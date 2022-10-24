POTTER - Glare from the sun is being blamed for a one vehicle rollover in rural Cheyenne County Monday morning. According to the Cheyenne County Sheriff's office, Marty Yearous, of Potter, was traveling north on County Road 77 near Potter in a blue 2004 Dodge Ram when the vehicle crossed the center of the road and left the roadway. It traveled 308 feet and struck a culvert. The pickup rolled and came to a rest on the passenger side.

CHEYENNE COUNTY, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO