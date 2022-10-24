ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Report: Cowboys lose OL Matt Farniok for 'about six weeks' to torn hamstring

By Todd Brock
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GlFPk_0ikyISWr00

The Cowboys came into the 2022 season with concerns about thinned-out offensive line numbers. Now even those numbers are dwindling fast.

Backup guard Matt Farniok reportedly suffered a torn hamstring in Sunday’s win over Detroit and could miss “about six weeks,” according to a Michael Gehlken tweet citing sources familiar with the situation.

The injury occurred on the Cowboys’ first extra-point attempt in their 24-6 win over the Lions at AT&T Stadium. The second-year man out of Nebraska is expected to be put on injured reserve and would be eligible to return to action once he sits out at least four games.

Farniok played extensively over the Cowboys’ first three games but was in on just three snaps (one offensive, two on special teams) Sunday before the injury. He was down on the turf for a time and had to be assisted off the field by trainers, unable to put weight on his left leg. He left the locker room on crutches and had been expected to get an MRI on Monday.

In addition to being a reserve guard and backup center, the former seventh-round pick has also acted as a lead blocker out of the fullback position in certain goal-line plays.

Rookie lineman Matt Waletzko was lost for the remainder of the season after re-injuring a shoulder last week during practice. Perennial Pro Bowler Tyron Smith has yet to play this season as he deals a hamstring injury of his own.

Veteran Jason Peters was signed in early September. A tackle by trade who has transitioned to guard, he has played sparingly in just four games so far but may find himself pressed into more frequent service while Farniok heals.

Comments / 0

Related
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
Sporting News

James Tamou's return to Cowboys confirmed with one-year deal

James Tamou will return to his former club next season, signing a one-year deal with the North Queensland Cowboys. The 33-year-old was left unsigned by the Tigers at the end of 2022, with the possibility of retirement staring the veteran front-rower in the face. But in a surprising twist, reports...
KXAN

Mickey: New and returning Cowboys players

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – It will be a new look for the Dallas Cowboys when they take the field against the Chicago Bears on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. The new face on the team is defender Jonathan Hankins, the veteran player obtained from the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Former Packers WR slams Aaron Rodgers’ comments

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially called out his teammates on Tuesday, saying that some of them deserved to be benched over poor play. That did not sit well with former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings. Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. After...
GREEN BAY, WI
numberfire.com

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (knee) will not practice on Wednesday

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) will not practice on Wednesday, according to Mike McCarthy. Elliott will work exclusively with the Cowboys' director of rehabilitation on Wednesday and will not participate in practice. Elliott sprained his knee in Week 7's win over Detroit, but stayed in the game, logging 57 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns on 15 carries. Elliott has a history of playing through injuries, but his status for Sunday is now unclear. Tony Pollard would see an increase in touches if Elliott is sidelined. The Cowboys have their bye in Week 9.
atozsports.com

National outlet suggests dynamic move to push Cowboys over the top

The Dallas Cowboys sit at 5-2 on the season heading into a week eight matchup against the Chicago Bears. Dallas went 4-1 without Dak Prescott, so the return of QB1 has the chance to make the Cowboys a legitimate contender in the NFL this season. Still, there are ways that...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Saints lose another starter at position of need on Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints continue to get bitten by the injury bug. After losing cornerback Marshon Lattimore to an injury a couple weeks ago, disaster has struck once again. The Saints placed Veteran CB Bradley Roby on IR today with an ankle injury. He was injured last week against the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

165K+
Followers
219K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy