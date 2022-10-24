Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
NFL World Calling For Veteran Quarterback To Get Benched
The Detroit Lions lost again on Sunday, falling to the Dallas Cowboys in Dak Prescott's return to the field. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff struggled with ball security, throwing two interceptions in the 24-6 loss to Dallas. Is the clock ticking on the Goff era in Detroit?. The Lions don't have...
Cowboys Trade DTs Neville Gallimore & Trysten Hill? McCarthy's 'Old-School' Answer
The Dallas Cowboys are playing 'smash-mouth' football on both sides of the ball. That's about Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, but it's also influencing the thinking on trade ideas.
Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys? Jerry Jones Reveals Deion Sanders & 'Hot Water' Takes
“Well, I couldn’t say that,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says with a laugh, answering a question about Odell Beckham Jr. “I think you can get in a little water with that one.”
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Make Surprising Uniform Decision For Week 8
The Dallas Cowboys are making a surprising uniform decision for this Sunday's game at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys will reportedly wear their navy uniforms with silver pants for this weekend's bout vs. the Bears of Chicago. Such a chance is typically only reserved for special holiday ...
NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys' Trade News
The Dallas Cowboys are bolstering their defensive line this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC East franchise is reportedly acquiring veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Baltimore Ravens. Hankins, 30, is an older player with plenty of experience and talent. Health is a question ...
Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa's Contract Isn't Worth As Much As Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott's
The Miami Dolphins came out with a victory — scoring 10-16 — against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night and it might be all thanks to Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's return. He was off the field for the last few games due to a concussion he got from playing,...
First look: Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys odds and lines
The Chicago Bears (3-4) travel to meet the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) for a Week 8 matchup Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Bears vs. Cowboys odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
Cowboys Reveal 'Secret Sauce'; Dak Prescott & Practice Injury Report - PHOTOS
Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was happy with Dak Prescott's return and made mention of the secret sauce to the running game that played a role in the win over Detroit.
Jerry Jones on Cowboys ‘misleading’ win over Detroit, Dak's thumb, Sam Williams
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones joins Shan & RJ to explain why the final score of Sunday’s game was ‘misleading,’ Dak’s thumb coming out of the game, Sam Williams’ performance, and much more.
Source: Ex-Aggies linebacker visits Texans
HOUSTON – Former Texas A&M linebacker Buddy Johnson visited the Texans on Wednesday, according to a league source. Johnson is a former Pittsburgh Steelers fourth-round draft pick. He was released by the Steelers and had a stint with the San Francisco 49ers practice squad. Johnson played in four games...
Jerry Jones praises Matt Eberflus after Bears' win over Patriots
The Chicago Bears pancaked the New England Patriots in the national spotlight on Monday Night Football, 33-14. The win moved the franchise back to the undisputed first-place spot in all-time franchise wins (786 – one more than the Packers) and stopped Bill Belichick from passing up George Halas in all-time coaching wins.
