode; characters spend a year getting ready to do something. I watched every episode of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power with my arms crossed grumpily, astonished that such an expensive production dared to have little to no narrative momentum for most of its running time. House of the Dragon, its big-budget fantasy rival on HBO, leans into the opposite extreme. If anything, the show has felt rushed, jumping madly through time and sacrificing some character development for the sake of plot, plot, plot.
Henry Cavill says he picked the Superman costume he wore in ‘Black Adam’ and ‘never gave up hope’ about returning to the role
Henry Cavill is finally back as Superman, and he recently explained that he was allowed to pick which suit he wore in Dwayne Johnson's "Black Adam."
'William, I hope you enjoy opening this each day, Granny': Touching note Queen sent to the young Prince of Wales with an advent calendar goes viral
A touching note sent by the late Queen to the Prince of Wales at Christmas has gone viral online. Royal fan account Real Royal Mail shared a snap of the letter on Twitter earlier today, writing: 'A card written in the hand of #QueenElizabethII and sent to the young #PrinceWilliam obviously along with an advent calendar. It was purchased from a former employee of #PrincessDiana.'
People are calling Netflix series similar to Harry Potter the 'best series ever'
If you're a Harry Potter fan in need of a new series to watch, then good news, because one of Netflix's shows has been hailed as 'the best series ever'. Okay, okay, that might be a big statement when taking into account shows like Stranger Things and Gossip Girl, but that's at least the opinion of some fans who have taken to social media to express their love for the series.
Doctor Who reveals new ‘remastered’ logo and fans are divided on its appeal: ‘Very old school’
Ahead of the forthcoming season of BBC’s Doctor Who, the series has revealed its “new logo for a new era”.The 60th anniversary – which will to return in 2023 on the BBC in the UK and Disney Plus worldwide – will star Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th Doctor, replacing Jodie Whittaker, who left the show on Sunday (23 October) and David Tennant, who has returned to the role for three episodes,On Tuesday (25 October), the BBC shared its remastered logo of the popular British sci-fi programme, and the result has received mixed reactions. Numerous fans loved the...
House of the Dragon Director Confirms Identity of Mysterious Dragon in Finale
The first season finale of HBO's House of the Dragon not only set the stage for a massive civil war in the show's immediate future, but also introduced a new dragon that could be pivotal to story. One scene in the second half of the episode saw Daemon Targaryen head below Dragonmont to see a massive beast with bronze scales and scars on its face. Daemon approached the dragon and sang to it, but its name and history were never mentioned. Many theorized that it was the dragon known as Vermithor, which has since been confirmed to be true.
'House of the Dragon': Emma D'Arcy says they were 'hyper-aware' about the consequences of Daemon choking Rhaenyra
"House of the Dragon" star Emma D'Arcy discusses the reason why Daemon Targaryen chokes Rhaenyra Targaryen in the season finale.
House of the Dragon: Lucerys actor shares touching post after heartbreaking episode 10 scene
House of the Dragon actor Elliot Grihault has shared a touching message with his co-star Harry Collett after the dramatic finale. On Sunday (23 October), the Game of Thrones prequel’s debut season drew to a close with a finale that, among other things, featured a “harrowing” birth scene and the show’s biggest dragon yet.But, it was the final sequence that will endure as the show’s most crucial.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*In the hopes of recruiting allies and maintaining support for her claim to the throne, Rhaneyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) sends her son Lucerys Velaryon (Grihault) to Storm’s...
HBO Max: What’s Coming and Going in November 2022
Thanksgiving isn’t the only thing to be thankful for in November. The second to last month of the year will see some amazing additions on HBO Max. New titles include seasons of The Sex Lives of College Girls, The Big Brunch and Titans and the original documentary Love, Lizzo, along with all eight Harry Potter movies and 11 Star Trek films.
