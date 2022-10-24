Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Veterans Appreciation Concert features Braydon Zink Saturday night in Sidney
SIDNEY - A discussion over drinks turned into a full fledged concert to help raise money for veterans around the Sidney area. The Veterans Appreciation Concert, featuring red-dirt country music artist Braydon Zink, will be held at the Sidney Elk's Lodge at 1040 Jackson Street on Saturday night. Justin Langley,...
News Channel Nebraska
Historical Sidney: A graveyard tale for Halloween
SIDNEY - Let’s go back in time to spring of 1922. G.H. Austin of Julesburg, Colorado arrived at Sidney’s Boot Hill Cemetery with 15 men. Austin was contracted by the U.S. Government to relocate the buried bodies of 20 Fort Sidney soldiers and six Pawnee Indian scouts. No soldier was to be left behind.
News Channel Nebraska
Foundation receives $25k from NMC, match from Caterpillar Foundation for Diesel program
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. - The Western Nebraska Community College Foundation received a $25,000 donation from Nebraska Machinery Company for WNCC's Diesel, Truck & Heavy Equipment Technology program. Gering NMC Branch Operations Manager Bob Sorok presented the check to the Foundation at the September WCCA Board of Governors meeting. The donation was...
News Channel Nebraska
Speed a factor in semi-tractor accident Tuesday
CHEYENNE COUNTY - A semi-tractor driver suffered minor injuries to his arms when his vehicle ran off the road and overturned Tuesday afternoon. According to the Cheyenne County Sheriff's office, Terry Hartman, of Gering, was driving in the semi-tractor hauling gravel in a dump trailer, owned by Flyover Transport, LLC, southbound on County Road 117 in Nebraska at 12:13 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Leyton sweeps Potter-Dix for subdistrict title
POTTER - Junior Trinity Beutler finished with eight kills and two ace serves, and the Leyton volleyball team swept Potter-Dix, 3-0, for the D2-11 subdistrict championship Tuesday night in Potter. The Warriors advance to the district finals on Saturday, attempting to qualify for their first state tournament since 2013. Leyton's...
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney City Council to honor former downtown business owner
SIDNEY - Downtown Sidney glows a little brighter from Oktoberfest weekend through the Christmas season, thanks to a former business owner's dedication to add and maintain lights a top downtown buildings in 1997. Larry Fraas would often be seen along Sidney's skyline working diligently on the lights. He repaired them...
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney sweeps Scottsbluff for B8 Subdistrict title
SIDNEY – The top-seeded Sidney Lady Raiders (27-6) swept their way to the B-8 Subdistrict championship with a dominating 25-20, 25-10, 25-16 win over second-seeded Scottsbluff (23-14) Wednesday night at the Cabela’s Athletic Facility. Sidney and Scottsbluff will both move on to a District Final on Saturday for a chance at a state tournament bid.
News Channel Nebraska
Council members decline salary increases
SIDNEY - The Sidney City Council voted against raising salaries of council members during their second meeting in October Tuesday at City Hall. It would've been the first raise for the city council since 1996. The proposal would've increased the mayor's salary from $6,300 to $6,600 and other council members from $4,200 to $4,400.
News Channel Nebraska
Man in custody for Sidney robbery
SIDNEY, Neb. -- A Sidney man was taken into custody in connection to a gas station robbery that took place on Tuesday. The Cheyenne County Sheriff's Office said the man is in his early 30s and had robbed the gas station Git N Split. Officers said the man took $40...
News Channel Nebraska
No injuries in one vehicle rollover in rural Cheyenne County
POTTER - Glare from the sun is being blamed for a one vehicle rollover in rural Cheyenne County Monday morning. According to the Cheyenne County Sheriff's office, Marty Yearous, of Potter, was traveling north on County Road 77 near Potter in a blue 2004 Dodge Ram when the vehicle crossed the center of the road and left the roadway. It traveled 308 feet and struck a culvert. The pickup rolled and came to a rest on the passenger side.
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities investigating robbery at Sidney gas station
SIDNEY - A suspect is in custody accused of robbing a gas station in south Sidney Tuesday night. Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs says the Git 'n Split at 1912 10th Ave., near Legion Park, was robbed. One of his deputies observed the lone suspect on foot and was able to apprehend him without incident.
News Channel Nebraska
Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix back in postseason for third-straight year
POTTER - Huskerland Prep Report Publisher Bob Jensen called Luke Kasten "just plain good" when he ranked him at the top of six-man football this preseason. The Potter-Dix senior has rushed for 1,156 yards on 72 carries and has scored 29 touchdowns this season. He's thrown for 180 yards and a touchdown and has caught a score on 83 yards receiving. Add that to his 71 tackles on defense with 36 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, 41 quarterback hurries, six pass breakups, and two fumble recoveries.
News Channel Nebraska
Gering man sentenced to 2 years probation for multiple charges
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- A former Sidney man was sentenced to 24 months of probation this month by a Scotts Bluff County District Court Judge after pleading no contest to amended misdemeanor charges of second-degree assault on an officer, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony last winter.
Comments / 0