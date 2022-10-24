ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Wholestone Butcher Shop celebrates opening as opponents of slaughterhouse expansion allege OSHA, inhumane treatment of animals at Nebraska location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Wholestone Foods ribbon cutting was one of the largest turnouts in years, according to Chamber of Commerce members. Despite the celebration, the uncertainty of how voters will decide their expansion from butcher shop to slaughterhouse looms over their future. Company representatives, farmers, and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
wnax.com

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Held for Wholestone Butcher Shop

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held at Sioux Falls Tuesday for a new pork processing facility. Wholestone Farms financed the project. The facility is known as “The Butcher Shop.” More than 150 people, many business leaders and Sioux Falls chamber members attended the event to show support for the project. Luke Minion serves as the chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms and says the facility is designed to custom process hogs. Controversy has followed the project as well as the proposed larger commercial pork processing facility. Minion says there are more than 200 farmers associated with Wholestone Farms. He says the initial “Butcher Shop” facility will process around 20 to 25 hogs a week allowing local consumers to select pork from local pork producers. Sioux Falls residents will vote on whether they want the new processing facility to be in the area. Meanwhile, Minion says Wholestone Farms intends to move ahead with their plans for the larger commercial pork plant. Minion says Wholestone Farms is thankful for the Sioux Falls business community and economic development showing support. Monday is when the first hogs are scheduled to be processed in the new “Butcher Shop” facility.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man arrested after threatening Sioux Falls hospital

GRANVILLE, Iowa (KELO)– A Granville, Iowa, man is behind bars this morning after threatening a local hospital. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old Ryan Betcke was arrested Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say he called Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls and threatened to shoot employees with an A-K-47. Because...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ktwb.com

Name released in fatal crash east of Harrisburg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Canton, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died Friday night in a one-vehicle crash east of Harrisburg. 62-year-old Gary Rang was southbound on 480th Avenue in a Ford Supercrew pickup when he failed to negotiate a curve onto 274th Street.
HARRISBURG, SD
KELOLAND TV

Winter-maintenance plan OK’d for SD highways

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Last winter, the South Dakota Department of Transportation budgeted $19,596,305 and spent $15,575,464 clearing ice and snow from the state’s highways. For this coming season, the winter-maintenance plan has $20,553,159 in it. The state Transportation Commission reviewed and approved the latest plan Wednesday.
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man shot store clerk in northwest Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they have custody of a suspect who shot a store clerk twice in the arm. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 12:50 a.m. in northwest Sioux Falls. A man told a store clerk that he was going to leave a dog and some other items inside the store for some time and walked out. The store clerk notified her boss, who then went to collect the dog and the items and returned them to the man, saying they could not be responsible for his things.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

Is Sioux Falls The Best City For Pumpkin Lovers? Not Really…

If you really have a passion for pumpkin patches or pumpkin spice lattes, then fall is the perfect season to satisfy your pumpkin soul. There are plenty of ways to celebrate fall and pumpkins throughout the state of South Dakota, especially in the Sioux Falls area. However, despite all its pumpkin treats and activities, Sioux Falls is apparently one of the worst cities for pumpkin lovers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Woman facing several charges related to hit and run crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman faces her 2nd DWI charge, along with child abuse and hit and run. In court this afternoon, prosecutors said Markida Cox had her niece and nephew in the car while she was driving intoxicated. Prosecutors also claim Cox kept driving...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Authorities identify 3 people killed in Fall River County crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The three men killed in a crash east of Oelrichs last Thursday have been identified. The Department of Public Safety says a Chevy Spark was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 when the driver lost control. The vehicle rolled several times. 26-year-old Michael Walking...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Canton man identified in Friday’s fatal crash

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Canton, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died Friday night in a car crash east of Harrisburg. The Department of Public Safety said a 2002 Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control of the car on a curve onto 274th Street, causing the car to go into a ditch and roll. The 62-year-old driver, Gary Rang, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
HARRISBURG, SD
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

973 KKRC Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, SD
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
760K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 97-3 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s, and 90s and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://973kkrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy