Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Kopsa dead at 66: The X-Files and Smallville star passes away as tragic cause of death revealed
ICONIC actor Michael Kopsa, who starred in TV's The X-Files, Smallville, and much more, has died at age 66. The Canadian longtime star's tragic cause of death was revealed by his mourning family. Kopsa passed away on October 23 due to "complications from a brain tumor," his ex-wife, Lucia Frangione,...
Yeezy Prices Skyrocket After Adidas Ends Partnership With Kanye West, Brand Will Continue Selling Design Without Name
Sneakerheads, be advised! Yeezy sneakers have skyrocketed in price, soaring upwards of 50% just hours after Adidas ended their partnership with Kanye West over his anti-Semitic tirade on the Jewish community, RadarOnline.com has learned. Article continues below advertisement. According to WANTD, a site that tracks data from secondary market resale...
Elon Musk to Twitter executives: You’re fired, you may now collect $122 million
Twitter’s departing executives are leaving the company with some big payouts. “The bird has been freed” at Twitter with Elon Musk’s takeover, and now it looks like a bunch of executives are getting millions of dollars to stop doing their jobs. There’s a fog of confusion around...
disruptmagazine.com
15 Marketing Tips: Unleash the Power of Your Brand
Marketing has never been more important than it is today. With so many marketing channels available, you can be marketing 24/7 and still not reach everyone! In this blog post, we will go over 15 marketing tips that are proven to grow your business. Whether you are an entrepreneur or a small business owner with no marketing experience, these marketing tips will help unleash the power of your brand and grow your business as well.
disruptmagazine.com
Lavish Liam Is On The Rise
Lavish Liam is back again with his newest offering, “Move.” Coming off the recent success of “Japan,” Lavish Liam has been delivering fire visuals for quite some time. Both tracks have been rapidly making their way around social media. “Move” delivers a catchy hook with subtly relaxing smooth jazz-like production. Lavish Liam easily creates an uptempo and satisfying mood throughout “Move”.
disruptmagazine.com
The Best Streaming Webcam for your Future Video Streaming and Recording
A streaming webcam is a digital camera that records and sends live video. The video is streamed to a computer or other device and encoded before being decoded and played back. Video conferencing, security monitoring, and live webcasting are just a few of the uses for streaming webcams. The resolution of the camera and the speed of the Internet connection both affect how well a webcam streams video.
Comments / 0