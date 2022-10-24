Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Louisville’s first safe, outdoor space celebrates 6 months of transforming lives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When it comes to giving hope, Louisville’s first safe, outdoor space proves it truly takes a village. Grassroots and government organizations have worked tirelessly over the past six months for Hope Village, helping the homeless population transition to stable housing, but the work is far from over.
WLKY.com
Popular downtown Louisville breakfast, lunch spot moving to NuLu
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular breakfast and lunch spot in Downtown Louisville is relocating to the NuLu neighborhood,according to Louisville Business First. Melba's Culinary Canvas is moving to 620 E. Market St., a space previously occupied by Toast on Market, which closed in May. The new location is expected to open in early 2023.
wdrb.com
Louisville hospital employee celebrated for 70 years of service
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special employee at UofL Health Mary and Elizabeth Hospital was surprised for her years of service on Wednesday. Shirley Druien started working at the hospital when she was just 15 years old. She has worked as a lab assistant, handling paperwork, and sometimes works in...
'It's never boring in the original Highlands': Louisville police, cowboy chase missing cow down Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One cow remains on the loose and it was last seen in the Highlands. Three of the four cows that have been on the run since Friday morning have now been caught. Security footage captured by Jack Fry’s restaurant on Bardstown Road showed part of the...
leoweekly.com
Con Huevos Opens Fourth Location In Louisville
Con Huevos, a breakfast and lunch restaurant that serves Mexican cuisine, opened its fourth location on Monday at 2125 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy. The restaurant replaces a former Panera Bread. The new location’s menu includes huevos rancheros, churros, tres leches pancakes, street tacos, chilaquiles, Cuban coffee, avocado toast and vegan breakfast...
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Missing Florida man found dead in Shelby County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Florida man who went missing last Thursday was found dead in Shelbyville. Family members alerted Kentucky State Police that 52-year-old Wiley Lee Atwell, from West Palm Beach, Florida, might have been in the Shelbyville area. Investigators say they found Atwell in the area of Taylorsville...
spectrumnews1.com
Wilma Barnstable, co-founder of the Barnstable Brown Gala, passes away at 94
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wilma Barnstable, co-founder of the Barnstable Brown Derby Gala, passed away at 94 on Oct. 21. Her family shared the announcement to the public on Monday, remembering her as a “force of nature.”. Born and raised in the small town of Corbin on Aug. 9,...
Louisville Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter honors Yvette Gentry with lifetime achievement award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The sisters of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Eta Omega chapter honored women entrepreneurs at Spalding University Tuesday night. The event recognized local women leaders and entrepreneurs in the Louisville community, and they officially named their lifetime achievement award. The award was named after local artist and...
'It's not been easy': Louisville leader looks back on career successes, racial hardships
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sadiqa Reynolds has served as president and CEO of the Louisville Urban League for seven years. She is the first woman to hold that role in the organization’s nearly 100-year history. As she finishes out her last week before starting her next opportunity, she is...
Wave 3
New police headquarters coming to New Albany
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The New Albany Redevelopment Commission is taking the next step to build a new police headquarters. According to the release, the commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to enter a contract with Axis Architecture to redevelop the police headquarters. New Albany City Attorney Shane Gibson said the...
quicksie983.com
Country Legends Coming to Elizabethtown
Two country music legends are playing in Elizabethtown next week. Darryl Worley and Andy Griggs are performing at the Historic State Theater Thursday November 3rd at 7pm. Tickets are priced for preferred, reserved and balcony and range from 18.50 to 37.50. For more information visit thestate270.org. Podcast: Download (Duration: 0:23...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
wdrb.com
Jackpot soars! No winners for Powerball Monday, jackpot increases for Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There were no winners for Monday night's Powerball drawing for $625 million. The numbers drawn on Monday are: 18 23 35 45 54 with a Powerball of 16 and Power Play of 4. According to the Powerball website, the jackpot for Wednesday grows to at least...
'At all times, you're on alert': Businesses call for more security following trio of attacks in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Following a trio of violent attacks against people walking in downtown Louisville, some businesses in the area have acknowledged added challenges that come with safety concerns. Chef Shaq's Kitchen has been open on 5th Street since July 2022, and Chef Shaquan McDonald says being busy has...
wdrb.com
Police say Louisville man attacked pedestrian with hammer outside Brown Theater
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Louisville man attacked a stranger with a hammer outside the Brown Theater overnight, causing serious head trauma. According to court documents, 40-year-old Andrew Hoke was arrested early Tuesday morning, hours after his alleged crimes. Police said shortly before 1 a.m., Hoke was inside...
wdrb.com
Sherman Minton Bridge project officials release tentative schedule of closures for remainder of year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with the Sherman Minton Renewal Project have released a schedule of bridge closures for the remainder of the year. Two weekend closures will happen on eastbound Interstate 64 in November. The first will happen from Friday, Nov. 11 through Monday, Nov. 14. The second will happen the following weekend, Friday, Nov. 18 through Monday, Nov. 21.
Wave 3
LMPD: 2 carjackings in less than 24 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Two people were carjacked at gunpoint in less than 24 hours. Once occurred in the Fern Creek neighborhood just before 5a.m. Wednesday. Police were called to Poindexter drive close to the Pinehurst apartments. Louisville Metro Police Department said a bullet grazed the victim. His car was found...
wdrb.com
6 out of 20 complaints settled over VA Hospital blasting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six damage claims have already been settled over blasting at the site of Louisville's new VA hospital. The contractor got 20 damage complaints after the Oct. 5 blast, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The claims cite damage from rock and debris, or seismic...
wdrb.com
Golden Alert issued for 55-year-old Louisville woman last seen in Fern Creek neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing 55-year-old woman in Louisville. According to Louisville Emergency Management, Melissa Deacon-Archer was last seen at 1 p.m. on Monday near the 5400 block of Governours Way. That's in Fern Creek. She is 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighs 140...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Can I legally carry a ‘sword cane’ without a permit?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As of 2019, Kentucky is a permitless concealed carry state, which means if you legally own a gun, you can legally carry it – hidden – with just a few restrictions. But what if a gun isn’t how you want to arm yourself?
